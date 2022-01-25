Government wants to closely monitor eateries following extension of alcohol curfew

Now that Thailand’s alcohol curfew has been extended in many provinces, the government is on its toes about cracking down on venues serve past the 11pm cutoff time. A government spokesperson stated today that he wishes for authorities to take sharp measures against eateries violating the new 11pm curfew. Venues that break it will face arrests and loss of operating licenses.

As of yesterday, venues that meet the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ SHA certification, or the Public Health Ministry’s Thai Stop COVID 2 plus standard can serve alcohol until 11pm instead of 9pm in provinces classified as “blue” and “yellow” zones.

“Blue” zones, which are approved for tourism pilot programmes, include Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phuket, Kanchanaburi, Chon Buri, Krabi and Phang-nga. 25 other provinces are classified as “yellow” zones under high surveillance to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Numerous eateries in Thailand have faced consequences from authorities after violating curfew. Last month, police raided Driploy restaurant in Pattaya, which remained open past midnight, after receiving calls about the restaurant posing a Covid-19 risk. Customers were still drinking, listening to music, and dancing at 12:20am. The owner was said to have been arrested and charged at the police station, though details were unconfirmed.

6,718 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, including 152 foreign arrivals and 6,566 locally-acquired infections. The death toll today is 12. 113,749,513 doses of vaccines have been administered in Thailand to date. These include 52,081,134 first doses, 48,234,726 second dose, 12,599,922 third doses and 833,731 fourth doses.

Source: Thai PBS World