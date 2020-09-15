Mother allegedly kills 3 year old daughter in Surat Thani | The Thaiger

Crime
Mother allegedly kills 3 year old daughter in Surat Thani
A mother allegedly slashed her 3 year old daughter’s throat in Surat Thani’s Phun Phin district. The child was sleeping beside her at their rubber plantation home.
Police say they found the child dead on the mattress, soaked in blood. They say the child’s throat had a deep cut. 43 year old Bupha Yuensuk admitted to the murder, police say.
On the morning before Bupha allegedly killed her daughter, she had a panic attack and was worried her daughters would be gang raped, according to her husband, 43 year old Sathit Uantui.
That night, Sathit, who was sleeping in another bed, woke up and saw his wife trying to cut her own neck, he says. He quickly took away the knife and saw his 3 year old daughter next to her, dead. He then called the police.
Sathit told police the family moved from the Isaan province Sakon Nakhon down south to Surat Thani’s Phun Phin district to work as rubber tappers. The family brought their 2 daughters along with them, ages 3 and 8. They also have a son, but he stayed up north with the grandmother.
Police are still investigating and plan to press charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Phatthalung 20 year old arrested for killing girlfriend and putting body in a cage
A Phatthalung man has been arrested over the killing of his 23 year old girlfriend. He has been identified as 20 year old Natthapol Dumsin. The man allegedly smashed her head repeatedly, killing her because she said she wanted to break up with him. Police say he has now confessed to the crime. Phatthalung Police acted after receiving reports of a female corpse being found packed inside a cage outside a house in Khuan Khanun district, in the north of Phatthalung province, southern Thailand. The body was found laying face down, with the forehead and left eye smashed in. There had been […]
Drugs
Methamphetamine pills found in tamarind shipment addressed to South Korea
Methamphetamine pills were found stuffed in packs of tamarind, a local fruit, about to be shipped out from Bangkok to South Korea. A shipping agent noticed the package was “suspicious” and contacted Bangkok’s Khlong Tan Police. Officers inspected the package and opened the bundles of dried tamarind. They found methamphetamine pills wrapped in a black plastic bag, hidden in dried tamarind. Yaba pills, meaning “crazy drug” in Thai, are usually a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, sometimes other random additives. A man’s Facebook account is linked to the shipment. Police are investigating and plan to make an arrest. Photos were posted […]
Crime
Samut Prakan men arrested for counterfeit bills
Check your wallet. Fake 500 baht and 100 baht bills are being passed around. Samut Prakan police just arrested 2 brothers for possession of counterfeit banknotes after receiving numerous complaints over the past month. Apparently, the counterfeit money has been used to buy various merchandise. 49 year old Boonmee Kerddee and his brother 39 year old Veerawat were arrested in the Bang Sao Thong district and charged with processing and using counterfeit banknotes. They could face up to 15 years in prison. Police say they found 21 fake 500 baht notes, all with the serial number “4C7357000” and 10 fake […]
Mother allegedly kills 3 year old daughter in Surat Thani
Phatthalung 20 year old arrested for killing girlfriend and putting body in a cage
Methamphetamine pills found in tamarind shipment addressed to South Korea
Business closures up 38%, pandemic ‘scarring’ the economy
Europe is warned of rising Covid-19 rates as it enters the autumn season – WHO
148 test negative for Covid-19 in football player case
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
World Tourism Organisation reports on destinations re-opening to tourists
Samut Prakan men arrested for counterfeit bills
Songkhla shootout, protester warnings | Thailand News Today | September 14
Thai-Myanmar border blocked with barbed wire, security increased due to Covid-19
Surat Thani police chase leads to drug bust
Samui charity battles to feed island’s remaining residents
Asia Pacific’s smartphone market declines by 20% during pandemic
Monkeys castrated after causing chaos in Songkhla
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening
No more beer and wine delivery, Thailand to ban online alcohol sales
Suicides spike during pandemic, police ask social media influencers for help
“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand
23 Cambodians found in Thai forest after allegedly crossing the border
Trials and tribulations 2. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
UPDATE: Motorbike taxi drivers have an alleged turf-war shootout
Not so fast! Phuket’s plans to reopen slow down
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
- Bangkok3 days ago
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
- Business3 days ago
Thai Kra Canal – numbers don’t stack up
- Bangkok2 days ago
150 million baht makeover for Bangkok klongs
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai schools look to recruit 20,000 English and Chinese language teachers
- Business2 days ago
Pattaya hotel chases up Chinese businessmen for 7 million in rent
- Economy4 days ago
3 to 4 years for tourism revenue to recover, research centre says
- Drugs4 days ago
Phuket health chief supports medical cannabis cultivation
Perceville Smithers
September 15, 2020 at 1:32 pm
Prison or an insane asylum?