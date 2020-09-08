image
Connect with us

Road deaths

Holiday weekend road death toll: 59

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

5 mins ago

 on 

Holiday weekend road death toll: 59 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath
    • follow us in feedly

Road deaths surged during the holiday weekend. 59 people were killed in road incidents and 365 people were injured, according to the Transport Ministry. From last Thursday to Monday, a total of 405 road incidents were reported across Thailand. 116 of the incidents involved motorcycles and 31 out of the 59 deaths involved motorcycles. Many of the crashes and collisions were related to speeding.

Bangkok and Suphanburi had the highest number of road incidents. Bangkok had 38 car incidents and Suphanburi reported 9 road incidents involving motorcycles.

More than 14 million vehicles drove in and out of a Bangkok. The ministry says it was nearly 39% more than they had expected. Many people traveled by driving private cars. The ministry expected more people to utilise public transportation. While 9.82 million people used public transportation, it was nearly 11% less than what was expected.

Many had last Friday and Monday off work as substitute days for Songkran after April’s water celebrations were cancelled due to lockdown measures. Songkran is also known as the “7 Deadly Days” due to the hundreds of road deaths during the holiday. Just 1 day of Songkran last year racked up 59 deaths and 598 injuries.

SOURCES:Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Road deaths

British man killed in a hit and run incident in Korat

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

British man killed in a hit and run incident in Korat | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Prasit Tangprasert

A 43 year old British man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver whilst driving his motorcycle at an intersection in the main city area of Nakhon Ratchasima last night. Emergency responders headed to the Phon Lan gate intersection on the Ratchasima-Chok Chai Road around 11.30pm. At this stage Police believe he was hit by a truck and the driver had fled the scene. They found the man laying face down on the road, covered in blood. The damaged motorcycle was also on the road a short distance away. rescue teams tried using CPR to revive the British national but couldn’t get […]

Continue Reading

Road deaths

Popular Thai teenage game streamer killed in motorcycle crash

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 week ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Popular Thai teenage game streamer killed in motorcycle crash | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook: Omnuay

A well-known teenage game streamer died after he crashed his Ducati motorcycle while riding with a group of his friends. The 17 year old, Chanon Chuchart, made videos playing popular games like Grand Theft Auto V. He has more than 11,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel Omnuay Studio and his Facebook has more than 100,000 followers. Witnesses told local TV reporters that a group of about 20 bikers were driving on a road in the Nakhon Nayok province in Central Thailand when Chanon lost control, hitting a traffic median and then crashing into a tree. Emergency responders say Chanon suffered […]

Continue Reading

Road deaths

1 killed, another critically injured in Chon Buri 5 car pile up

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

1 killed, another critically injured in Chon Buri 5 car pile up | The Thaiger

A 40 year old motorcyclist has been killed instantly while the passenger ended up seriously injured after a 5 car pile up in the Ban Bueang district of Chon Buri on Saturday. Emergency responders arrived at the fatal crash scene on the Ban Bueang – Klaeng road after 9pm on Saturday night. A blue motorcycle was seen badly mangled and embedded into the back of a Toyota sedan. Two pick-up trucks and a six-wheeler truck were also found nearby with heavy damage. The Cambodian motorcyclist was killed instantly and his 40 year old passenger, also from Cambodia, was found unconscious and […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending