Tourism
International tourism 2022: 11.5 million foreign arrivals
The Tourism Authority of Thailand says that, now that they’ve blown past their 2022 target of 10 million international travellers, they are now predicting 11.5 million by the end of the year. This is 15% above their projections which seemed overly hopeful earlier in the year. From the beginning of the year through December 20, 10.9 million foreign tourists have arrived.
While this number is just over 25% of the international tourist arrivals before the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism revenue from domestic and international travellers is forecast to hit 1.5 trillion baht. That’s 50% of the total tourism revenue in 2019 before the pandemic.
The top international travellers have been from Malaysia, India, Laos, Cambodia, and Singapore, according to the Phuket News. But now Americans and Europeans are heading into Thailand at an increasing pace. The country eagerly awaits the reopening of China to allow that massive demographic to return to the kingdom. Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakarn had originally based his prediction of 12 million visitors in 2022 banking on China reopening.
So far, Phuket has been the number one destination has tourism returns to Thailand. In the first 10 months of the year, Phuket tourism brought in 10 times the amount of revenue with two and a half times more international visitors than the second most popular destination, Pattaya.
December 16 set a new arrival record, with 13,448 people passing through immigration and passport control at Phuket International Airport on flights from abroad. Currently, the Phuket office at the Immigration Bureau reports that Russia, India, Singapore, Australia, in the UK are the top source countries for arrivals.
From November 1 through yesterday, a total of 475,654 international travellers entered Phuket, with the top 10 as follows:
- Russia: 130,016 travellers
- India: 53,934
- Singapore: 29,483
- Australia: 25,475
- UK: 25,390
- Kazakhstan: 19,515
- Germany: 19,473
- Malaysia: 18,025
- South Korea: 13,380
- USA: 12,467
The top 3 provinces for international arrivals:
|PROVINCE
|NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL ARRIVALS
|EARNINGS (IN BILLIONS OF BAHT)
|Phuket
|2,400,000
|127
|Chonburi
|975,026
|13
|Surat Thani
|606,812
|7
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
International tourism 2022: 11.5 million foreign arrivals
The World’s First Thai Carnival Theme Park | Carnival Magic
Defying Thai beauty standards ft. Anchilee Scott-Kemmis | Thaiger Podcast Ep. 17
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Fireworks cancelled at Pattaya’s New Year event
World Cup celebrations too salty for FIFA
Thailand News Today | Thai university student sentenced to prison on royal defamation charges
UN urges Asian countries to save starving Rohingyas adrift at sea
Holiday bus tickets escaping Bangkok close to selling out
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
White rice blamed for Asia’s diabetes epidemic
Huge truck crushes young motorcyclist to death in Chon Buri
Southern Thai woman caught with 70 bizarre animal carcasses
Bangkok tops list of trending Airbnb destinations this year
Malaysia or China? Thai court to decide if Teddy goes home
Village chief survives accidentally shooting himself while driving in central Thailand
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world bursts
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy requests weapons systems from Western leaders
Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
-
Crime4 days ago
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
-
Cambodia4 days ago
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
-
Leisure2 days ago
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
-
Best of4 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Crime2 days ago
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight