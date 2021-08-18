Tourism
CCSA approves Sputnik vaccine, allowing Russian Sandboxers
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration quietly okayed the Russian Sputnik vaccine as one of the accepted vaccine brands for international travellers entering Sandbox destinations in Thailand. The vaccine had previously failed to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration for import and use in Thailand. The Department of Disease Control is now expected to approve the order from the CCSA by the end of August, moving one step closer to the ability for Russians and others from the dozens of countries who used the Sputnik vaccine to travel to Thailand soon.
Tropical Thai destinations have long seen strong visitor numbers from Russia, with Phuket seeing 1.4 million Russians before Covid-19 closed international tourism. With Thailand closed, many Russians holidayed in Turkey and Greece during the pandemic, showing they still desire to travel. The Tourism Authority of Thailand hopes that 500,000 Russian travellers will visit this year now that the Sputnik vaccine has been approved.
The approval of the Sputnik vaccine for international travellers opens the doors of Thailand not just to Russian travellers, but for millions of travellers around the world in countries that have imported or produced the vaccine. Data is conflicting, but about 50 countries have or plan to have the vaccine, with India and South Korea both contracted to produce well over 1 billion vaccines.
Countries like Vietnam, Turkey, Mexico, Argentina have all ordered the Russian Sputnik vaccines, and India, one of Thailand’s fastest-growing tourist demographics before the pandemic, ordered 250 million doses, meaning this new approval could allow millions more tourists to enter.
The TAT says they expect the first chartered flights from Russia will be in October, and the TAT plans to work with commercial airlines to get international flights into Phuket scheduled to facilitate Russian travellers coming to the Sandbox and into Thailand.
Plans are also in place for new Sandbox regions like the islands of Koh Lan, Koh Chang, and Koh Kut in Chon Buri and Trat, that could be accessed via U-Tapao Airport in Rayong, as well as international travel bubbles will also be negotiated with nearby countries like Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea.
The TAT will also work with Bangkok Airways to reinstate flights from Phuket to Samui as the 7+7 scheme was approved by the CCSA to allow international travellers to stay just 7 days in Phuket before travelling to a handful of approved destinations in Phang Nga, Krabi, and Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
CCSA approves Sputnik vaccine, allowing Russian Sandboxers
Indonesia converting motorbikes to electric, aims for all e-vehicles
Burmese military junta death toll surpasses 1,000
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Grenade found outside local politician’s home in Prachin Buri
Pattaya beach remodel project defended by mayor
Top 11 Wedding Venues in Thailand
Woman advertises free antigen test kits with purchase of water, FDA investigates
Taliban vows no revenge, fewer restrictions on women this time
Undercover police allegedly bust into wrong house in Nakhon Ratchasima
Phuket Town lockdown lifted except Downtown Market, Market 2
Koh Samui’s 5 most popular hotels
Snake pops out of Australian grocery store shelf, local woman helps catch and release reptile
Ban lifted on longan fruit to China over mealybugs
Thailand News Today | Millions of Vax on the way, BKK daughter jailed for 12 years | August 18
Police raid birthday party at Bangkok resort, arrest 28 people
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
Officials say mass testing and isolating in next 2 weeks could flatten Covid-19 curve
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
Phuket officials identify “risky” tourist spots following holidaymaker’s murder
Anti-government protests, clashes with police continue for second day in Bangkok
Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16
Covid-19 plan recruits 2,000 pharmacies in Bangkok to assist
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
- Protests3 days ago
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
- Bangkok4 days ago
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket restrictions to stay in place until at least the end of the month, exemptions apply
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Doctor whose family died of Covid-19 urges private import of vaccines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket Covid-19 infections break 100 for the second time