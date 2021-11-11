National park visits rising as tourists brave the cold weather

As Thailand reopens and tourism, both international and domestic, begins to grow, many tourists are turning away from chasing warm sunny beaches. An influx of tourists has been seen heading to some of Thailand’s chilliest national park destinations and attractions.

In the northern province of Loei, the Phu Ruea National Park viewpoint, renowned for its beautiful sunrises, has seen many tourists flooding in despite the cold weather. Temperatures have fallen as low as 9 degrees Celcius, and park officials are warning people to bring warm winter clothes and gear to survive the night if they are planning to stay overnight in the camping area.

In another part of Loei, domestic tourists are grabbing their tents and heading to Na Haew district for camping trips to the Phu Kho viewpoint. The area features another famous sunrise lookout point with the mists rolling in, and temperatures around 16 degrees this week.

Still not enough chilly holidaymaking? Chiang Mai reopened several districts on November 1, despite big spikes in Covid-19 infections, including the picturesque Doi Inthanon National Park. The first groups of tourists in the reopening gathered to watch the sunrise through the mists at 4 am at the Kew Mae Pan viewpoint, now that the park has reopened to visitors.

Officials for the national park said they have reopened the park but placed restrictions to try and limit the spread of Covid-19. Only 2,000 people per day will be allowed into the whole national park, and those wanting to hike the 3 kilometre long Kew Mae Pan natures trail will face limits of just 50 groups with a maximum of 10 members in each group, for a max of 500 people. The gorgeous view is not for the easily chilled though, as temperatures were around 8 to 9 degrees at the viewpoint and around the peak.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

