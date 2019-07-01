Thai authorities moot compulsory travel insurance for travellers | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai authorities moot compulsory travel insurance for travellers
The Thai Office of the Insurance Commission says they expect to introduce compulsory travel insurance for visitors to Thailand by the end of 2019. It would be charged to tourists who arrive without travel insurance and go into a ‘fund’ to be used to pay for repatriation costs in the event of misadventure.
The compulsory travel insurance payment would offer up to 1 million baht of coverage in cases of death, with a maximum duration of 30 days, the cost is reported to be as low as 20 baht. Tourists will be expected to pay it as they arrive in Thailand without proof of adequate current travel insurance arrangements.
The Bangkok Post reports that the premium would be directed to Thailand’s Tourism Promotion Fund to operate as a ‘slush fund’ to cover payments in the event of claims.
The new insurance scheme will need to be considered by the Ministry of Sports and Tourism before being considered by the new cabinet.
Thai PM apologises for weekend bickering from Palang Pracharat factions
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has issued an apology and expressed “discomfort” over Palang Pracharat’s internal bickering that has dominated headlines over the weekend.
The Prime Minister returned from the G20 meetings in Japan yesterday.
The former leader of the NCPO, former PM, and now newly selected PM by the new parliament, is pledging to do his best.
The Palang Pracharat Party is a loose coalition of 20 separate parties that has a bare margin to push forward policy in the new parliament. The PM said it was difficult to make everyone happy. But most important was how to make the government credible to the public, he added.
After more than three months the new government doesn’t have a working cabinet although the PM’s comments sound like a prelude to making a final announcement about the make-up of the new Cabinet.
His statement this morning came after the influential so-called Sam Mitr (Three Allies) faction in the party expressed discontent over Cabinet portfolios over the weekend. Its leader, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, had reportedly been allocated the Cabinet post of Industry Minister after a previous agreement that he would head the Energy Ministry.
Suriya had reportedly said last week that he would consider withdrawing from Phalang Pracharat Party and taking some 30 MPs with him if he did not get the Energy seat.
The veteran politician denied the reports on Saturday but other signs still pointed to serious conflict within the party.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thai energy billionaire becomes the second richest person in Thailand
Sarath Ratanavadi has swiftly climbed up the list of Thai billionaires to become the nation’s second-richest man.
Sarath owns the Gulf Energy Development which is outpacing most of the world’s power companies. According to Bloomberg, Sarath’s net worth rose to $6.3 billion after a 28% rally in Gulf Energy in the past three months, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The utility, which he controls from Bangkok, was the second-best performer in the period among the 100 firms in the Bloomberg World Electric Index.
The 54 year old has diversified his empire from current or planned power plants in Thailand, Vietnam and Oman to deep-sea ports, aiming to tap into Southeast Asia’s infrastructure needs. The new liquefied natural gas and container units will support Gulf Energy’s earnings stream from power operations.
“My main focus is stable and sound growth in the long term, rather than short-term movement in the share price.”
“We’re continuously searching for projects that will complement our existing power business.”
Sarath is among the elite in the power and energy industry, ranking third in Asia behind India’s Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
In Thailand, only 75 year old Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, the founder of Thai Bev, ranks above Sarath.
SOURCE: The Star Online
British travellers to Thailand make more insurance claims than any other country
According to a survey, the ‘Travel Smart Insurance Index’ recently released by the UK Post Office, more British travellers to Thailand made insurance claims for medical costs of repatriation after visiting Thailand than any other country.
According to the report, the Post Office teamed up with the Centre for Economic & Business Research and analysed 17,295 claims from its Travel Insurance customers, as well as 27,000 Consular Assistance requests to the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) in 2018 of 49 of the destinations visited most by British travellers.
The researchers looked at six categories for claims and consular assistance: accidents, baggage, cancellations, travel documents, victim of crime assistance and emergency assistance.
Overall, Thailand topped the table with a score of 5.9, followed by New Zealand 5.7 and Sweden 5.6. Thailand also topped the table for the Accident and Emergency category.
According to the report “Thailand has long had a reputation as a backpacker’s dream, but in addition to a higher rate of accidents and emergencies which led it to the top spot on the index, it also had a higher incidence of cancellations, and the second highest cost of cancellations”.
The report continues… “Thailand is considering making travel insurance a requirement for entry in a similar way that Cuba already does.”
“The overwhelming number of claims when abroad were for medical reasons, making up 60% of all claims and 84% of overall claim cost. The difference in these percentages highlights how expensive medical care can be overseas, particularly when in countries where the cost of treatment is highest, such as the USA, Japan, Canada and India.”
The index also revealed that 37 percent of Brits go on holiday overseas without buying travel insurance.
Meanwhile, compulsory travel insurance for foreign visitors at a 20 baht premium each is expected to debut this year, according to the Office of the Insurance Commission. Foreign travellers will be required to pay for the compulsory insurance at immigration offices in airports, while the premium will be directed to Thailand’s Tourism Promotion Fund for coverage of payments in the event of claims.
SOURCES: postoffice.co.uk | ThaiVisa
GRAPHICS: postoffice.co.uk
