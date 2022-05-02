Feedback positive following cancellation of Test & Go entry scheme

Photo of Maya Taylor Maya TaylorPublished: May 2, 2022, 9:02 AM
1 minute read
Feedback positive following cancellation of Test & Go entry scheme | Thaiger
Facebook/Suvarnabhumi Airport
PHOTO: Facebook/Suvarnabhumi Airport

Foreign tourists who’ve arrived since the cancellation of Test & Go have given the government’s decision the seal of approval, according to a Bangkok Post report. The publication spoke to a number of overseas arrivals to get their view on the simplified entry procedures. Canadian Kyle Sutherland confirmed that the decision to drop PCR testing on arrival has helped him save money.

“I like Thai food and Thai boxing so I have decided to come despite the complicated regulations. But not having them makes my life easier. Moreover, all countries around the world are going to relax regulations for better convenience as the Covid-19 outbreak declines.”

Justin Chines, a 28-year-old American visitor, compared this visit to his last trip in January, which involved a lot more paperwork. This time round, he says he had his Thailand Pass within a few days, compared to the 3 weeks it took in January.

“I would say that it is very easy this time. I don’t need to show my PCR result and apply for hotel quarantine. It is very convenient. But I think it would be great if there was no longer a requirement for health insurance as it has put up the cost of travel.”

A 27-year-old Cambodian tourist told the Bangkok Post that she too has been able to save money, thanks to the cancellation of PRC testing on arrival. Sorm David is travelling in the kingdom with her friends and described the revised Thailand Pass process as a lot more convenient.

Chayatham Phromsorn from Thailand’s transport ministry was at Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday, to check the airport’s readiness to process arrivals under the simplified entry process. He expects tourist numbers to increase by 2024 to 2019 figures, which would be around 100,000 arrivals a day at Suvarnabhumi, equal to around 36.5 million passengers a year.

“All state agencies are now working together to smooth arrivals and departures and eliminate queues at Thailand Pass and immigration checkpoints.”

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SOURCE: Bangkok Post

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Photo of Maya Taylor Maya TaylorPublished: May 2, 2022, 9:02 AM
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Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.