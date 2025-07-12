Thai Airways taps ECS group for Swiss cargo takeover

ECS boss said partnership highlights drive to lead specialised cargo

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thai Airways taps ECS group for Swiss cargo takeover
Thai Airways is gearing up for a major cargo push in Europe, handing the reins of its Swiss freight operations to Globe Air Cargo in a move set to shake up the market.

Globe Air Cargo Switzerland, a subsidiary of the logistics heavyweight ECS Group, has secured an exclusive deal to become the general sales and service agent (GSSA) for Thai Airways in Switzerland. The agreement, announced this week, takes effect from August 1 and marks a significant milestone in ECS Group’s rapid European expansion.

Under the contract, Globe Air Cargo Switzerland will manage all cargo capacity on Thai Airways’ daily widebody flights between Zurich and Bangkok. The airline plans to operate Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft on the route, providing seamless onward connections to key destinations across Asia and Australia.

The focus will be on transporting consolidated freight, high-tech equipment, and pharmaceutical products—three sectors that remain vital to Switzerland’s export-driven economy.

While ECS Group has collaborated with Thai Airways in several international markets, this is the first time its Swiss operations will be entrusted to Globe Air Cargo.

ECS Group Chief Executive Jean Ceccaldi said the partnership underscored the company’s ambition to lead the specialised cargo segment in Europe.

“This partnership with Thai Airways in Switzerland perfectly illustrates our expansion strategy and the trust placed in us by leading global airlines. It is a major step that reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering tailor-made cargo solutions for every market. We are proud to open this new chapter with Thai Airways and to reinforce our leadership in the Swiss market.”

The deal comes at a time when demand for reliable, high-value cargo services is surging, particularly for pharmaceuticals and technology. The combination of Thai Airways’ strong network and ECS Group’s integrated GSSA services is expected to deliver a competitive edge, reported Aviation Business News.

ECS Group said that the contract also aligns with its wider goal of strengthening its footprint in Europe’s most lucrative air freight corridors. The company has steadily expanded its service portfolio to cover everything from temperature-controlled shipments to complex logistics for sensitive goods.

Industry analysts say the agreement could spur fresh competition among GSSAs vying for a slice of Europe’s thriving cargo market.

With the August launch date approaching, Globe Air Cargo Switzerland is already preparing resources to ramp up operations and ensure a smooth transition for customers shipping goods between Switzerland and Asia.

