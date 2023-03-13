Tigerair Taiwan to launch only direct Taiwan – Phuket route

Budget airline Tigerair is launching direct flights between Taiwan and Phuket, southern Thailand, in May.

Tigerair, a subsidiary of China Airlines, will be the only airline currently servicing the Taipei – Phuket route directly, twice per week.

Phuket will become the airline’s second destination in Thailand. Tigerair currently serves direct flights between Taoyuan and Don Mueang Airport (DMX) in Bangkok.

Flights will depart from Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 12.20pm.

Departing from Phuket International Airport (HKT), flights will run on Wednesdays and Fridays at 4.45pm.

Tickets on the route are not yet available to buy on the Tigerair Taiwan website but the airline plans to launch the route as soon as May.

In January, China Airlines launched a direct service between Chiang Mai in northern Thailand, and Taiwan.

A 180-seat Airbus A321neo services the four-hour route four days a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

AirAsia and Taiwanese airline EVA Air also service the Chiang Mai – Taiwan route.

In December, Thai Lion Air resumed its Bangkok – Taiwan service. The route departs from Don Mueang Airport at 8.35pm five times per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays and arrives in Taipei at 1.25am the next day.

In September last year, budget airline Thai Vietjet doubled the frequency of flights between Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) and Taoyuon from once to twice per week.

Tourists might want to fly to Taiwan to explore the cultural capital, Taipei, see the Taipei 101, visit night markets, and temples, sample Taiwanese classics like stinky tofu and bubble tea, eat street food, or enjoy nature and national parks.

Follow us on :













One interesting place that draws tourists from far and wide is an enchanting old mining town called Jiufen – known as the “Spirited Away” town due to its striking similarities to the setting of Studio Ghibli’s film Spirited Away.

Although, Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyakazi denied that Jiufen was an inspiration for the film.