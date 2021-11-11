Connect with us

Tourism

National park visits rising as tourists brave the cold weather

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Despite the cold, tourists flock to sites like Doi Inthanon National Park. (via tawatchaii07 from freepik)
image
image

As Thailand reopens and tourism, both international and domestic, begins to grow, many tourists are turning away from chasing warm sunny beaches. An influx of tourists has been seen heading to some of Thailand’s chilliest national park destinations and attractions.

In the northern province of Loei, the Phu Ruea National Park viewpoint, renowned for its beautiful sunrises, has seen many tourists flooding in despite the cold weather. Temperatures have fallen as low as 9 degrees Celcius, and park officials are warning people to bring warm winter clothes and gear to survive the night if they are planning to stay overnight in the camping area.

In another part of Loei, domestic tourists are grabbing their tents and heading to Na Haew district for camping trips to the Phu Kho viewpoint. The area features another famous sunrise lookout point with the mists rolling in, and temperatures around 16 degrees this week.

Still not enough chilly holidaymaking? Chiang Mai reopened several districts on November 1, despite big spikes in Covid-19 infections, including the picturesque Doi Inthanon National Park. The first groups of tourists in the reopening gathered to watch the sunrise through the mists at 4 am at the Kew Mae Pan viewpoint, now that the park has reopened to visitors.

Officials for the national park said they have reopened the park but placed restrictions to try and limit the spread of Covid-19. Only 2,000 people per day will be allowed into the whole national park, and those wanting to hike the 3 kilometre long Kew Mae Pan natures trail will face limits of just 50 groups with a maximum of 10 members in each group, for a max of 500 people. The gorgeous view is not for the easily chilled though, as temperatures were around 8 to 9 degrees at the viewpoint and around the peak.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

For more information on Domestic Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Dedinbed
2021-11-11 13:22
4 minutes ago, Thaiger said: An influx of tourists has been seen soldering on .? I note influx is fast becoming a buzzword now alongside Mull , though hub is falling down the charts abit ..
image
Stonker
2021-11-11 13:37
Very much domestic tourists, with the very occasional "international" backpacker at Dan Sai. Half the reason visitors go there is for the cold.
image
Malc-Thai
2021-11-11 13:44
20 minutes ago, Dedinbed said: soldering on .? I note influx is fast becoming a buzzword now alongside Mull , though hub is falling down the charts abit .. Yes seems they are 'ramping' up the use of influx
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather20 mins ago

Flooding in Chon Buri from rising sea level
Tourism30 mins ago

National park visits rising as tourists brave the cold weather
Southeast Asia32 mins ago

Thailand to face Timor in first round of Suzuki Cup
Sponsored4 hours ago

Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Events2 hours ago

Pattaya Loy Krathong festival is a go, despite cancellation rumours
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Half a million vaccine doses set aside for return of migrant workers
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | PM to host unity dinner, MP fights to keep seat on panel | November 11
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Road deaths3 hours ago

Road safety campaign aimed at Thailand’s motorbike riders
Thailand3 hours ago

Government defends lèse majesté law against UN criticism
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 7,496 new cases and 57 deaths
Good Morning Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand Pass FAQ, Constitutional court ruling, Online shopping | Good Morning Thailand LIVE| Ep.129
Business4 hours ago

Air Asia boss: Recovery in 3 months if countries ditch quarantine, testing
China5 hours ago

Zero chance of zero Covid: Chinese virologist slams government strategy
Protests15 hours ago

Court: activists’ speeches illegally advocated government overthrow
Tourism18 hours ago

Thailand focuses tourism on first-time visitors and India
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | US offers more vaccines, Largest hydro-solar farm in Thailand | Nov. 10
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending