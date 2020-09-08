Holiday weekend road death toll: 59 | The Thaiger

Road deaths
Holiday weekend road death toll: 59
Road deaths surged during the holiday weekend. 59 people were killed in road incidents and 365 people were injured, according to the Transport Ministry. From last Thursday to Monday, a total of 405 road incidents were reported across Thailand. 116 of the incidents involved motorcycles and 31 out of the 59 deaths involved motorcycles. Many of the crashes and collisions were related to speeding.
Bangkok and Suphanburi had the highest number of road incidents. Bangkok had 38 car incidents and Suphanburi reported 9 road incidents involving motorcycles.
More than 14 million vehicles drove in and out of a Bangkok. The ministry says it was nearly 39% more than they had expected. Many people traveled by driving private cars. The ministry expected more people to utilise public transportation. While 9.82 million people used public transportation, it was nearly 11% less than what was expected.
Many had last Friday and Monday off work as substitute days for Songkran after April’s water celebrations were cancelled due to lockdown measures. Songkran is also known as the “7 Deadly Days” due to the hundreds of road deaths during the holiday. Just 1 day of Songkran last year racked up 59 deaths and 598 injuries.
SOURCES:Nation Thailand | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Road deaths
British man killed in a hit and run incident in Korat
A 43 year old British man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver whilst driving his motorcycle at an intersection in the main city area of Nakhon Ratchasima last night. Emergency responders headed to the Phon Lan gate intersection on the Ratchasima-Chok Chai Road around 11.30pm. At this stage Police believe he was hit by a truck and the driver had fled the scene. They found the man laying face down on the road, covered in blood. The damaged motorcycle was also on the road a short distance away. rescue teams tried using CPR to revive the British national but couldn’t get […]
Road deaths
Popular Thai teenage game streamer killed in motorcycle crash
A well-known teenage game streamer died after he crashed his Ducati motorcycle while riding with a group of his friends. The 17 year old, Chanon Chuchart, made videos playing popular games like Grand Theft Auto V. He has more than 11,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel Omnuay Studio and his Facebook has more than 100,000 followers. Witnesses told local TV reporters that a group of about 20 bikers were driving on a road in the Nakhon Nayok province in Central Thailand when Chanon lost control, hitting a traffic median and then crashing into a tree. Emergency responders say Chanon suffered […]
Road deaths
1 killed, another critically injured in Chon Buri 5 car pile up
A 40 year old motorcyclist has been killed instantly while the passenger ended up seriously injured after a 5 car pile up in the Ban Bueang district of Chon Buri on Saturday. Emergency responders arrived at the fatal crash scene on the Ban Bueang – Klaeng road after 9pm on Saturday night. A blue motorcycle was seen badly mangled and embedded into the back of a Toyota sedan. Two pick-up trucks and a six-wheeler truck were also found nearby with heavy damage. The Cambodian motorcyclist was killed instantly and his 40 year old passenger, also from Cambodia, was found unconscious and […]
Holiday weekend road death toll: 59
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
Bangkok taxi driver stabbed, crashes into other cars
Thailand’s oldest hippo turns 55 – VIDEO
A new CEO for Phuket’s Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort
Thai Airways offers special international flights this month
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
Holiday weekend boosts tourism, brings in 8.8 billion baht
Family say car crash monk is battling mental health issues
Armed robbers in Pattaya target Chinese tourists in 10 million baht break-in
Woman held on suspicion of murdering disabled father
Ubon Ratchathani teacher charged with sexual abuse
2 Burmese nationals arrested while crossing river into Thailand
Anti-corruption officials call on PM to reveal details of “Boss” inquiry
Family hospitalised after elephant attack in eastern Thailand
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
When will the world open up again for travel?
A glimmer of hope for expats unable to satisfy minimum income requirements
PM’s daughters sue 100 people for defamation
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
Eva Air pushes back Phuket flights to July 2021
Thailand’s Health Minister optimistic about admitting business travellers
Holiday plans cancelled at border district, Koh Samui expects tourist boom
Mandatory Covid insurance of up to 3 million baht for foreign visitors to Thailand
Philippine president says “kill the drug traffickers”
Phuket beach to ban pet dogs, but strays are okay
Burmese man seriously injured after violent attack in Pattaya
Foreigners arrested over eco-vandalism off Koh Phangan
Odd number wins the Thai lotto
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Technology1 day ago
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
- Business3 days ago
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
- Bangkok3 days ago
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
- Environment2 days ago
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
- Thailand3 days ago
Immigration to provide 30-day extensions after ‘visa amnesty’ ends, in some circumstances
- Bangkok3 days ago
Chicken or the beef? Thai Airways opens up pop-up restaurants serving their airline food.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket re-opening could be postponed