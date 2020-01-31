Pattaya tour group businesses shutting up shop for a month | The Thaiger

U-Tapao Rayong Pattaya International Airport and AIS, Thailand’s largest GSM mobile phone operator, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to turn the airport’s Passenger Terminal 2 into a “smart terminal.”

U-Tapao, a joint civil/military public airport serving Rayong and Pattaya City, has been working on developing digital solutions with AIS in its second passenger terminal since 2018. Now it is taking it to another level as it prepares for 5G technology that will turn it into a “smart terminal”.

Capabilities in the terminal will be enhanced by “intelligent” robots providing information and guiding passengers to service points and engaging with users through interactive multimedia.

AIS has assisted in setting up the Thailand Smart Airport application, which provides flight and airport information in a single app, and the Smart Video Analytics Solution, which detects and recognises faces and objects, including suspicious objects, to increase security and enhance the airport management of the Thai Navy.

Vice Admiral Kitchpon Rienglekjamnong, General Manager of U-Tapao Airport told reporters “The government is well aware of the potential of U-Tapao Airport in supporting commercial management, and as a new airport area in the Eastern Special Development Zone Project. U-tapao airport has cooperated with the private sector with expertise in delivering digital technology to improve the services and management of the second passenger terminal to meet the needs of passengers.”

“It will play an important role in supporting travel and air transportation as the third commercial airport in Bangkok, promoting special economic zones, including connecting passengers with Don Mueang Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport, and being the regional aviation hub.”

“In the past, the company has cooperated with Advanced Wireless Network Co., a subsidiary of AIS, to develop digital services, the computer system, and the communication system to provide services in the terminal, and that has led to the expansion of this cooperation to develop new advanced technology like 5G to the next level”

