After outcry, foreigners will be allowed to run in Bangkok Midnight Marathon
The Bangkok Midnight Marathon and its organisers were scorched online yesterday after banning foreigners from entering the race, for reasons not made clear. BMM’s Facebook page and social media accounts were inundated with angry comments. The Thaiger, alone, accumulated some 20,000 people seeing the post and around 170 comments, mostly unhappy with the ban.
The BBM – which Thai authorities created 3 years ago to jumpstart sports tourism – introduced its “new normal” race policy for the event yesterday evening that will take place on December 13.
Runners and organisers are expected to comply with social distancing guidelines and adhere to fever checks, screenings and wear masks. What fuelled the outrage was the online registration that only permitted Thais to register, prompting accusations of discrimination. Gregor Rasp, a former running and sports endurance coach who’s lived in Thailand for 20 years, called the policy “misguided.”
“If you follow the news then you know that 99% of recent Covid-19 cases are imported by Thai nationals. And just like foreigners, these Thais have to spend 14 days in quarantine. One is only released from quarantine if he or she tests negative after 14 days.”
The BMM race director issued a statement yesterday apologising for “failing to take into account that there were many expats here who would want to take part in the race”.
“Offending this community is the last thing we wanted to do. We love athletes of all nationalities.”
And yesterday, this non-specific apology…
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
No ammonium nitrate stored in Bangkok – BMA
The spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, aka. City Hall, has confirmed that no ammonium nitrate is stored in the capital. His remarks come after Tuesday’s devastating explosion of the chemical in Beirut that killed more than 150 and injured over 5,000. Pongsakorn Kwanmuang sent condolences to those affected in the tragic blast and said that no ammonium nitrate is in storage in Bangkok. He said the only things that might explode in the capitol are cooking gas and hazardous chemicals handled by nearly 5,000 operators. Pongsakorn says BMA’s Health Department is implementing measures to prevent such explosions. They regularly […]
US soldiers, concertgoers all test negative for Covid-19
All 110 US soldiers visiting Bangkok for upcoming joint military exercises have tested negative for Covid-19. Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesperson for the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration says all are staying at alternative state quarantine locations and are strictly prohibited from leaving their rooms or interacting with the general public. The soldiers’ arrival caused concern and discussion on social media, after an Egyptian airman broke quarantine last month and went shopping in Rayong province while positive for Covid-19, sparking a panic. Taweesin and other officials, however, insist the circumstances are very different and every precaution is being taken. He […]
Investigating officer changes his evidence AGAIN in “Boss” hit-and-run case
In another abrupt U-turn in the ongoing hit-and-run case of Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, a forensic police officer who recently changed his mind and said Vorayuth was probably driving below the 80 kilometre per hour speed limit during his deadly crash in 2012, has now returned to his original testimony and declared the actual speed was indeed 177 kph! His reversal comes just a week after a key defence witness, who planned the same testimony, died in a motorcycle crash in Chiang Mai. The witness’s mobile phone was later stolen and destroyed. Thanasit Taengchan, who inspected the hit-and-run […]
