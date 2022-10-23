Thailand
Thailand’s 45-Day Visa Exemption Stamp & 30 days for VoA
Thailand brings back the 45-Day Visa Exemption stamp that was briefly in place from mid-2021 and has now been put into place for entries effective October 1, 2022. Thailand’s Visa
Starting October 1, 2022, until March 31, 2023, travellers will be allowed to stay for 30 days or 45 days without prior approval of a Thai visa.
During this period, the length of stay per visit will be 45 days for passport holders of the following countries/territories who may enter Thailand under a tourist Visa Exemption scheme:
Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brunei, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia,
Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait,
Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Monaco, The Netherlands,
New Zealand, Norway, Oman, The Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Singapore,
Slovak, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the UAE, UK, Ukraine, and the USA. Thailand’s Visa
Also, during this period, the length of stay per visit will be 30 days for passport holders of the following countries/territories who may apply for a VOA:
Bhutan, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru,
Papua New Guinea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu. The visa fee of 2,000 THB will remain the same for these countries.
In addition, passport holders of the following countries/ territories may enter Thailand without a visa under a bilateral agreement:
Cambodia (14 days), Myanmar (14 days), Hong Kong (30 days), and Lao PDR.
(30 days, Macau (30 days), Mongolia (30 days), Russia (30 days and VOA), Vietnam (30 days),
Argentina (90 days), Brazil (90 days), Chile (90 days), Korea (ROK) (90 days), and Peru (90 days). Thailand’s Visa
But please make sure that your passport is valid for at least 6 months or check with your airline for the passport validity requirement.
Moreover, also starting on October 1, 2022, travellers may freely travel to Thailand. It is no longer required to possess Proof of Vaccination or a pre-departure COVID test.
It is highly recommended that travellers must check with their airlines the travel requirements in case they have a transit in a third country before arriving in Thailand.
So, the big question here is, what if your 45 days are expiring, do you also get a 45-day extension or 30 days?
To clarify this doubt a 60-day Tourist Visa and also the 45-day visa exempt stamp will be extended for 30 days at Thai Immigration,
for THB 1,900.- (actually, every entry can be extended once). However, some countries, like India will get a 7-day extension only.
So in other words, this means that the free visa exemption that has been extended from 30 to 45 days, will only get 30 days extension and not 45 days.
Now, with the kingdom fully reopened, international visitor arrivals are on the rise, international events and local festivals are being held,
and major international and regional airlines are resuming flights from countries around the world.
Thai Airways International (THAI) in its recently announced 2022-2023 winter schedule (30 October 2022 – 25 March 2023) is operating flights on 34
European, Australian, and Asian routes with increased frequencies on selected routes. This includes daily flights between Bangkok and London, Paris,
Zurich, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Sydney, Melbourne, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Manila, Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong,
Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, Mumbai, Dhaka, and Karachi. Thailand’s Visa
On the event scene, Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB 2022) will be held from 22 October 2022, to 23 February 2023,
at various locations across Bangkok featuring works by 73 local and international artists.
The world’s first fully-branded Columbia Pictures movie theme park featuring rides and attractions from Ghostbusters,
Jumanji, Hotel Transylvania and other blockbusters – Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse – is now opened in Bang Saray, a short drive from Pattaya.
Furthering Thailand’s standing as a world-class gastronomy destination, It will feature for the first time Northeast Thailand or Isan in addition to Bangkok,
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Phang-Nga. Thailand’s Visa
The resumption of flights to Thailand from all over the world, together with the return to pre-pandemic entry requirements,
and the extension of stay periods for tourists, have all come in time for the kingdom’s high season which runs from October to March.
As one of the world’s favourite holiday destinations, Thailand is ready to welcome tourists back.
While they can once again enjoy a fun, fascinating and rewarding holiday, tourists are asked to remain vigilant and to continue to abide by health and safety standards.
