Deputy PM expresses ‘regret’ over the brutal attack on political activist ‘Ja New’ | The Thaiger

Crime
Deputy PM expresses ‘regret’ over the brutal attack on political activist ‘Ja New’
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan has expressed regret over the brutal attack on political activist Sirawith Seritiwat, or Ja New, and ordered the national police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, to hold an urgent meeting with the metropolitan police commissioner to discuss the incident and to intensify efforts to track down the perpetrators, as well as the mastermind behind the assault, if there is one.
Thai PBS reports that a Defence Ministry spokesman Lt-Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich says security authorities have not been idle since the attack, as has been claimed. He maintained that both the military and the police do not tolerate or sanction the use of violence, especially violence directed against those who share opposing political views.
He added that authorities have been instructed to provide security for political activists and to periodically report progress of the investigation into Ja New’s case to avoid political exploitation of the victim.
Meanwhile, Pheu Thai MP Karoon Hosakul has offered a 50,000 baht reward for anyone who can provide information which leads to the arrest of Ja New’s assailants.
The anti-junta activist was attacked by four men in broad daylight on a busy road in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district on Thursday morning as he was walking to a bus stop. He suffered a broken nose, head injuries and optic nerve damage from being struck repeatedly on the head and face with, what are thought to be, blackjack batons.
Video footage has become available HERE.
Original source HERE.
Crime
Nakhon Ratchasima 7-Eleven store robbed of 2 million baht
FILE PHOTO
A man has robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in Nakhon Ratchasima this morning, making off with 2 million baht in cash. At this stage police suspect the robbery was an inside job. The entire robbery took only two minutes.
The Jor Hor police station was alerted at 2.28am that the 7-Eleven store in the Ban Pho community had been robbed.
Security-camera footage from inside the shop shows a man wearing a full-sized helmet walking into the shop with three staff inside. The robber pretended to buy a pack of cigarettes but then pulled out a foot-long knife and threatened a female cashier into leaving the counter.
The video showed him walking behind the counter and picking up a key to open the safe, from which he removed the 2 million baht in cash, stuffed it into his bag and fled on his motorcycle.
Nakhon Ratchasima deputy police chief Pol Colonel Pawarit Boonsutthi said the robber apparently understood the shop routines and how to avoid the security camera. He said police will question staff for more clues.
Pol Colonel Kitti Saengsiriwut, commander of the Jor Hor police station, said he interviewed the store manager and learned the cash from weekend sales was kept in the safe before being deposited to a bank on Monday mornings when the banks open.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
Burmese worker arrested for stabbing workmate to death in Surat Thani
A Burmese worker has been arrested shortly after allegedly stabbing another Burmese man to death during an alleged drinking argument in Surat Thani’s Tha Chang district, north of Surat Thani city, police said.
26 year old Hern Gogo was arrested inside an oil palm plantation in a village in Tambon Sawiad where he was hired to work with the victim, 41 year old ‘Showin’, according to police.
The Sawiad police station was alerted at 9.20pm that Showin was stabbed to death and that Hern had fled into the plantation and so rushed to arrested him. Police say the two drank together at their living quarters before quarrelling. Hern allegedly stabbed Showin twice, according to police.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
20 smuggled Burmese, including children, found in locked Songkhla warehouse
by Santiparp Ramasutra
Songkhla Police, in Thailand’s deep south, have rescued 20 scared and hungry Burmese, victims of traffickers who’d locked them inside a warehouse on the Thai-Malaysian border. Residents say they heard the sound of children crying for several days in the usually deserted warehouse in the Sadao district.
Pol General Suchart Thirasawat, an inspector-general in charge of an anti-trafficking unit, led the rescue operation last night (Saturday).
“We found the building heavily locked from outside and could we hear women and children crying inside,” he said.
The locks were soon broken open, revealing the migrants sitting in the dark without windows or electricity. There were five children, the youngest around two years old, nine men and six women.
“All of them were glad to see us.”
They told their rescuers they’d been locked up for five days without food, surviving only on rainwater trickling in. Suchart says it appears they were smuggled in from Myanmar and were destined for Malaysia. He vowed to catch the traffickers.
SOURCE: The Nation
