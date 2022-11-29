Stop and smell the tulips at Floral Fair 2022 in Bangkok

Thailand’s winter season is highlighting the kingdom’s many beautiful, fragrant flowers, including in Bangkok. The fragrant Floral Fair 2022 wafts into the capital tomorrow and will last until December 10. The festival will be held at the Suan Luang Rama IX park.

The Floral Fair will feature 600,000 plants. The theme will be “continuing works of art in a brilliant space.” Visitors can take in the scenic winter flower garden, tulips, and a fireworks show.

One exhibition will show attendees how potpourri is made. Another exhibition will display various lotus species including the Queen Sirikit lotus, Nang Kwak lotus, Australian giant lotus, and Jongkolnee lotus.

There will be a market where people can buy a variety of tasty foods, in addition to a market selling plants and gardening equipment.

The organisers will also be holding a “Flower, Ornamental, and Rare Plants Contest.”

In addition to the main attraction of flowers, the fair will also display local craftsmanship and performances with traditional Thai music and dance.

Flowers have had tourists flocking to Thailand. There is currently a Christmas festival being held in the northeast province of Loei at the Phu Ruea National Park, which features festive red poinsettia Christmas flowers. The festival will be held until January 31.

The Phu Ruea district, where the Christmas festival is held, is one of the coldest places in Thailand and is the biggest winter flower seller in the country.

In the northern province of Nakhon Sawan, lush pink lotus flowers are drawing tourists to Bueng Boraphet, a lake and swamp. The lotuses currently cover an area of over 100 rai.

In another northern province, Mae Hong Son, tourists are flocking to hills covered in dazzling golden Mexican Sunflowers. In Thai, the flowers are known as Dok Bua Tong.

The flowers mostly bloom from November to December. During this period, the hills and valleys of Mae Hong Son turn bright gold when these wild sunflowers come into full bloom.

Bangkok’s upcoming Floral Fair 2022 is another chance to stop and smell the flowers in Thailand.