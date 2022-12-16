Connect with us

Tourism

Field of cosmos flowers open to tourists to central Thailand province

Published

 on 

Field of Cosmos flowers in Lop Buri, photo by Nation Thailand.

Flower lovers have yet another attraction to see in Thailand, as flowers continue to bloom during the winter season.

A field of cosmos flowers is open to tourists in the main city district of Lop Buri province in central Thailand. 

A Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) director’s office in the province brought a group of people to admire the purple, pink, and white flowers yesterday.

People usually grow corn and garden plants on the four-rai field, Nation Thailand reported. But now, people are growing cosmos flowers because they are more unique than sunflowers. This will allow tourists to experience a wide variety of flowers. 

TAT director Pimpakarn Phiphitthananan invites people to visit the field, which she says will bloom until the new year. To visit the cosmos flower field, tourists must drive in the direction of Ban Sap Suea Maep, past the sunflower field.

Now that it’s winter, flowers seem to be blooming across Thailand. In the northeast Loei province, the “Christmas Festival” is being held at the Phu Ruea Christmas Courtyard, at the entrance to the Phu Ruea National Park. At the festival, tourists can enjoy the scenery of red poinsettia Christmas flowers. Phu Ruea district is one of the coldest places in Thailand and is the biggest winter flower seller in the country. 

In Bangkok, the ‘Floral Fair 2022’ was held from November 30 to December 10. Visitors experienced the scenic winter flower garden, tulips, and a fireworks show. 

Last month, lush pink lotus flowers in one northern Thai province drew tourists to the area. Bueng Boraphet, a lake and swamp in Nakhon Sawan province, had lotuses covering an area of over 100 rai.

Also last month, seasonal golden flowers drew tourists to the northern province of Mae Hong Son. Tourists flocked to the Khun Yuam district to gaze at the scenic Dok Bua Tong flowers, also known as Mexican sunflowers.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism4 mins ago

Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Tourism13 mins ago

Field of cosmos flowers open to tourists to central Thailand province
Environment29 mins ago

Ten reported dead in Malaysian landslide
Sponsored3 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Northern Thailand2 hours ago

River of Dreams – Lawless ‘zones’ on Thailand-Myanmar frontier
Health2 hours ago

Infected spinach recalled in Australia after people become delirious
Patong3 hours ago

Get ready for ‘Sexy Run on the Beach’ in Patong this weekend
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides3 hours ago

The Thaiger’s Best Christmas Singles, Ever!
Press Room3 hours ago

Jungceylon welcomes shoppers ahead of Christmas and New Year
Crime4 hours ago

Former tennis legend deported from UK
Lifestyle4 hours ago

Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Video5 hours ago

Massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand | GMT
Thailand19 hours ago

Online system to control cannabis bud sales will be ready next year
World20 hours ago

Snakes have clitorises, scientists discover
Destination Guide20 hours ago

Best neighborhoods to reside in Bangkok in 2023
Air Pollution20 hours ago

Bill committee removes section stating cannabis isn’t a narcotic
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending