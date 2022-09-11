Connect with us

Krabi

With Maya Bay closed to tourists, a group of dolphins shows up

Published

 on 

Dolphins at Maya Bay, photo by The Phuket Express.

Krabi’s iconic Maya Bay has been closed for the past few months to help its wildlife recover, and it appears to be working. On Friday, a group of about 10 bottlenose dolphins were spotted in the south of the Maya Bay by Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park staff.

Maya Bay has been closed since August 1 and will remain closed until September 30. Before that, it had reopened on January 1 after being closed since 2018.

Maya Bay’s three-year closure was successful at bringing back plant and animal species that had disappeared due to tourist overrun. The most notable animal to return to breed in the bay is the blacktip shark. In March, a park ranger told NPR that before the park closed, when there could be over 6,000 tourists a day, no one would ever think of seeing the local sharks. He said now, on a good day, 160 sharks could be seen.

Other visitors to Maya Bay earlier this year, both Thai and foreign, were struggling with words to describe how beautiful it was. One woman from Germany said it was “the most beautiful place she had ever seen.”

Maya Bay was made famous by the 2000 movie “The Beach” starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

See The Thaiger’s video from last year about controlling tourists in Maya Bay (filmed before the Bay reopened to full tourism)….

YouTube video

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
palooka
2022-09-11 16:50
If they hang around Pnut and Co will charge them 300 baht tourist tax.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chiang Mai50 seconds ago

Patong: 100m profits with 4am curfew for venues, Chiang Mai residents oppose it
Chon Buri48 mins ago

Major floods hit hundreds of houses in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district
Transport1 hour ago

New draft act to make one joint ticket for all Bangkok transport
Sponsored1 day ago

Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort unveils 2nd anniversary celebration offers
Krabi2 hours ago

With Maya Bay closed to tourists, a group of dolphins shows up
Bangkok3 hours ago

Rice farmer accuses Bangkok authorities of flooding his field
Koh Samui5 hours ago

New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Central Thailand5 hours ago

Thai irrigation official transferred following Rangsit floods
Election5 hours ago

POLL: People unsatisfied with Prawit, want a special election
Thailand5 hours ago

Long Term Resident (LTR) Visa Explained
North East6 hours ago

NE Thai man kills fiancé & himself after discussing engagement ceremony
Thailand7 hours ago

Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Favipiravir found ineffective against Covid-19 & causes gout
Weather23 hours ago

Coffin floats through the flooded streets of Bangkok
Economy24 hours ago

Rice exporters say Thailand needs new rice breeds to be competitive
Crime1 day ago

Koh Samui hotel thieves may have been led by the ex-lessee
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending