‘A Million Thanks to the Malaysians’ – for tolerating Thai trains

The “Amazing Thailand, A Million Thanks to the Malaysians” event in Kuala Lumpur thanked the Malaysian travel industry for promoting Thailand as a preferred destination.

Tourism Authority of Thailand deputy governor Tanes Petsuwan said…

“Malaysia has been the number one visitor source market to Thailand so far this year accounting for over 1 million arrivals from January to mid-October. This is due to our industry partners in Malaysia – travel agents, tour and bus operators, airlines, and the media – doing such a wonderful job in promoting Thailand, and we wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to them.”

More than a million Malaysian tourists visited Thailand this year, 60% coming overland. At present, the primary border crossing for visitors taking trains to Thailand is near the Malaysian bordertown of Butterworth. Travellers from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur can travel by train to Thailand, but not without stopping to change trains. This change is like a journey into the past,. Thailand’s ramshackle rolling stock is a national embarrassment. The journey from Singapore can last up to 48 hours as two changes of trains are required and there are numerous stops along the way to Bangkok.

With Thailand now fully reopened to international tourism, most visitors can stay in Thailand for 45 days (up from 30 days) until March 31.

There are currently 27 international flights per day between Thai and Malaysian cities operated by Thai Airways International (THAI), AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines, Thai Smile, Firefly, and Batik Air.