Connect with us

Tourism

FTI warns Thailand must reopen to international tourists

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Will tourists even remember Thailand by the time it reopens?

With such a long time since tourists were welcomed into Thailand, the Federation of Thai Industries fears that potential tourists may be wandering away from Thailand. The FTI chairman warned that the window may be closing to still attract these travellers.

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, but as Thailand’s closure to nearly all international tourism stretches to almost 2 years, tourists’ fond recollections of sun-drenched beaches, beautiful temples, great food, or wild nights may be fading away to a distant memory, and they may be tempted away by newer travel destination ideas.

The FTI chairman fears that Thailand has kept its doors closed and the tourism industry shuttered for too long already, and it’s time to rip off the bandage and reopen the country fully to international travellers.

He argues that now that 40% to 50% of the population of Thailand has been vaccinated, with injections continuing at a steady pace, the country is reasonably protected from Covid-19 outbreak if it were to reopen the borders. The number of daily infections has dropped from its peak near 25,000 a day to consistently around the 10,000 per day mark.

Hospitals that were once overrun with incoming patients as authorities raced to set up hotel/hospital facilities, field hospitals, and community quarantine centres have now calmed and the previous bed shortages are no more. Thailand is prepared for the medical needs of future Covid-19 patients should a surge occur as the borders are reopened.

The FTI chairman did say that vaccination is still lagging and that before opening the country, a drive should focus on vaccinating the business sector so it is ready to open and operate safely for a full international reopening.

He stated that the economy is beginning to show signs of recovery and economic activity is fluttering to life though the Sandbox figures were disappointing, but that the gross domestic product will grow by only 1% this year and government assistance is still needed to help small to medium-sized enterprises stay afloat.

SOURCE: The Star

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Soidog
2021-10-09 22:44
1 minute ago, Tanuki said: So.. Good ole Blighty has taken the Los off it's red-list.. Well that got me to start planning a return trip, BUT, once I got onto the Thai E-visa pages (& read the Emirates info…
image
Bob20
2021-10-09 22:48
Maybe take care of the views other countries hold of Thailand first? 🤔 Telegraph.co.uk: Thailand: the country with the most complicated entry restrictions on Earth. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/advice/thailand-country-complicated-entry-restrictions-earth/
image
ace035
2021-10-09 22:55
Open everything up with the exception of the nightlife industries
image
ace035
2021-10-09 22:58
4 hours ago, Jason said: Absence makes the heart grow...lonely. Yes, I can only hope that the COE will be a thing of the past. I saw an announcement that Visa on arrival is to come back. What is COE?…
image
Bob20
2021-10-09 23:01
2 minutes ago, ace035 said: Open everything up with the exception of the nightlife industries Sure, because the virus only targets nightlife folk 🙄 Open, and then close everything down two weeks later after a wave with skyrocketing case numbers…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime5 hours ago

2 foreign men arrested for stealing card data for ATM fraud
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok to see short and long-term improvements for canals
Education6 hours ago

The pros and cons of using a teaching agency in Thailand
Sponsored3 days ago

Travel Around Thailand & Abroad with Tadoo’s New Travel Insurance Packages

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Tourism7 hours ago

FTI warns Thailand must reopen to international tourists
Crime8 hours ago

Family of man killed by Swiss man claims 300,000 baht missing
World9 hours ago

Facebook suffers second massive outage in one week
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news
Drugs11 hours ago

Police bust drug party at Bangkok gay club for the second time
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Viral LINE post among students claims Pfizer vaccine is a killer
Transport11 hours ago

Covid-19 restrictions eased: domestic flights can fly full
Property12 hours ago

Why investing in Thailand property is a great idea
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Saturday Covid-19 Update: Death back under 100, cases down
Thailand13 hours ago

Buying a condo in Thailand: 4 things to know
Media14 hours ago

“The Rescue” – What really happened inside Tham Luang caves?
Weather1 day ago

Restaurant goes viral as diners enjoy braving the floodwaters
Thailand4 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending