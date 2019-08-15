Chinese and Indians to be offered visa free arrival for 15 days in Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Chinese and Indians to be offered visa free arrival for 15 days in Thailand
The Tourism and Sports Minister says he’ll seek cabinet approval to offer visa exemptions to visitors from China and India for one year. Already Chinese tourists have a visa-on-arrival fees exemption. The current promotion is set to end on October 31 this year.
If the new visa exemption is approved by cabinet it will start on November 1 and run through to at least October 31, 2020.
The Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says the visa exemption will allow travel in Thailand for up to 15 days.
“Free visas is the ministry’s must urgent stimulus policy, without which tourism arrival growth might not reach our target,” the Minister told the Bangkok Post.
A slowing global economy and a strong Thai baht have put a small dent in the rise and rise of Thailand’s ‘teflon’ tourist industry this year. But the arrival numbers have mostly recovered after a sluggish April and May this year.
The numbers show that 19.76 million tourists arrived in Thailand for the first half of 2019, a small increase of just 1.48% compared to H1, 2018. But Chinese tourists declined by 4.73% over the same period with the nationalities taking up the slack – including India – up 24% compared to the first half of 2018.
The minister says he is confident the visa exemption will help boost the number of travellers from India to reach some 3 million next year and help to encourage Chinese tourists back as well.
Vichit Prakobgosol, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents says the visa exemption will bolster the number of inbound Indians and Chinese to Thailand and will be a significant boost in tough world economic conditions.
Environment
7 year old elephant dies after being hit by truck
PHOTO: Twitter/@fm91trafficpro
A 7 year old wild elephant has died whilst it was being taken to an animal hospital in Nakhon Pathom after being hit by a truck in Chon Buri early this morning.
The female elephant weighed about 3 tonne and was following her mother at the time, according to a message on social media. The elephant was hit by an 18 wheel trailer truck as it was crossing the road.
The truck driver told officials that he lost control after hitting the elephant causing his vehicle to overturn. The elephant was knocked off her feet into a roadside ditch by the impact of the collision. A crane was used to lift the elephant onto a truck to take her to an elephant hospital. The whole operation took about eight hours.
Veterinarians attending the scene gave the elephant painkillers and were taking her by truck to the Animal Hospital in Nakhon Pathom but she stopped breathing as the truck was passing through Chon Buri.
Veterinarian Thananon Panpetch told the Bangkok Post the elephant was seriously injured and had fractured legs and a broken back.
PHOTO: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation
Expats
Why the Chinese are infinitely more important than Western tourists to Thailand
OPINION by Dan Cheeseman – Dan About Thailand
We need to wake up and smell the roses, us Westerners are no longer an important group for the Thailand tourism industry – in fact, we are what you would call ‘niche’ – and with good reason.
The Chinese are here in numbers and not only will this continue to grow but they also outspend Europeans per capita by 53% when in Thailand.
There are more Chinese…
The Chinese now account for 57.48% of all tourists in Thailand and what makes this even more staggering is only 8.7% currently have passports (120 million).
According to Jing Travel this could double by 2020 – that means 240 million Chinese able to travel (363% of the UK population – 66 million). They also go on to state that first time Chinese travellers are more likely to travel more close to home to begin with, so places like Vietnam and, you guessed it, Thailand.
And the Chinese share of the pie will only grow.
No wonder Thailand are forecasting tourism to grow from the 38 million now to over 79 million by 2030.
The Chinese Spend More…
Quite often I hear the European retaliation that they would like to see the spend levels per capita of Chinese, suggesting it to be low. This could not be further from the truth as shopping is an important factor for when they go on holiday.
The Chinese expenditure into Thailand is US$15,342,000,000 each year, which is more than any other nation. The average spend per day for a Chinese tourist in Thailand is US$192 – which is 53% more than the average Europeans US$125 daily spend.
Read the rest of the story… Dan About Thailand
Business
Asian stock markets follow Wall Street’s lead downward this morning
Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street’s lead this morning falling sharply as investors made their concerns apparent about economic recessions in some of the larger economies. They also reacted to more threats of instability from the trade war between the US and China.
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index dropped 1.6% during this morning’s trading.
US markets led the march downward yesterday, with the Dow Jones closing just over 3% down with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 posting similar falls.
In other markets the Nikkei 225 dropped nearly 2%. In China, the Shenzhen Composite and Shanghai Composite dropped more than 1%, as did the Hang Seng shedding .5%. The reverse was the case in South Korea with the Kospi rising .5%. China’s industrial output grew by only 4.8% year-on-year in July. This growth rate was the lowest in 17 years. (Many other nations would have been delighted to have had a 4.8% growth rate!)
Meanwhile, the German GDP shrank by 0.1% in Q2 2019, raising fears that Europe’s largest economy is heading for recession. On Twitter, US President Donald Trump blamed the Federal Reserve, calling it “clueless” and noting he has repeatedly called for larger interest rate cuts.
Prominent economist and Noble prize laureate Paul Krugman downplayed threats of recession saying that “objectively, the economic problems are nowhere near as serious as 2008, or even 2001.”
“But we’re being led by the gang that couldn’t think straight.”
Krugman blamed Trump and his aides for poor economic policies and said that Fed is unlikely to come and rescue the markets, according to The Nation.
