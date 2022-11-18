Thailand
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
Air Canada will launch direct flights to Thailand next month. A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will service the route, flying between Bangkok and Vancouver four days per week. It will be the first direct service linking North America and Thailand in 10 years.
Canada’s flag carrier will fly between Vancouver International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flight route is seasonal and will run between December 4, 2022, and April 14, 2023. The aircraft features 3 cabins – Signature Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class.
The westbound flight leaves Vancouver at 11pm and arrives in Bangkok at 5:55am. The eastbound flight will leave Bangkok and 8:30am and arrive in Vancouver at 6:35am, technically going back in time. Both flights are designed to arrive early in the morning to give passengers the maximum choice of same-day connecting flights.
The service will provide a new option for American passengers. Before they would have to transit through Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei, Tokyo, or, in the other direction, the middle eastern hubs.
Yesterday, Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha was visited by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who is in town for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2022 Summit from November 16-19.
Trudeau informed Prayut of Air Canada’s new route to be launched next month and said it would help boost tourism revenue for both Thailand and Canada.
The leaders also discussed the positive relationship between the two countries and talked about launching a Canada-ASEAN free-trade agreement to create more middle-class job opportunities on both ends.
Trudeau expressed Canada’s support for efforts by ASEAN to put a stop to the crisis in Myanmar. Canada condemns human rights violations committed by the Burmese junta, reiterated the Canadian PM.
PM Prayut and PM Trudeau also discussed the importance of climate-resilient infrastructure to help manage the increasingly serious impacts of climate change in the Indo-Pacific region.
Trudeau thanked PM Prayut for hosting the APEC Summit.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
European tourists sell jewellery on streets of Thailand to fund their ‘world tour’
20,000+ CCTV cameras in Bangkok are here to stay
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Thai cuckold left penniless after wife runs off with lover and 6 million baht lottery prize
Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu
Joyland cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world
Judge rules MH17 plane crash over Ukraine result of deliberate Russian missile
Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand
Thailand takes delivery of Textron T-6C turboprop trainers
A night of World Cup nostalgia and An Evening With Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Residents in Chiang Rai are made to Breathe Toxic Hydrogen Cyanide | GMT
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Several Thai street food eateries earn spots on 2023 Michelin Guide list
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Disturbing video of Myanmar junta allegedly torturing victim goes viral
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
Thailand welcomes 50,000 foreign tourists in one day
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Malaysia4 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Crime4 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Thailand4 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Drugs4 days ago
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thai FDA warns against drinking erectile dysfunction coffee