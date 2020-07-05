Millions headed home for holiday long weekend | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Millions headed home for holiday long weekend

Jack Burton

Published 

14 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Nation Thailand
The Transport Ministry says more than 2 million people used public transport on Friday, leading up to the Asahna Bucha Day and Buddhist Lent holiday weekend, to travel to their provincial homes. Some headed for a short domestic holiday. Asahna Bucha Day is today, while tomorrow marks the beginning Buddhist Lent. Because both fall on the weekend, Monday is a public holiday.

The permanent secretary for transport says some 2,272,275 people boarded public transport on Friday, about 8% more than predicted. In terms of private cars, 2,684,726 vehicles either entered or left Bangkok, about 16% lower than expected. He says there were 54 traffic incidents on Friday and yesterday, with 9 deaths and 47 injured. Many of the incidents, 40%, involved pickup trucks. He says the most common cause, at around 60%, was speeding.

Considering the large numbers using public transport services, the secretary said he’s instructed state agencies to strictly enforce health and safety measures minimise the risk of Covid-19 contagion. Transport personnel and passengers are required to maintain physical distancing in terminals and buses, have their body temperature checked, wear a face mask and use the Thai Chana app to check in and out of terminals.

The chief of Khao Yai National Park in Isaan’s Nakhon Ratchasima says the number of visitors has increased since it reopened on July 1, following months of closure due to Covid-19… more than 3,000 holidaymakers have logged their entry via the QueQ app so far.

Overall, he says, visitors have cooperated by having their temperature checked and using Thai Chana app, but the most common problem is that visitors tend to take off their facemasks upon entry, prompting officials to issue warnings.

He told the press speed cameras have been installed around the park to help prevent animals being hit by cars.

The number of visitors to popular tourist spots in the park is still being limited to prevent overcrowding amid Covid-19 fears. These spots include the Khao Yai visitor centre, Haew Suwat waterfall, Lam Ta Khong campground, and Pha Kluai Mai campground and waterfall, as well as Haew Narok waterfall.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | mcot.net

Trending