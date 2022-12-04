Connect with us

Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand

Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touched down in the Kingdom of Thailand early this morning and, for the first time in 10 years, there is a nonstop flight between North America and Thailand.

On December 1 at 11pm local time, the Air Canada Boeing 787 Dreamliner AC65 took off from Vancouver International Airport to begin its 15-hour and 55-minute journey to Bangkok.

A celebration at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) yesterday marked the inaugural Flight AC65. The flight from Vancouver to Bangkok will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Flight AC66 will depart the Thai capital at 8,30am on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, arriving in Vancouver at 6.35am local time.

The seasonal Air Canada service will operate four times a week between now and April 17. Travellers can choose from three cabins — lie-flat seats in Signature Class as well as Premium Economy and Economy Class.

Air Canada’s Mark Galardo.

Air Canada’s Mark Galardo said…

“We are thrilled to launch Air Canada’s first non-stop service to Southeast Asia and the only non-stop flights between North America and Thailand. Bangkok is also one of the most visited destinations globally, and we have optimized connections to and from our trans-pacific hub at YVR to give customers convenient travel options to explore this exciting city renowned for its history, cuisine and culture, or to conduct international business trade.

“This new service from YVR is another step in our ambition to develop this hub into one of the most important trans-pacific gateways in North America. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard.

Transport minister

Canada’s Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said the flight would allow more travellers to get to their destinations

At the celebration, Canada’s Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said…

“Improving access between countries is crucial to a successful Canadian aviation sector. Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight will allow more travellers to get to their destinations, and will promote growth and prosperity for both Canadian and Thailand’s travel industries.”

 

Vigo
2022-12-04 11:06
The real news is that the flight departed on time. Air Canada has one of the  worst OTPs in North America.  

