Thanathorn’s “flash mob” enjoys widespread support amongst Thais | The Thaiger

Thanathorn's "flash mob" enjoys widespread support amongst Thais

2 hours ago

The public is split over what is now being called the opposition’s “flash mob,” and “Skywalk Rally” organised by the Future Forward Party in central Bangkok on December 14, but supporters slightly outnumber opponents, according to a survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or NIDA Poll.

The poll was conducted on December 16-17 and included 1,277 Thai adults of various levels of education and occupations across the country.

Nearly half, or 48.6%, of respondents expressed their support for the political rally. Overall, 27.8% said they strongly supported it, saying it was a call for justice and liberty and that they want the new generation to make a change. The remaining 20.8% voiced moderate support, saying people have the right to gather and demonstrate nonviolently.

(Percentages have been rounded up to the nearest .1%)

A slightly smaller 43.7%, opposed the demonstration. Some 15.4% voiced moderate disagreement, saying they are tired of political rallies, while the rest strongly opposed the gathering, believing it was driven by Thanathorn’s self-interest.

The remaining 7.8% of respondents said they weren’t interested.

Other responses to the NIDA pol…

• 30.6% said it is the people’s right to rally peacefully. Another 16.8% said the rally was for the country’s future, while nearly that number, or 15.7% said they are tired of street rallies.

• 14.6% said it was would create renewed division and unrest, while 10.9% said it was a rally against social injustice. 10.3% said it was only intended to protect the Thanathorn and his struggling FFP;

• 4.3% said it showed disrespect for the law and social norms, with 2.8% saying the rally was illegal.

Thanathorn was disqualified as an MP in November for alleged campaign finance violations, and the FFP faces possible dissolution by the Constitutional Court.

Thanathorn has called the accusations “politically motivated.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Senate calls for urgent expansion Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport

7 hours ago

December 23, 2019

Just days after Thailand set yet another annual record for incoming visitors, a Senate committee is urging the government to speed up the expansion of Suvarnabhumi Airport. The Senate Committee on Transportation, met with Airports of Thailand officials on December 19 and both sides acknowledged the urgent need for the expansion.

After learning of the progress being made and the obstacles facing the project, the committee told the AOT to hasten the decision, since the capacities of both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports are inadequate and visitor numbers continue to grow.

AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said that the AOT has sent all relevant documents and opinions to the Transport Ministry and the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council for approval.

Nitinai believes a draft could be proposed to the Cabinet as early as January 2020, with construction to begin after approval of the design draft, which is expected to take a year.

MP Rawee Machamadon of the New Palang Dhamma Party said more than 10 organisations and agencies stand in the way of expanding the terminal project, and urged them to reexamine the original master plan. He criticised Nitinai for “putting others under stress” when giving opinions on the project.

Rawee suggested sending the matter to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and requiring related offices to find solutions to what will undoubtedly be the huge cost of the project.

SOURCE: The Nation

Fakes valued at 50 million baht found in raids in Saraburi

9 hours ago

December 23, 2019

That’s another 50 million baht worth of counterfeits off the streets.

The Department of Special Investigation has seized counterfeit goods in a series of raids, with a street value of around 50 million baht and including some 158,000 items. In this case, the fakes were mostly brand name eyeglasses and clothing accessories. The DSI, Department of Intellectual Property and representatives from Satyapon & Partners IP Law Firm conducted the raid on counterfeit goods including glasses, belts, baseball caps, and other fake goods in Saraburi Province, just north east of the capital.

The DIP uncovered information on a group that was smuggling counterfeit goods into Thailand. They reported that the goods are imported in cargo shipments before they were moved and hidden in 2 warehouses located in Saraburi.

Officials gathered the necessary documents before a search warrant was issued. Counterfeit products are very popular in Thailand. Often the distribution channel is through online shopping such as Facebook , Instagram accounts, LINE and other applications. The products are paid for via bank transfers or credit cards then the product is normally delivered to the customer by post. Fake goods used to be commonly sold in markets across Thailand, including MBK and popular street markets but have moved over to the online domain.

A warrant was issued by the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court to conduct the raids in Saraburi. Officials searched two commercial buildings on December 18. The raids also included representatives of the brands to point out the infringed trademarks on their brand name products.

A total of 18,000 counterfeit products were found in the raids including the discovery of 140,000 eyeglasses without the proper importation documents. Together the search led to 158,000 products.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Rescuers claim former transport minister tried to flee accident scene

23 hours ago

December 22, 2019

Thawee Kraikupt, a former transport minister and the father of government MP Pareena Kraikupt, was involved a car crash in Ratchaburi province, just west of Bangkok, that injured a 16 year old boy. His daughter Pareena was recently found guilty of illegally occupying some 700 rai of government land and forced to return most of it to the Agricultural Land Reform Office.

Bangkok Post reports that police were alerted on Saturday afternoon after a car hit a motorcycle at an intersection near a canal bridge. A patrol team was sent to the scene when they learned that the driver had tried to escape. Police found a Mercedes-Benz with Bangkok number plates, blocked by the rescuers’ pickup truck, about 300 metres from the scene.

The Sawang Ratchaburi rescue team was first on the scene. According to their Facebook page, Thawee tried to escape before police arrived.

When questioned, the driver did not get out of the car, but repeatedly told police “I’m Thawee”.

When rescuers, locals and the boy’s mother accused him of trying to escape, he reversed the car and finally got out to see injured boy. The boy, named Ek, had lacerations on his right ankle and toe.

An initial investigation found Thawee had been turning right, while Ek, driving a motorbike, was going ahead to cross the bridge when their vehicles collided. Thawee eventually went to the police station, where he agreed to pay for medical bills and repairs to the teenager’s bike.

Foundation rescuers told police that while they were applying first aid to the victim and waiting for police, Thawee suddenly tried to drive away, but hit a nearby fence and almost hit them as well. He then turned left to the canal road but their vehicle blocked his path. He honked the horn for it to be removed but police finally arrived.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

