New 222 room development announced for Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach | The Thaiger

Business
New 222 room development announced for Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach
A new 222 room development for Mai Khao Beach, on the northern coastline of Phuket, is currently undergoing its environmental impact assessment.
Thai-Chinese Property Holdings has announced it is partnering with APlan Properties to develop the new hotel and residence project, Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach. The development is costing 1.6 billion baht and will be operated by the Radisson Hotel Group.
The rooms will range from the 35 square metre Superior Rooms to expansive 132 square metre Two-bedroom Suites. A collection of ground floor rooms will offer direct access to the property’s outdoor pool, and more than 20 of the rooms and suites will feature private pools.
The project is currently undergoing an environmental impact assessment.
The Radisson Hotel Group has been established in Thailand since 2007 and already has four hotels. The Group’s portfolio in Asia-Pacific will double over the next three years after signing agreements with four hotels in Vietnam and plans to open seven hotels in the Philippines before the end of 2019.
The new Mai Khao property is just 15 minutes drive north from the Phuket International Airport and is scheduled to open at the start of 2023. The Mai Khao Beach is one of the few remaining beaches on Phuket with long stretches of undeveloped coastal areas on the popular west coast facing the Andaman Sea.
The new Mai Khao property is just 15 minutes drive north from the Phuket International Airport and is scheduled to open at the start of 2023. The Mai Khao Beach is one of the few remaining beaches on Phuket with long stretches of undeveloped coastal areas on the popular west coast facing the Andaman Sea.
Business
Esso’s pumps out cleaner fuels and petrol station makeovers
Esso is launching a new line of gasoline and diesel fuels, produced with its new Synergy Fuel Technology that they claim offers 30% improved cleaning ability and engine protection. Esso says the additional benefits include improved acceleration and engine response. The Thai Esso team also says they are investing in more attractive and brighter service stations.
The Synergy Fuel Technology now applies to all Esso fuel grades in Thailand, according to Yodpong Sutatham, AP Marketing Programs Manager of ExxonMobil.
“The Synergy Fuels Technology is the new global standard for our fuels. The introduction in Thailand today is part of our global launch, with similar events already held in the Asia-Pacific region including Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Guam, Saipan and New Caledonia.”
The Synergy Fuels Technology was developed at the same ExxonMobil Research and Engineering labs used by the Red Bull Formula One Racing Team, and includes dual detergents to clean engine parts such as intake valves.
Manoch Munjitjuntra, Esso Director and Retail Sales Manager at Esso (Thailand), says Esso is investing in more attractive and brighter service stations to enhance our customers’ overall experience.
All Esso service stations in Thailand will be converted to the new Synergy look. Currently, 70% of its 617 stations across Thailand have been converted to the new look with the rest to be completed by early 2020.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Baht to climb higher against USD, more pressure on exports
The Thai baht is set to soar further as one side effect of the latest escalation of the China-US trade war. Economists say the latest tit-for-tat trade sanctions will hasten foreign capital inflows into Thailand’s “safe haven” bond market while the US Federal Reserves may again cut interest rates, adding more fuel to the situation.
Meanwhile the Thai export situation is expected to continue to worsen.
China announcing on August 23 a set of retaliatory tariffs of between 5-10% on $75 billion worth of US goods. US President Donald Trump responded by raising existing tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods by 15%, effective December 15. Read The Thaiger story HERE.
Markets reacted badly last Friday afternoon and then again on Monday morning when markets opened across Asia.
Thailand’s economy, in particular, stands in the cross-fire of the trade tensions as the country produces electronic parts and agricultural products that are sent to China before being shipped into the US. Hence, the tariffs imposed between the two countries directly impact Thailand’s own exports, causing the country’s volume of shipments to decline in the first half of 2019.
The worsening sentiment in the global economy will continue to have an adverse impact on Thailand, which is an export-reliant economy, said Mana Nimitvanich, first vice president of Krungthai Bank’s Global Business Development and Strategy Group.
Furthermore, the baht is likely to get stronger in the upcoming months if the trade war continues as the US Federal Reserves will be more inclined to again lower interest rates , Chatree said. This will cause the US dollar to depreciate further against the Thai currency, he added.
“Thailand is seen as a safe haven for global investors and if the trade war is prolonged, investors will continue to invest in Thailand’s bond market, accelerating the baht’s rise against the US dollar.”
The Bank of Thailand has already tried to limit hot money inflow into the Kingdom and even lowered the country’s policy interest rate in an attempt to keep the baht strength under control. However, the impact of these measures are yet to take affect.
Standard Chartered Bank predicts that the baht will remain strong at 30.5 baht per US dollar for the rest of 2019.
“We are not sure if the baht strength can be kept under control by the central bank in the upcoming months as safe haven inflows continue into Thailand’s bond market ,” said Tim Leelahaphan, a StanChart’s economist.
“The baht’s strength will lead to negative impacts on Thailand’s exports and tourism figures. As long as the trade war continues, this negative impact will stay,” Chatree said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Minister calls for probe on legality of the new Central Village luxury mall at BKK
PHOTO: Under construction at the time and now ready to open, but…
It’s bright and shiny, it’s new, it promises discounts on luxury goods, it’s next to the airport, it was set to open this Saturday, but is it legal?
The Department of Provincial Administration Department has been asked to investigate the legality of the new Central Village ‘Bangkok Outlet Experience’ next to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport. The development is located on the side of Highway 370 running along the south of Suvarnabhumi airport, in the Bang Phli district in Samut Prakan province.
The project’s owner Central Pattana insists everything is legal.
But the Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda says that there must be an investigation into the town planning.
AoT (the Airports of Thailand), is challenging the 184 rai luxury shopping precinct saying it lacks all the proper authorisations. They say it will cause traffic congestion on roads to the airport. They also claim that lighting in the area could pose an aviation hazard as the lights from the new development might confuse pilots as they prepare to land. They also dispute the construction of a water pipeline to the property.
The AoT has given no reason why they have waited for the week before the planned opening when the site has been under construction for the past five years.
The 5 billion baht mall development was meant to open this Saturday but the AoT had blocked the main entrance since last week. Read that Thaiger story HERE.
The director-general of the local Or Bor Tor has now been directed to to determine if the Central Village has all the legal documents and building approvals necessary.
Meanwhile, Central Pattana issued a statement last night claiming the development had been constructed legally and had legitimate permission for the construction from the Highways Department, provincial authorities and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand regarding the use of land and buildings and access to the highway in front of the project site.
The statement says that “the company is confident that the government can resolve the situation so that cooperation will lead to economic and tourism benefits for the country and national development, and about 170 shops and 1,000 employees can start as scheduled.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
