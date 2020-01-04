US manufacturing activity falls to lowest level in a decade | The Thaiger

Economy
US manufacturing activity falls to lowest level in a decade
PHOTO: teletrader.com
“The data show American factories remain plagued by pullbacks in business investment at home, softer demand throughout the world and, until recently, an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China.”
US manufacturing had a tumultuous year in 2019 with the weakest monthly performance for a decade, with orders shrinking and factories continuing to roll back production. The closure of the Boeing 373 Max production line in early December was a final punctuation mark in a poor performing year (although largely un-related to the US manufacturing sectors’ problems).
Stocks and Treasury yields, already posting lower after a US airstrike killed one of Iran’s most powerful military leaders, extended declines following the report. The Institute for Supply Management’s purchasing managers’ index fell to 47.2 in December from 48.1, the fifth straight month of contraction
It was the Index’s worst reading since June 2009, marking the eighth decline in the last nine months. Any readings below ’50’ indicate activity is shrinking.
Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM’s manufacturing survey committee says that trade issues remain an issue for supply managers.
“I think that unplanned factory closures and extended holiday periods had a part to play on the production side and likely the employment side. Fifteen of the 18 manufacturing industries reported contraction in December, led by apparel and wood products.
The US’s two most-watched manufacturing surveys pointed in different directions in the November figures underscoring disagreement among economists and investors on which index offers a more accurate picture of the sector.
The ISM index averaged a reading of 51.2 for all of 2019, but it was also the lowest in a decade. That’s down 7.6 points from 2018’s average, the steepest drop since 2001. But the two indexes agreed that December was a poor month for the sector.
A partial trade deal between China and the US was announced on December 13. US President Donald Trump says he will sign it on January 15.
“While a thawing in trade relations (with China) could help, factories still face the repercussions of policy uncertainty, a weak corporate investment climate and a step down in global growth that will have a lingering impact on factory decisions in 2020.”
Back to Boeing, the US aircraft manufacturer has told its suppliers to suspend parts shipments starting in mid-January following the grounding of the aircraft and ceasing of production. Boeing’s problems will probably be a drag on manufacturing for the next four to six months (assuming the US FAA gives the 737 Max a go ahead to take to the skies again).
The imports gauge contracted for the eighth time in nine months and the export gauge dipped further below the line between expansion and contraction.
SOURCES: The Nation | BloombergKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Economy
Greenback falls below 30 baht to the USD
The Greenback has dropped below 30 baht against the US$, its strongest position in six years. The currency closed at 29.88 baht to the dollar yesterday. But Thai officials say the drop through the 30 baht barrier is not a concern and more of a ‘blip’ than an ongoing trend to increase its value against the Dollar.
At 4pm this afternoon, Thai time, the value is 29.73 baht to the US$ (according to xe.com).
The Bank of Thailand’s deputy governor said the breaking of the psychologically important 30 baht barrier was due to unusual fluctuations, the result of increased year-end transactions, which do not reflect the fundamentals, and added that the dollar was weakening against all currencies.
He said the average exchange rate on Monday was 30.12 baht to $1, and the fall below 30 baht was “an exception and only temporary.”
The deputy governor pledged that, after the New Year holidays, exchange rates will be “less volatile as liquidity returns to normal” and the Thai central bank will “closely monitor the movements of the baht.”
Late December reports in the US announced a series of drops in key measurable of the US economy that contributed to the end-of-year loss of confidence in the US$.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
Thailand becomes the 6th biggest fruit exporter in the world
“The most popular exported Thai fruit are tropical fruit such as durian, mangosteen and longan, of which Thailand is the largest exporter in the world.”
Thai fruit has gained a lot of popularity in foreign countries being recognised for its good taste and quality. Tax waivers from free trade agreements for exports to partner countries have raised the value of fruit exports in the first 10 months of 2019 to at least three billion US$, making Thailand the 6th largest fruit exporter in the world.
The Department of Trade Negotiations Director General Auramon Supthaweethum, said today that Thai fruit exports continue to expand despite global economic challenges and a strong baht affecting the export sector.
