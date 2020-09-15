Ready for another holiday? Cabinet considers a long weekend to boost the economy | The Thaiger

image
Ready for another holiday? Cabinet considers a long weekend to boost the economy

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Ready for another holiday? Cabinet considers a long weekend to boost the economy
PHOTO: Unsplash: Bao Menglong
There might be another long weekend coming up soon. So much revenue was brought in from the recent 4 day holiday weekend earlier this month that some government officials think another couple days off could help give the slumped economy another shot in the arm.

The 4 day weekend earlier this month (a Songkran replacement) circulated some 8.8 billion baht in revenue, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. They say they met their revenue goal for the weekend. September 4 and 7 were scheduled as public holidays to substitute Songkran after the annual Thai new year water celebrations were cancelled in April due to lockdown measures.

Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says the cabinet has talked about another holiday, most likely a 4 day long weekend again, and the idea has been passed on to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Wissanu says the long weekend might be scheduled for November, since there are no public holidays scheduled during that month.

“The idea is for people to take a break and travel.”

Other parties need to be on board for the long weekend. The Bangkok Post says the Tourism and Sports Ministry will need to make the recommendation for another long weekend. Police are also needed to help with traffic. There were 405 road incidents during the long weekend earlier this month. Police report 59 people were killed in road incidents and 365 people were injured.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

  1. Avatar

    Frank Leboeuf

    September 15, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    Ready! (if only Thai immigration lets us stay in the country after September 26, as we’re still falling in the gaps with our expired non-Bs at the moment :0 )

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Somsak

      September 15, 2020 at 2:17 pm

      Frank Leboeuf OUI! Im gonna book beach vacation right away if they would let us stay! Very stressfull times… Also with non B here and not options left currently than try to fly home, where is full of covid and unemployment.

      Reply
  2. Avatar

    Rinky Stingpiece

    September 15, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    more days off? have it off every day, why not?

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Luigi

    September 15, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    the dog chasing its tail. But with a steady economy where do they get the money to go on vacation?

    Reply

