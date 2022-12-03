Connect with us

Bangkok Travel

Ari All Link is a must-attend skill-up workshop for Ari people

Published

 on 

On November 19, four girls from Srinakharinwirot University collaborated with Ari Around to organize a workshop under the name Ari All Link at Pizza Pazza, Soi Phahon Yothin 11.

Ari All Link is a group of students who organize workshops in Ari that are organized in collaboration with Ari Around. Art workshops, crafts, sewing, embroidery, desserts, candles, soaps, and fragrances are all available. Ari All Link is a representative of the workshops, which didn’t seek profit but allowed people in the Ari community or people who wanted to join the workshops to participate and get to know each other better. Unlike other workshops, Ari All Link’s workshops focus on working together because we want people to participate and help each other as much as possible.

On November 19, Ari-All Link organized a brownie-making workshop. which is limited to only 10 participants and has an entry fee of 550 baht per person, which can be used with Ari Coin as a discount for 100 baht as well.

If anyone has made fudge brownies but it appears that they were not done correctly, you can find answers here!There is a suggestion to begin with the detailed process of making it and teaching how to choose raw materials and tips for fudge brownies.

We have attended Ari All Link’s workshop, which has the following details:

1. Register for the workshop via a Google Form.

2. On the workshop day, you can inform us of the registered name. And for those who have Ari Coins, they can be used as a discount by scanning the QR Code at the attendee registration point at the event.

3. Participate in the workshop; the instructor will prepare the equipment and all raw materials. We don’t have to prepare anything.

4. Listen to the speaker introduce the raw materials that should be used to make fudge brownies and follow the step-by-step brownie-making process. There will be a team from Ari All Link to help teach and take care of each step.

5. After completing all the steps, there will be a break during baking. Everyone can go to the bathroom, eat snacks, or do their things as they please. Or if you have questions, you can ask the instructor or the Ari All Link team.

6. After finishing baking, everyone will get their own fudge brownies.

7. Finally, the Ari All Link team will ask everyone to complete a questionnaire after attending the workshop, which will be used as information for the theses of Srinakharinwirot University students.

For anyone who missed this event, don’t worry because this is only the first workshop of this project. If you don’t want to miss a great workshop like this again, you can follow the news of the next workshop at

IG: ari.all.link

Tiktok: @arialllink

Ari All Link is a must-attend skill-up workshop for Ari people | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

พวกเรากลุ่มนักศึกษาในโครงการ Thaiger x Ariaround จะพาทุกคนมาเเนะนำเเละทำความรู้กับทุกสิ่งที่น่าสนใจในย่านอารีย์ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นข่าวสาร กิจกรรม คาเฟ่ ร้านอาหาร สถานที่ท่องเที่ยว เเละสิ่งที่คุณยังไม่เคยเห็นมาก่อนในอารีย์

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok Travel40 seconds ago

Ari All Link is a must-attend skill-up workshop for Ari people
Cannabis News3 hours ago

Anutin responds to photo of cannabis smoking kids on Pattaya Beach
Education3 hours ago

Thai student allegedly raped by Hyderabad U professor
Sponsored9 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Tourism3 hours ago

Phuket welcomes 6,730 flights in December
Tourism4 hours ago

Thailand tourism predicted at 80% of pre-Covid in 2023
Transport6 hours ago

Bangkok airport expansion prepares for bidding war
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime6 hours ago

Child Protection Foundation leader faces child labour charges
Road deaths6 hours ago

Red-Bull hit-and-run prosecutor dismissed
Transport7 hours ago

Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
Election7 hours ago

Pheu Thai Party under fire as Tuhao-Shinawatra connection exposed
Video8 hours ago

THAIGER PODCAST | Ep.14 Saving Thai cats one paw at a time
Tourism9 hours ago

Bullets-in-bag Israeli given 18 months in Thailand
Video1 day ago

Thailand News Today | 9 year olds smoke cannabis on Pattaya Beach in Thailand
Economy1 day ago

Thai baht soars to six-month high against US dollar
Pattaya1 day ago

Motorcycle taxi riders rally against unlicensed ride-share app drivers in Pattaya
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending