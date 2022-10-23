Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand’s 45-Day Visa Exemption Stamp & 30 days for VoA

Published

 on 

https://youtu.be/t37I2Bwf3K8

Thailand brings back the 45-Day Visa Exemption stamp that was briefly in place from mid-2021 and has now been put into place for entries effective October 1, 2022. Thailand’s Visa

Starting October 1, 2022, until March 31, 2023, travellers will be allowed to stay for 30 days or 45 days without prior approval of a Thai visa.

During this period, the length of stay per visit will be 45 days for passport holders of the following countries/territories who may enter Thailand under a tourist Visa Exemption scheme:
Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brunei, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia,
Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait,
Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Monaco, The Netherlands,
New Zealand, Norway, Oman, The Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Singapore,
Slovak, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the UAE, UK, Ukraine, and the USA. Thailand’s Visa

Also, during this period, the length of stay per visit will be 30 days for passport holders of the following countries/territories who may apply for a VOA:
Bhutan, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru,
Papua New Guinea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu.  The visa fee of 2,000 THB will remain the same for these countries.

In addition, passport holders of the following countries/ territories may enter Thailand without a visa under a bilateral agreement:
Cambodia (14 days), Myanmar (14 days), Hong Kong (30 days), and Lao PDR.
(30 days, Macau (30 days), Mongolia (30 days), Russia (30 days and VOA), Vietnam (30 days),
Argentina (90 days), Brazil (90 days), Chile (90 days), Korea (ROK) (90 days), and Peru (90 days). Thailand’s Visa

But please make sure that your passport is valid for at least 6 months or check with your airline for the passport validity requirement.

Moreover, also starting on October 1, 2022, travellers may freely travel to Thailand. It is no longer required to possess Proof of Vaccination or a pre-departure COVID test.

It is highly recommended that travellers must check with their airlines the travel requirements in case they have a transit in a third country before arriving in Thailand.

So, the big question here is, what if your 45 days are expiring, do you also get a 45-day extension or 30 days?
To clarify this doubt a 60-day Tourist Visa and also the 45-day visa exempt stamp will be extended for 30 days at Thai Immigration,
for THB 1,900.- (actually, every entry can be extended once). However, some countries, like India will get a 7-day extension only.

So in other words, this means that the free visa exemption that has been extended from 30 to 45 days, will only get 30 days extension and not 45 days.

Now, with the kingdom fully reopened, international visitor arrivals are on the rise, international events and local festivals are being held,
and major international and regional airlines are resuming flights from countries around the world.

Thai Airways International (THAI) in its recently announced 2022-2023 winter schedule (30 October 2022 – 25 March 2023) is operating flights on 34
European, Australian, and Asian routes with increased frequencies on selected routes. This includes daily flights between Bangkok and London, Paris,
Zurich, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Sydney, Melbourne, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Manila, Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong,
Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, Mumbai, Dhaka, and Karachi. Thailand’s Visa

On the event scene, Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB 2022) will be held from 22 October 2022, to 23 February 2023,
at various locations across Bangkok featuring works by 73 local and international artists.

The world’s first fully-branded Columbia Pictures movie theme park featuring rides and attractions from Ghostbusters,
Jumanji, Hotel Transylvania and other blockbusters – Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse – is now opened in Bang Saray, a short drive from Pattaya.

Furthering Thailand’s standing as a world-class gastronomy destination,   It will feature for the first time Northeast Thailand or Isan in addition to Bangkok,
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Phang-Nga. Thailand’s Visa

The resumption of flights to Thailand from all over the world, together with the return to pre-pandemic entry requirements,
and the extension of stay periods for tourists, have all come in time for the kingdom’s high season which runs from October to March.

As one of the world’s favourite holiday destinations, Thailand is ready to welcome tourists back.
While they can once again enjoy a fun, fascinating and rewarding holiday, tourists are asked to remain vigilant and to continue to abide by health and safety standards.

Hope you enjoyed this episode, and you can be checked out The best places to retire in Thailand 2022! or watch a complete video Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok24 mins ago

Art revives historical Bangkok waterside neighbourhood
Thailand45 mins ago

Thailand’s 45-Day Visa Exemption Stamp & 30 days for VoA
Tourism1 hour ago

‘A Million Thanks to the Malaysians’ – for tolerating Thai trains
Hot News1 hour ago

Thai car racing gangs of five or more warned of jail time if caught
Hot News2 hours ago

China’s former leader Hu Jintao leaves congress due to illness
Northern Thailand2 hours ago

Tono raises 40 million baht in charity swim across Mekong
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News2 hours ago

Xi Jinping sets record-breaking precedent with third term reappointment as general secretary
Hot News3 hours ago

Southern Thais prefer PM Prayut over other candidates in recent poll
Health3 hours ago

England set to defeat HIV virus
Hot News3 hours ago

Richard Branson invited to Singapore debate after criticising country’s death penalty
Crime3 hours ago

Grand scam – Beware of fake banknotes circulating in Udon Thani
News4 hours ago

Now he has wings – Red Bull boss Mateschitz passes after long illness
Transport4 hours ago

Manhole cover in Pattaya explodes, smashes into bus
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai people – 13 types of smiles of Thai people
Bangkok5 hours ago

Man overpays taxi 253,000 baht, driver returns it
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending