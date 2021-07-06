Tourism
Entry registration under “Samui Plus” reopening planned to open this week
The registration for entering Thailand under the slated “Samui Plus” reopening scheme is planned to open this week. Similar to the Phuket “Sandbox,” the programme will allow foreign tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel to the trio of islands in the Gulf of Thailand off the Surat Thani coast. Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, and Koh Tao are planned to reopen under the scheme on July 15.
The “Samui Plus” scheme needs to be approved by a Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration sub-committee before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can begin the registration process for the Certificates of Entry, or COEs, according to the National News Bureau of Thailand. The scheme is up for approval this week.
Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn says 1,000 foreign tourists are expected to arrive under the “Samui Plus” model in the first 30 days of the reopening scheme, generating at least 100 million baht, according to the government’s news bureau. Tourism officials expect the number of visitors to be less than those arriving in Phuket as there are more restrictions under the “Samui Plus” model. In the first 4 days of the Phuket “Sandbox,” there were a total of 1,416 foreign arrivals.
Under the “Samui Plus” model, vaccinated tourists are required to remain on Koh Samui for the first 7 days of their stay. Tourists will be tested for Covid-19 on their first day on the island. They must stay at their hotel or resort for the first 3 days. They can travel on a “sealed route” for the rest of the week, most likely with a tour guide to specified destinations and on planned excursions.
After a week on Koh Samui, and a negative Covid-19 test, tourists can travel freely to the neighbouring islands of Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao. After 14 days, and a negative Covid-19 test, tourists can travel throughout Thailand.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
