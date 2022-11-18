Connect with us

Thailand

Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month

Air Canada will launch direct flights to Thailand next month. A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will service the route, flying between Bangkok and Vancouver four days per week. It will be the first direct service linking North America and Thailand in 10 years.

Canada’s flag carrier will fly between Vancouver International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flight route is seasonal and will run between December 4, 2022, and April 14, 2023. The aircraft features 3 cabins – Signature Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class.

The westbound flight leaves Vancouver at 11pm and arrives in Bangkok at 5:55am. The eastbound flight will leave Bangkok and 8:30am and arrive in Vancouver at 6:35am, technically going back in time. Both flights are designed to arrive early in the morning to give passengers the maximum choice of same-day connecting flights.

The service will provide a new option for American passengers. Before they would have to transit through Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei, Tokyo, or, in the other direction, the middle eastern hubs.

Yesterday, Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha was visited by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who is in town for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2022 Summit from November 16-19.

Trudeau informed Prayut of Air Canada’s new route to be launched next month and said it would help boost tourism revenue for both Thailand and Canada.

The leaders also discussed the positive relationship between the two countries and talked about launching a Canada-ASEAN free-trade agreement to create more middle-class job opportunities on both ends.

Trudeau expressed Canada’s support for efforts by ASEAN to put a stop to the crisis in Myanmar. Canada condemns human rights violations committed by the Burmese junta, reiterated the Canadian PM.

PM Prayut and PM Trudeau also discussed the importance of climate-resilient infrastructure to help manage the increasingly serious impacts of climate change in the Indo-Pacific region.

Trudeau thanked PM Prayut for hosting the APEC Summit.

 

