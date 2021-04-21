‘Entry Thailand’ website launched to facilitate process for international travellers | Thaiger

Tourism
‘Entry Thailand’ website launched to facilitate process for international travellers
To facilitate the process for travellers entering Thailand, tourism officials have launched a website as a one-stop-shop to make arrangements to travel to Thailand including booking an alternative state quarantine hotel. As to who these travellers would be at this time, that hasn’t been made clear.
The “Entry Thailand” website set up by the Tourism Authority of Thailand outlines 6 steps for international visitors planning to travel to Thailand including registering for a Certificate of Entry, booking a flight, arranging quarantine, purchasing the required Covid-19 insurance, checking on the status of the Certificate of Entry and requirements upon entering the country.
The mandatory quarantine period for vaccinated travellers is 7 days. The traveller must be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved and registered with Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health or approved by the World Health Organisation no less than 14 days before the travelling date. Visitors who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus must quarantine for 10 days. Those travelling from countries where Covid-19 has mutated must quarantine for 14 days.
Steps for entering Thailand:
Step 1: Register for the Certificate of Entry, or COE. Pre-approval can take around 3 days.
Step 2: Book a flight on a repatriation flight or semi-commercial flight. Tickets must be purchased no more than 15 days after the COE is pre-approved.
Step 3: Arrange a stay at an Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel and submit the booking confirmation no more than 15 days after the COE is pre-approved.
Step 4: Purchase Covid-19 health insurance policy no more than 15 days after the COE is pre-approved. Submit proof of purchase. If the insurance policy is booked through “Entry Thailand,” the system will automatically report the booking status.
Step 5: Check the COE status and prepare additional documents before travelling.
Step 6: Prepare documents required upon entering Thailand. Download the “Thailand Plus Application” and complete the Thailand Health Declaration, or T.8 Form.
To visit Entry Thailand, click HERE.
SOURCE: TAT
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Monk beheads himself with guillotine in attempt to reach nirvana, followers could face charges
A monk seeking nirvana beheaded himself with a handmade guillotine in the northeastern province Nong Bua Lamphu. Police are now investigating to determine if any of the monk’s followers should be charged for helping the abbot with his gruesome path to enlightenment.
The monk, Dhammakorn Wangphrecha, reportedly spent 5 years planning his death and believed it would help him reach nirvana, his followers say. They say he decided to die last Thursday, on his 68th birthday. The guillotine was made with a metre-long blade and 2 buckets of cement held up by rope. It was placed near a statue of a beheaded deity. Followers say the monk cut the ropes himself.
While police say evidence points to suicide, followers who moved Dhammakorn’s body could face charges for concealing a corpse. The guillotine had also been disassembled when police arrived, and followers could face other charges for tampering with evidence. If police discover that followers helped the monk build the guillotine, they could be charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Police found the monk’s body in a wooden coffin at the Wat Phuhingong Monastery. They say around 300 people attended the monk’s funeral just hours after his death. Police did not say how many followers are now suspects in the investigation.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke after the death of the monk, warning Thais not to put too much faith in superstition, and psychiatrists visited the monastery to do mental health checks.
“I ask you to not put too much faith in something unscientific, as the Buddha taught that his words can be proved… Everybody must have some logic to believing or respecting something. I don’t think anybody wants to imitate.”
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Debate continues in Thailand over new NGO law
With a new draft law to allow closer government scrutiny of NGO funding and activities, Thailand has been tightening its grip on non-governmental organisations operating within their borders. There’s much debate over whether these restrictions are an effort to limit foreign influence and act in the interest of national security, or an attempt to silence critics of Thailand’s government.
Amnesty International has observed in their 2020-2021 annual report that NGO legislation aiming to restrict or limit these organisations’ effectiveness has been seen in Hungary, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Philippines, and Russia in recent years.
But a spokesperson for Thailand’s government said that the goal of this law was just to ensure that money received by NGOs in Thailand is put to use correctly and that objectives are truly for the public benefit. Many of the approximately 100 NGOs operating currently in Thailand receive overseas fundings, and not all of them offer up information about where this funding comes from. The government says the stricter regulations are designed for national security and to limit foreign intervention politically or financially into local Thai matters.
This assertion comes with allegations that organisations with ties to the American CIA may be growing their influence in Thai politics. A Khon Kaen University academic recently lost his visa and work permit after being accused of links to anti-government protesters and the CIA, charges which he denies.
The Bill on the Operations of Not-For-Profit Organisations was originally approved by the Thai Cabinet in late February and requires stricter reporting by NGOs regarding how much money they are receiving and from who. The bill would allow the government to audit their accounts and investigate the legality of their actions. The review on this law is almost completed and it’s expected to go to Parliament for approval by the end of this month.
