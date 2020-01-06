AOT sets up checkpoints to check passengers from Wuhan, China for virus | The Thaiger

Thailand
AOT sets up checkpoints to check passengers from Wuhan, China for virus
“Passengers with any suspicious symptoms detected during the initial screenings after landing will be quarantined for medical examinations.”
Airports of Thailand says they are monitoring a the detection of some cases of viral pneumonia from Wuhan flights coming out of China. They say that six airports are now ready to cope with the situation by setting up international communicable diseases control checkpoints.
Preliminary checkpoints will now monitor 10 flights from Wuhan to four major Thai airports. The OAT President said that his organisation had been informed by the Department of Disease Control that Chinese authorities are investigating the minor outbreak of viral pneumonia and its likely causes.
The AOT, which manages six major airports in Thailand, at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai , Hat Yai and Chiang Rai, has told its staff to be on alert for any suspected cases of the treatable virus.
China Southern Airlines flies three flights each day into Suvarnabhumi Airport. Thai Air Asia flies twice a day to Don Mueang Airport. China Southern Airlines operates only during the Chinese New Year season (January 10 – February 3) to Phuket International Airport. Chiang Mai Airport receives three flights per week by Air China.
The AOT’s six airports say they are co-ordinating and monitoring the situation by requesting cooperation for the flights to land at specific gates where the disease control checkpoint has been set up to measure body temperature in order to filter out any viral suspects who be showing symptoms, before passengers can proceed to the immigration checkpoint.
“Passengers with any suspicious symptoms detected during the initial screenings after landing will be quarantined for medical examinations.”
Meanwhile the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited screening stations at Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday confirming that 500 travellers arrived there from Wuhan each day over the weekend but are yet to detect any passengers showing signs of pneumonia.
The AOT also has increased the frequency of cleaning its bathrooms. In addition, for people travelling from risky areas, especially young children and the elderly, those who experience symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat or runny nose can ask to see a doctor or health official immediately with any potential pneumonia complications or early onset.
The Department of Disease Control hotline is 1422. Passengers can inquire about AOT’s flights and services at AOT call centre 1722, 24 hours a day.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited screening stations at Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday – Bangkok Post
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Politics
Opposition’s gains foreshadow more government conflict – Poll
A new survey by Super Poll shows support for the current administration (the Palang Pracharat-led coalition) at 34% and support for the opposition parties at 36.6%. Super Poll’s CEO Noppadon Kannika says that increasing popularity of the opposition could indicate a looming showdown.
The poll indicates the number of “politically silent” government supporters has decreased significantly, from 56.1% in April to just 29.4%t as of this month. It seems Thais are now more likely to speak out about their political preferences 10 months after the first general election in five years.
According to a Social Media Voice survey (also via Net Super Poll), 7.27 million Thais communicated on social media about the opposition’s “Run Against Dictatorship” event scheduled for January 12, about former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and about Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. The survey exposed the government’s current failure to rally its supporters, as only a little more than half a million voiced support for the rival “Trail Running” campaign.
Noppadon says the opposition uses “emotional management”, which is “key to motivating collective behaviour,” but that the government’s approach is more conventional and “rational”.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Keeping Thailand’s taps from running dry
“There is no way that we can send enough water to supply all these farms.”
It could be the worst seasonal drought for four decades according to the Office of National Water Resources.
Speaking to the Bangkok Post, ONWR secretary-general Somkiat Prajamwong recalled that during the severe drought in 2015 (when Thailand was under military rule), soldiers were sent to protect wells from indiscriminate pumping by local villagers irrigating their farms.
Somkiat has a long history with the Thai Royal Irrigation Department and it the leading authority in the country when it comes to water management issues.
“Now the government can’t do that because the country has become a democracy. People will do whatever they want, and this could lead to disputes.”
The ONWR was created two years ago to address the country’s water issues and challenges, and is “in charge of water resource management and coordinating policies and goals across 20 state agencies”.
When head of the Royal Irrigation Department, Somkiat spent decades building irrigation canals and developing water infrastructures across the country, ranging from small dams to mega reservoirs. But he says the ONWR is different, serving more as a think tank to develop the country’s water strategies and policies.
He says the ONWR is also promoting less water-intensive crops, providing alternative jobs during periods of drought and proposing compensation for farmers who skip a year of planting due to this year’s drought.
“The situation will get worse because the RID might need to release fresh water, which should really be saved for consumption, to drive out seawater which is rushing into the Chao Phraya.”
“We are trying to limit the pumping of water to farmlands because we really have to save what little water we have for human consumption,” he told the Bangkok Post.
Thailand’s Central region is predicted to be the hardest hit by the looming drought, focussed on the 22 provinces along the Chao Phraya River. Somkiat also predicts farmland will be affected because the amount of land for farming has risen by 3 million rai in recent years.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SOURCE: Bangkok Post

PHOTO: Somkiat Prajamwong, the Office of National Water Resources secretary general – National News Bureau of Thailand
Plastics
Not all Thais are happy with plastic bag ban
“There are also thousands of street side vendors of drinks, including the most popular Thai iced coffee and Thai tea, which come in a plastic cup, with a plastic lid, with a plastic straw, in a plastic bag.”
After many positive reports, including from The Thaiger, it now seems that many Thai customers and vendors pushing back against the January 1 plastic bag ban and pointing out that not all Thais are happy, and for some it’s just damn inconvenient. 75 major Thai retailers have banned the passing out of plastic bags to customers.
But traders and customers at a fresh market in Prajuab Khiri Khan, near the Burmese border, have been telling local media that going without plastic bags is “inconvenient” and cloth bags are “useless for liquids and sticky stuff.”
Some say the ban only benefits big retailers and convenience store chains, who will save money, not the average Thais. One coconut milk seller lamented that banning plastic bags was terrible for her business. She said the very nature of selling different milk products necessitates many plastic bags. She doubted whether her customers would adapt and bring their own bags.
There are also thousands of street side vendors of drinks, including the most popular Thai iced coffee and Thai tea, which come in a plastic cup, with a plastic lid, with a plastic straw, in a plastic bag. Plus the array of other assorted drinks which are served directly in a plastic bag, with accompanying straw, for convenient carrying on a motorbike.
Vendors worry that it will be difficult to package other foods as well, like sugar, nuts and curry paste. And what about all those wet curry-style Thai takeaways?
A pork ball vendor also complained, saying he has to buy 10 kilograms of meat per day and carry it 40 kilometres to market.
“What if the stuff seeps out or gets damaged on the way back?”
SOURCE: Thai Rath
SOURCE: Thai Rath
