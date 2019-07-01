Thai authorities moot compulsory travel insurance for travellers | The Thaiger

PHOTO: South East Asia Backpacker Magazine

The Thai Office of the Insurance Commission says they expect to introduce compulsory travel insurance for visitors to Thailand by the end of 2019. It would be charged to tourists who arrive without travel insurance and go into a ‘fund’ to be used to pay for repatriation costs in the event of misadventure.

The compulsory travel insurance payment would offer up to 1 million baht of coverage in cases of death, with a maximum duration of 30 days, the cost is reported to be as low as 20 baht. Tourists will be expected to pay it as they arrive in Thailand without proof of adequate current travel insurance arrangements.

The Bangkok Post reports that the premium would be directed to Thailand’s Tourism Promotion Fund to operate as a ‘slush fund’ to cover payments in the event of claims.

The new insurance scheme will need to be considered by the Ministry of Sports and Tourism before being considered by the new cabinet.