image
Connect with us

Crime

7 charged with libel, allegedly spread false information about PM’s daughters

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

7 charged with libel, allegedly spread false information about PM&#8217;s daughters | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Lawyers for Human Rights
    • follow us in feedly

7 people turned themselves into police following a defamation lawsuit filed a few weeks ago by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s twin daughters, Thanya and Nittha. The lawsuit was filed against more than 100 social media accounts for spreading false information about the women.

6 of the 7 who face charges were photographed at the police station, protesting their charges and holding up a sign with a hashtag translating to “Finding Prayut’s children.” They raised their hands up in the 3 finger salute, a symbol of resistance against the military run government.

The 7 people who reported to Bangkok’s Nang Lerng Police Station were charged with violating the Computer Crime Act. The prime minister is not involved in the lawsuit, but he told reporters in a previous interview that his daughters have a right to protect their reputations.

Many people on the internet have been trying to track down the daughters. A Thai Enquirer opinion writer called it a “witch hunt.”

Many rumours have been spread on social media. The twin’s lawyer Abiwat Khanthung said in a previous interview that 100 social media accounts are facing libel charges under the Computer Crime Act and Criminal Code. It’s unclear how many social media accounts the 7 people are associated with.

Many of the rumours are posted on Twitter. One post claimed the daughters failed their master’s degree exam. Abiwat says that’s false. The twins never even pursued a master’s degree so there was never a test to take, he says. Some say the daughters helped their father launder money. That’s also not true.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand |Thai Enquirer

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Rajkumar

    September 15, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    I read ur news everyday.its great .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Protests

Protesters continue their plans for weekend rally without anywhere to host it

The Thaiger

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Protesters continue their plans for weekend rally without anywhere to host it | The Thaiger

Negotiations continue between officials at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus, police and organisers of this Saturday’s proposed anti-government protest rally. Last week the University denied permission for the students and other protest groups to hold the event on the grounds of the high-profile university. Today it was speculated that the rally could be moved to the nearby Sanam Luang park, the only other large space in the area auditable for such a large gathering. It wouldn’t be lost on officials that the same Thammasat campus was the site of the 1976 student massacre and in close proximity of the Grand […]

Continue Reading

Drugs

Methamphetamine pills found in tamarind shipment addressed to South Korea

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Methamphetamine pills found in tamarind shipment addressed to South Korea | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook: Tam Supamas

Methamphetamine pills were found stuffed in packs of tamarind, a local fruit, about to be shipped out from Bangkok to South Korea. A shipping agent noticed the package was “suspicious” and contacted Bangkok’s Khlong Tan Police. Officers inspected the package and opened the bundles of dried tamarind. They found methamphetamine pills wrapped in a black plastic bag, hidden in dried tamarind. Yaba pills, meaning “crazy drug” in Thai, are usually a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, sometimes other random additives. A man’s Facebook account is linked to the shipment. Police are investigating and plan to make an arrest. Photos were posted […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

148 test negative for Covid-19 in football player case

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

148 test negative for Covid-19 in football player case | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook: Buriram United

So far, 148 people who came in contact with the infected Buriram United football player from Uzbekistan have tested negative for Covid-19 during the second round of testing. The test results from nearly 300 other people “at risk” are still pending. The 29 year old Buriram United football player tested positive for Covid-19, health officials announced last week. The football player arrived in Thailand on August 11 and went into a mandatory 14 day quarantine in Bangkok where he tested negative for the Covid-19 multiple times. It’s an apparent second local transmission of the virus since Thailand’s 100 day streak […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending