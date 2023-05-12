First direct Tigerair flight from Taiwan makes its way to Phuket

Passengers arrive in Phuket on Taigerair flight, photo by The Phuket Express.

The first direct flight by Taiwan‘s Tigerair made its way to Phuket yesterday. The flight arrived at Phuket International Airport, carrying 190 passengers.

Airport officials and staff welcomed the passengers upon their arrival, The Phuket Express reported.

Last month, it was reported that Tigerair, a subsidiary of China Airlines, will be the only airline currently servicing the Taipei – Phuket route directly, twice per week.