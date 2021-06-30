Connect with us

Tourism

Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1

Thaiger

Published 

31 seconds ago

 on 

Now officially announced in the Royal Gazette, a whopping full day before the start of Thailand’s reopening plans, here is the list of who will be able to travel to Thailand. You will need to be fully vaccinated, that’s the key point, and rather than quarantining in a hotel room for 14 days, your ‘quarantine’ is now the huge tropical island of Phuket where the early adopters will be able to fully navigate after their arrival PCR test returns a negative result.

The other two hiccups that emerged yesterday were that Embassies require receipts of pre-payment for the 3 PCR tests you will have in Phuket as part of the Certificate of Entry paperwork. It also emerged yesterday that bookings for accommodation must be made and pre-paid through the SHA+ website HERE. This has caused a few delays for prospective travellers that had earlier booked their accommodation through an OTA.

This is the information posted on the website of the Thai embassy in Israel…

Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1 | News by Thaiger

Under the “Phuket Sandbox” travel model, travellers not only need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be eligible to enter Thailand under the scheme, but they also need to be travelling from countries classified by Thailand’s Department of Disease Control as a low to medium risk for Covid-19.

The DDC posts a new list on the 1st and 16th of every month. The information is mostly in Thai. Click HERE to go to the DDC website. Here’s the latest list of low, medium and high risk countries as published by the government’s NBT…

Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1 | News by Thaiger

While these infographics are far from exhaustive in regards to information, they provide a quick outline for people that are interested in returning to Thailand at this time. The Thaiger recommends travellers should go to the website of their Local Thai Embassy and read all the conditions before making any bookings. They should also consider any return restrictions to their home country following their trip to Thailand.

This infographic also includes entry information for people arriving domestically, by air, sea or road.

Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1 | News by Thaiger

HERE‘s a link to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Sandbox website which includes a more detailed list of requirements.

And HERE‘s a link to an insurance alternative who partner with The Thaiger for your consideration.

The Thaiger will continue to provide all the latest information about the Sandbox and other reopening plans for other parts of Thailand as soon as it becomes available.

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism31 seconds ago

Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Indonesia14 hours ago

Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
Thailand14 hours ago

American expats in Thailand continue to urge US to provide vaccines to citizens overseas

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand15 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket Sandbox, No money, no honey, no GDP | June 29
Thai Life15 hours ago

Man finds 4 metre python in his garage
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Private hospitals in Thailand to offer Moderna vaccine packages for 3,400 baht
Thailand16 hours ago

Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
Crime17 hours ago

Alleged drug dealing couple arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Thailand17 hours ago

Doctors ask the government to do a better job with their handling of vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 4,662 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Phuket notches 14th infection since last week
Best of18 hours ago

Best pet-friendly hotels in Bangkok
Bangkok19 hours ago

Bangkok sex workers and bar staff call for monthly cash handouts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Sinovac vaccine 71% to 91% effective against Alpha variant, Thai study shows
Thailand20 hours ago

Police catch son suspected of committing patricide
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending