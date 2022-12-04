Tourism
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touched down in the Kingdom of Thailand early this morning and, for the first time in 10 years, there is a nonstop flight between North America and Thailand.
On December 1 at 11pm local time, the Air Canada Boeing 787 Dreamliner AC65 took off from Vancouver International Airport to begin its 15-hour and 55-minute journey to Bangkok.
A celebration at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) yesterday marked the inaugural Flight AC65. The flight from Vancouver to Bangkok will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Flight AC66 will depart the Thai capital at 8,30am on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, arriving in Vancouver at 6.35am local time.
The seasonal Air Canada service will operate four times a week between now and April 17. Travellers can choose from three cabins — lie-flat seats in Signature Class as well as Premium Economy and Economy Class.
Air Canada’s Mark Galardo said…
“We are thrilled to launch Air Canada’s first non-stop service to Southeast Asia and the only non-stop flights between North America and Thailand. Bangkok is also one of the most visited destinations globally, and we have optimized connections to and from our trans-pacific hub at YVR to give customers convenient travel options to explore this exciting city renowned for its history, cuisine and culture, or to conduct international business trade.
“This new service from YVR is another step in our ambition to develop this hub into one of the most important trans-pacific gateways in North America. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard.
At the celebration, Canada’s Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said…
“Improving access between countries is crucial to a successful Canadian aviation sector. Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight will allow more travellers to get to their destinations, and will promote growth and prosperity for both Canadian and Thailand’s travel industries.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Insurgent bomb derails train in Songkhla
Fire at Bangkok’s CentralWorld mall sends shoppers scurrying (video)
HISTORY OF THAI LOTTERY
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Disruptive Phuket-bound passenger thrown off flight in Karachi
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Ari All Link is a must-attend skill-up workshop for Ari people
Anutin responds to photo of cannabis smoking kids on Pattaya Beach
Thai student allegedly raped by Hyderabad U professor
Phuket welcomes 6,730 flights in December
Thailand tourism predicted at 80% of pre-Covid in 2023
Bangkok airport expansion prepares for bidding war
Child Protection Foundation leader faces child labour charges
Red-Bull hit-and-run prosecutor dismissed
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
Pheu Thai Party under fire as Tuhao-Shinawatra connection exposed
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
Police seize board game after claims it could cause insurrection in Thailand
Man arrested in South Thailand for attempted murder in Phuket
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
Russian crewman’s hand cut off in Songkhla ship accident
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Sponsored3 days ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Board of Investment4 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Bangkok3 days ago
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
-
Koh Samui3 days ago
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
-
Hot News3 days ago
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
-
Thailand3 days ago
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
-
Politics4 days ago
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
Recent comments: