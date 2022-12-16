Field of cosmos flowers open to tourists to central Thailand province

Flower lovers have yet another attraction to see in Thailand, as flowers continue to bloom during the winter season.

A field of cosmos flowers is open to tourists in the main city district of Lop Buri province in central Thailand.

A Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) director’s office in the province brought a group of people to admire the purple, pink, and white flowers yesterday.

People usually grow corn and garden plants on the four-rai field, Nation Thailand reported. But now, people are growing cosmos flowers because they are more unique than sunflowers. This will allow tourists to experience a wide variety of flowers.

TAT director Pimpakarn Phiphitthananan invites people to visit the field, which she says will bloom until the new year. To visit the cosmos flower field, tourists must drive in the direction of Ban Sap Suea Maep, past the sunflower field.

Now that it’s winter, flowers seem to be blooming across Thailand. In the northeast Loei province, the “Christmas Festival” is being held at the Phu Ruea Christmas Courtyard, at the entrance to the Phu Ruea National Park. At the festival, tourists can enjoy the scenery of red poinsettia Christmas flowers. Phu Ruea district is one of the coldest places in Thailand and is the biggest winter flower seller in the country.

In Bangkok, the ‘Floral Fair 2022’ was held from November 30 to December 10. Visitors experienced the scenic winter flower garden, tulips, and a fireworks show.

Last month, lush pink lotus flowers in one northern Thai province drew tourists to the area. Bueng Boraphet, a lake and swamp in Nakhon Sawan province, had lotuses covering an area of over 100 rai.

Also last month, seasonal golden flowers drew tourists to the northern province of Mae Hong Son. Tourists flocked to the Khun Yuam district to gaze at the scenic Dok Bua Tong flowers, also known as Mexican sunflowers.