Those opposed to this new bill believe that it gives the Thai government authority to harass activists and civil society groups that speak out against the government by broadly categorising them under the NGO title. They believe that the definition is purposely broad in order to require many groups in Thailand to register as an NGO and follow these strict requirements. Penalties for violating these restrictions can be up to 5 years in jail or 100,000 baht in fines. This punishment was labelled as disproportionate by an advisor from the Union for Civil Liberty, saying that this move could essentially scare off organisations that were working to benefit society.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials advise on how to handle Covid-19 risk
Health authorities in Thailand are seeking a balance between testing at-risk people for Covid-19 and keeping the public calm in the face of a growing pandemic. While those who have been in contact or close proximity with Covid-infected patients need to be tested, many people are becoming hypochondriacs, fearing every symptom or ailment, from a simple cold to a headache, could be the dreaded Coronavirus. Health officials at the Disease Control Department have put together information to help people understand what the risks are, what you can do, when to get tested, and what to do if you test positive for Covid-19.
Anybody who has been nearby to any confirmed Covid-19 case should immediately seek testing. The highest risk is for people who live or work in the same place as the infected person and were present as the symptoms grew. Another high-risk scenario is anyone who came in contact with bodily fluids that were infected with the virus, usually via coughing or sneezing. Social distancing is important because being within a metre of a Covid-19 patient, especially unmasked, can be a risk, so even places like an aeroplane or a bus where you may be sitting nearby to an infected person are considered high risk.
Medical facilities such as hospitals also present a high risk for patients that may have been in a room with someone who was positive for covid, and medical workers who contact those patients or specimens without the appropriate protective gear.
Poor ventilation is another factor that creates a risky situation. Sharing a room or even a public space where there’s not proper air circulation only intensifies the possibility of infection, as is evidenced by the overwhelming amount of cases in Thailand’s Covid-19 third wave that were transmitted in poorly-vented bars and nightclubs throughout the country.
If you believe you’re at risk or have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, you should get tested as quickly as possible while quarantining either by self-isolating in your home or at a medical facility if advised. Health officials warn that even if you were exposed to the virus but test negative, you should still isolate for 2 weeks as the results may not be conclusive. If you were exposed but the virus hasn’t taken hold yet, the people that you were in contact with during that time are most likely safe, but you still may end up infected and will be required to be tested several more times.
If after seeking medical attention you are determined to be low risk, it is still recommended to self-isolate for 2 weeks being very careful who you come in contact with. Health officials suggest you can still live your daily life but need to stay away from crowded places and take safety measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing.
People are advised that while private hospitals are charging a fee for Covid-19 tests, government-run state hospitals give free testing for any patient believed to be at risk. The National Health Security Office is helping ensure that those that should be tested are tested by covering the costs at private hospitals.
Those who do test positive can call special Covid-19 hotlines by dialling 1330, 1668, or 1669 where health authorities will provide further instructions. But during the waiting period between testing positive and being admitted to a hospital for treatment, it is essential to avoid leaving your home, keep yourself isolated, and wear a face mask at all times.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
‘Entry Thailand’ website launched to facilitate process for international travellers
Monk beheads himself with guillotine in attempt to reach nirvana, followers could face charges
Debate continues in Thailand over new NGO law
Health officials advise on how to handle Covid-19 risk
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
Thai police to focus on busting house parties and other social gatherings
Thai hotels consider temporary shutdown amid low tourist demand
Group rallies outside US Embassy in Bangkok, calls for America to stop interfering in Thai politics
74 Covid patients who refused to go to field hospitals may face prosecution
Thailand launches Covid-19 vaccine passport for international travel
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
PM says safety was the reason behind limited vaccine procurement
PM Prayut will send Foreign Minister to Myanmar summit
Covid-19 infects 146 front line Thai medical workers
Entertainment venues the source of 6,020 Covid-19 infections
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
Phuket begs Kolour attendees to come for Covid-19 testing
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
Bangkok sees 7.87 million vehicles over Songkran holiday
Alcohol sales may be banned in restaurants, but no lockdown for now
Officials investigating woman’s alleged attempt to sell national parkland for 350 million baht
Denmark becomes first country in Europe to ditch AstraZeneca vaccine
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
Bangkok is now a red zone. Government gives people today to get back from Songkran break.
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
Thai Health Ministry predicts 5 likely Covid outcomes post-Songkran, warns of risks posed by partying
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
Survey underway as experts attempt to save James Bond island from erosion
Officials confirm Koh Larn will remain open to domestic visitors for now
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok is now a red zone. Government gives people today to get back from Songkran break.
- Thailand3 days ago
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
- Hot News2 days ago
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
- Environment2 days ago
Survey underway as experts attempt to save James Bond island from erosion
- Crime3 days ago
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
chupapi
Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 3:41 pm
Thanks, but I have already done by myself.