This is partially due to more health-conscious consumer behaviour, and tax exemption benefits under FTA agreements with partner countries – China, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, and Hong Kong, where all import duties on fresh and frozen Thai fruit are waived.
In the first 10 months of 2019, the value of Thai fruit exports reached 3.213 billion US$. Meanwhile, other FTA partners such as Japan, South Korea, India, and Malaysia have started lowering or waiving import taxes on most types of fruit as well.
In the first 10 months of 2019, the value of Thai fruit exports reached 3.213 billion US$, showing 41% growth year-on-year. This makes Thailand the world’s 6th largest fruit exporter, following Spain, the Netherlands, Mexico, the United States, and Chile.
Consumers’ shifting preference towards a healthy diet provides a golden opportunity for Thai farmers and companies to expand fruit exports to foreign markets, but this will require farmers to maintain and even improve the quality of their produce, which will then be fast tracked for export under the FTA agreements.
SOURCE: National New Bureau of ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
Thai baht hits highest level against the USD in six years
The baht finished in spectacular fashion after a year as one of the world’s most stable currencies, when it reached 30.15 baht against the US$, its highest level in six years. Kasikornbank Bank is forecasting that the Thai baht could move into a range of 30-30.30 baht to the dollar this week (up to January 3).
Investors have been selling USD after US economic data showed signs of disappointments such as weaker-than-expected orders for durable goods and lower new-home sales, finishing off a patchy year in a jittery US economy. The baht was up 8% over this year after a 2018 closing price of 32.55 baht to the US$.
The Thai baht’s appreciation has been driven by the Thailand’s strong current account surplus and investor sentiment that the baht has been a ‘safe-haven’ currency. But the baht’s strength has been challenging for the local economy, driving exports down and pushing up prices for tourist spending ppower.
Thai exporters have complained that the baht’s appreciation is hurting exports: recently Japanese car manufacturers Mazda said it might have to move a part of its car making back to Japan from its Thai factories due to the impact of the strong baht.
The market will be closely watching the Bank of Thailand’s economic report for November, which is due to be released on Monday, as well as December’s inflation rate.
Meanwhile, key US economic data out this week include the US purchasing managers index, December consumer confidence index, home-purchase contracts, home price index and jobless benefits claims.
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Top 10 ways to save our water
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Record numbers flock to Khon Kaen flower festival
Finnish man arrested over Suvarnabhumi bomb threat
Online app will enable volunteers to monitor Thailand’s ‘hazardous’ farm chemicals
Three busted for human trafficking Lao minors
Thailand charges towards an electric car future, with a few speed bumps
No plastic bags. No worries. Thailand copes with the bag ban.
Top 10 ways to save our water
US manufacturing activity falls to lowest level in a decade
Thai water officials warn local authorities to get ready for shortages
Thailand Yacht Show returns to Phuket January 9 – 12
Meteor shower with up to 120 meteors per hour on January 4 (tonight!)
This year’s new year road toll in Thailand 20% lower than last year
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
เละไม่เป็นท่า! แฟนบอลสุดปั่นรวมไฮไลท์ แม็คไกวร์ ในเกม แมนยู พ่าย อาร์เซนอล
ไฟยังแรง ! เสี่ยหมู รูนีย์ ประเดิมสนามพา ดาร์บี้ เก็บชัยพร้อมทำแอสซิสต์ (มีคลิป)
ช็อก แมวน้ำหัวติดท่อตายต่อหน้าเด็ก เพื่อนแมวน้ำว่ายช่วยอย่างไร้ความหวัง
วราวุธโต้ ไม่ได้บังคับโทรทัศน์เบลอถุงพลาสติก
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
Trending
- Expats1 day ago
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
- Expats1 day ago
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Thailand8 hours ago
Top 10 ways to save our water
- Expats1 day ago
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
- Bangkok1 day ago
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
- Bangkok3 days ago
EssilorLuxottica announces a 6.3 billion baht fraud at a plant in Thailand
- Environment4 days ago
Bangchak petrol stations installing EV charging locations and solar panels
- Bangkok2 days ago
EssilorLuxottica fraud linked to merger friction of the Euro eyewear giants