Senate calls for urgent expansion Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Senate calls for urgent expansion Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport
PHOTO: Oriental Express
Just days after Thailand set yet another annual record for incoming visitors, a Senate committee is urging the government to speed up the expansion of Suvarnabhumi Airport. The Senate Committee on Transportation, met with Airports of Thailand officials on December 19 and both sides acknowledged the urgent need for the expansion.
After learning of the progress being made and the obstacles facing the project, the committee told the AOT to hasten the decision, since the capacities of both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports are inadequate and visitor numbers continue to grow.
AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said that the AOT has sent all relevant documents and opinions to the Transport Ministry and the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council for approval.
Nitinai believes a draft could be proposed to the Cabinet as early as January 2020, with construction to begin after approval of the design draft, which is expected to take a year.
MP Rawee Machamadon of the New Palang Dhamma Party said more than 10 organisations and agencies stand in the way of expanding the terminal project, and urged them to reexamine the original master plan. He criticised Nitinai for “putting others under stress” when giving opinions on the project.
Rawee suggested sending the matter to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and requiring related offices to find solutions to what will undoubtedly be the huge cost of the project.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Fakes valued at 50 million baht found in raids in Saraburi
PHOTO: INN News
That’s another 50 million baht worth of counterfeits off the streets.
The Department of Special Investigation has seized counterfeit goods in a series of raids, with a street value of around 50 million baht and including some 158,000 items. In this case, the fakes were mostly brand name eyeglasses and clothing accessories. The DSI, Department of Intellectual Property and representatives from Satyapon & Partners IP Law Firm conducted the raid on counterfeit goods including glasses, belts, baseball caps, and other fake goods in Saraburi Province, just north east of the capital.
The DIP uncovered information on a group that was smuggling counterfeit goods into Thailand. They reported that the goods are imported in cargo shipments before they were moved and hidden in 2 warehouses located in Saraburi.
Officials gathered the necessary documents before a search warrant was issued. Counterfeit products are very popular in Thailand. Often the distribution channel is through online shopping such as Facebook , Instagram accounts, LINE and other applications. The products are paid for via bank transfers or credit cards then the product is normally delivered to the customer by post. Fake goods used to be commonly sold in markets across Thailand, including MBK and popular street markets but have moved over to the online domain.
A warrant was issued by the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court to conduct the raids in Saraburi. Officials searched two commercial buildings on December 18. The raids also included representatives of the brands to point out the infringed trademarks on their brand name products.
A total of 18,000 counterfeit products were found in the raids including the discovery of 140,000 eyeglasses without the proper importation documents. Together the search led to 158,000 products.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
Rescuers claim former transport minister tried to flee accident scene
PHOTO: Saichon Srinuanchan
Thawee Kraikupt, a former transport minister and the father of government MP Pareena Kraikupt, was involved a car crash in Ratchaburi province, just west of Bangkok, that injured a 16 year old boy. His daughter Pareena was recently found guilty of illegally occupying some 700 rai of government land and forced to return most of it to the Agricultural Land Reform Office.
Bangkok Post reports that police were alerted on Saturday afternoon after a car hit a motorcycle at an intersection near a canal bridge. A patrol team was sent to the scene when they learned that the driver had tried to escape. Police found a Mercedes-Benz with Bangkok number plates, blocked by the rescuers’ pickup truck, about 300 metres from the scene.
The Sawang Ratchaburi rescue team was first on the scene. According to their Facebook page, Thawee tried to escape before police arrived.
When questioned, the driver did not get out of the car, but repeatedly told police “I’m Thawee”.
When rescuers, locals and the boy’s mother accused him of trying to escape, he reversed the car and finally got out to see injured boy. The boy, named Ek, had lacerations on his right ankle and toe.
An initial investigation found Thawee had been turning right, while Ek, driving a motorbike, was going ahead to cross the bridge when their vehicles collided. Thawee eventually went to the police station, where he agreed to pay for medical bills and repairs to the teenager’s bike.
Foundation rescuers told police that while they were applying first aid to the victim and waiting for police, Thawee suddenly tried to drive away, but hit a nearby fence and almost hit them as well. He then turned left to the canal road but their vehicle blocked his path. He honked the horn for it to be removed but police finally arrived.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Early morning fire destroys plastics factory south of Bangkok
PHOTO: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan – Bangkok Post
A fire has destroyed a plastics manufacturer in southern Bangkok. The fire also destroyed an adjacent mattress warehouse. The incidents happened early this morning. Despite all the stock, equipment and three pick-ups parked out front being destroyed, there were no casualties in the blazes.
More than 10 fire crews rushed to the scene on Soi Thetsaban Bang Poo 59 in Ban Thaimai. The blaze took more than two hours to extinguish. It completely destroyed the factory and the adjacent mattress warehouse.
The fire broke out at the factory at about 3.30am when it was reported to police.
The 52 year old owner of the warehouse, Atthaporn Wiang-in, says he and his daughters were sleeping in the factory at the time the fire broke out. Black smoke woke them up.
They rushed outside and could see flames engulfing the factory and loud explosions as the fire took hold. One of his daughters called police.
At this stage, police speculate that the fire was caused by an electric short circuit. Forensic officials hav been combing the remains of the destroyed factory this afternoon to gather clues and investigate the cause.
At this stage there has been no estimate of the value of damages.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
Thai air pollution crisis spiralling out of control
Child porn website based in Chiang Mai busted
Senate calls for urgent expansion Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport
4 dead, 47 injured in Loei bus crash
Army compensates families of civilians slain by mistake in deep south
Fakes valued at 50 million baht found in raids in Saraburi
Thais split over the holding of the ‘Skywalk’ rally in Bangkok – Poll
Man arrested for using Twitter and Thai postal service to sell “ice”
Rescuers claim former transport minister tried to flee accident scene
Whale spotted near Similan Islands – VIDEO
British diver found dead at cave site in Nakhon Si Thammarat
One billion baht in assets seized during Phitsanulok drug bust
“Green heart passports” to promote eco-tourism around Thailand
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Wellbeing, chronic disease and integrative medicine
On Boxing Day the skies will go dark across Thailand – solar eclipse
Sixteen Singaporeans end up in hospital following van crash in central Thailand
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
Trending
- Phang Nga3 days ago
15 years on, over 300 tsunami victims from Thailand’s coast still unidentified
- Business4 days ago
Why is Thailand’s PropTech market so valuable…
- Road deaths3 days ago
Thailand ramps up drink-driving campaign for new year break
- Politics4 days ago
Thai parliament officials apologise for Future Forward members’ kiss
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
English?! Why should we have to learn that? Thai university students grumble over language requirement
- Tourism3 days ago
Vietnam extends 15 day visa-free travel for some countries
- Thai Life4 days ago
Activists propose amendments to same-sex marriage bill in Thailand
- Phuket4 days ago
18 year old crew remains missing after boat collision off Phuket yesterday, one dead