Connect with us

Thailand

British travellers to Thailand make more insurance claims than any other country

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

British travellers to Thailand make more insurance claims than any other country | The Thaiger

According to a survey, the ‘Travel Smart Insurance Index’ recently released by the UK Post Office, more British travellers to Thailand made insurance claims for medical costs of repatriation after visiting Thailand than any other country.

According to the report, the Post Office teamed up with the Centre for Economic & Business Research and analysed 17,295 claims from its Travel Insurance customers, as well as 27,000 Consular Assistance requests to the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) in 2018 of 49 of the destinations visited most by British travellers.

The researchers looked at six categories for claims and consular assistance: accidents, baggage, cancellations, travel documents, victim of crime assistance and emergency assistance.

Overall, Thailand topped the table with a score of 5.9, followed by New Zealand 5.7 and Sweden 5.6. Thailand also topped the table for the Accident and Emergency category.

According to the report “Thailand has long had a reputation as a backpacker’s dream, but in addition to a higher rate of accidents and emergencies which led it to the top spot on the index, it also had a higher incidence of cancellations, and the second highest cost of cancellations”.

The report continues… “Thailand is considering making travel insurance a requirement for entry in a similar way that Cuba already does.”

“The overwhelming number of claims when abroad were for medical reasons, making up 60% of all claims and 84% of overall claim cost. The difference in these percentages highlights how expensive medical care can be overseas, particularly when in countries where the cost of treatment is highest, such as the USA, Japan, Canada and India.”

The index also revealed that 37 percent of Brits go on holiday overseas without buying travel insurance.

Meanwhile, compulsory travel insurance for foreign visitors at a 20 baht premium each is expected to debut this year, according to the Office of the Insurance Commission. Foreign travellers will be required to pay for the compulsory insurance at immigration offices in airports, while the premium will be directed to Thailand’s Tourism Promotion Fund for coverage of payments in the event of claims.

SOURCES: postoffice.co.uk | ThaiVisa

British travellers to Thailand make more insurance claims than any other country | News by The Thaiger British travellers to Thailand make more insurance claims than any other country | News by The Thaiger British travellers to Thailand make more insurance claims than any other country | News by The Thaiger

GRAPHICS: postoffice.co.uk

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Politics

Thai PM apologises for weekend bickering from Palang Pracharat factions

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

Thai PM apologises for weekend bickering from Palang Pracharat factions | The Thaiger

FILE PHOTO

The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has issued an apology and expressed “discomfort” over Palang Pracharat’s internal bickering that has dominated headlines over the weekend.

The Prime Minister returned from the G20 meetings in Japan yesterday.

The former leader of the NCPO, former PM, and now newly selected PM by the new parliament, is pledging to do his best.

The Palang Pracharat Party is a loose coalition of 20 separate parties that has a bare margin to push forward policy in the new parliament. The PM said it was difficult to make everyone happy. But most important was how to make the government credible to the public, he added.

After more than three months the new government doesn’t have a working cabinet although the PM’s comments sound like a prelude to making a final announcement about the make-up of the new Cabinet.

His statement this morning came after the influential so-called Sam Mitr (Three Allies) faction in the party expressed discontent over Cabinet portfolios over the weekend. Its leader, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, had reportedly been allocated the Cabinet post of Industry Minister after a previous agreement that he would head the Energy Ministry.

Suriya had reportedly said last week that he would consider withdrawing from Phalang Pracharat Party and taking some 30 MPs with him if he did not get the Energy seat.

The veteran politician denied the reports on Saturday but other signs still pointed to serious conflict within the party.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Business

Thai energy billionaire becomes the second richest person in Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

Thai energy billionaire becomes the second richest person in Thailand | The Thaiger

Sarath Ratanavadi has swiftly climbed up the list of Thai billionaires to become the nation’s second-richest man.

Sarath owns the Gulf Energy Development which is outpacing most of the world’s power companies. According to Bloomberg, Sarath’s net worth rose to $6.3 billion after a 28% rally in Gulf Energy in the past three months, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The utility, which he controls from Bangkok, was the second-best performer in the period among the 100 firms in the Bloomberg World Electric Index.

The 54 year old  has diversified his empire from current or planned power plants in Thailand, Vietnam and Oman to deep-sea ports, aiming to tap into Southeast Asia’s infrastructure needs. The new liquefied natural gas and container units will support Gulf Energy’s earnings stream from power operations.

“My main focus is stable and sound growth in the long term, rather than short-term movement in the share price.”

“We’re continuously searching for projects that will complement our existing power business.”

Sarath is among the elite in the power and energy industry, ranking third in Asia behind India’s Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In Thailand, only 75 year old Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, the founder of Thai Bev, ranks above Sarath.

SOURCE: The Star Online

Continue Reading

Thailand

Thai authorities moot compulsory travel insurance for travellers

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

Thai authorities moot compulsory travel insurance for travellers | The Thaiger

PHOTO: South East Asia Backpacker Magazine

The Thai Office of the Insurance Commission says they expect to introduce compulsory travel insurance for visitors to Thailand by the end of 2019. It would be charged to tourists who arrive without travel insurance and go into a ‘fund’ to be used to pay for repatriation costs in the event of misadventure.

The compulsory travel insurance payment would offer up to 1 million baht of coverage in cases of death, with a maximum duration of 30 days, the cost is reported to be as low as 20 baht. Tourists will be expected to pay it as they arrive in Thailand without proof of adequate current travel insurance arrangements.

The Bangkok Post reports that the premium would be directed to Thailand’s Tourism Promotion Fund to operate as a ‘slush fund’ to cover payments in the event of claims.

The new insurance scheme will need to be considered by the Ministry of Sports and Tourism before being considered by the new cabinet.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry, despite admitting that the April and May tourism numbers have dropped year-on-year, especially the Chinese, still predict the number of foreign visitors will reach 40 million this year.
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
คิมซูฮยอนปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
K-Pop5 hours ago

คิมซูฮยอนปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 days ago

รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ2 weeks ago

เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 weeks ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 weeks ago

10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 weeks ago

5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 weeks ago

[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 weeks ago

11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless” | The Thaiger
เพลงสากล4 weeks ago

เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ

Trending