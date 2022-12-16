Tourism
Field of cosmos flowers open to tourists to central Thailand province
Flower lovers have yet another attraction to see in Thailand, as flowers continue to bloom during the winter season.
A field of cosmos flowers is open to tourists in the main city district of Lop Buri province in central Thailand.
A Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) director’s office in the province brought a group of people to admire the purple, pink, and white flowers yesterday.
People usually grow corn and garden plants on the four-rai field, Nation Thailand reported. But now, people are growing cosmos flowers because they are more unique than sunflowers. This will allow tourists to experience a wide variety of flowers.
TAT director Pimpakarn Phiphitthananan invites people to visit the field, which she says will bloom until the new year. To visit the cosmos flower field, tourists must drive in the direction of Ban Sap Suea Maep, past the sunflower field.
Now that it’s winter, flowers seem to be blooming across Thailand. In the northeast Loei province, the “Christmas Festival” is being held at the Phu Ruea Christmas Courtyard, at the entrance to the Phu Ruea National Park. At the festival, tourists can enjoy the scenery of red poinsettia Christmas flowers. Phu Ruea district is one of the coldest places in Thailand and is the biggest winter flower seller in the country.
In Bangkok, the ‘Floral Fair 2022’ was held from November 30 to December 10. Visitors experienced the scenic winter flower garden, tulips, and a fireworks show.
Last month, lush pink lotus flowers in one northern Thai province drew tourists to the area. Bueng Boraphet, a lake and swamp in Nakhon Sawan province, had lotuses covering an area of over 100 rai.
Also last month, seasonal golden flowers drew tourists to the northern province of Mae Hong Son. Tourists flocked to the Khun Yuam district to gaze at the scenic Dok Bua Tong flowers, also known as Mexican sunflowers.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Field of cosmos flowers open to tourists to central Thailand province
Ten reported dead in Malaysian landslide
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
River of Dreams – Lawless ‘zones’ on Thailand-Myanmar frontier
Infected spinach recalled in Australia after people become delirious
Get ready for ‘Sexy Run on the Beach’ in Patong this weekend
The Thaiger’s Best Christmas Singles, Ever!
Jungceylon welcomes shoppers ahead of Christmas and New Year
Former tennis legend deported from UK
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand | GMT
Online system to control cannabis bud sales will be ready next year
Snakes have clitorises, scientists discover
Best neighborhoods to reside in Bangkok in 2023
Bill committee removes section stating cannabis isn’t a narcotic
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Dead passenger on Bangkok-bound flight had Covid
Brief history of the Japanese Onsen in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
-
Local3 days ago
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
-
Press Room2 days ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
-
Crime3 days ago
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
-
Phuket1 day ago
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
-
Drugs1 day ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
Best of4 days ago
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022