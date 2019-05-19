Conservative Liberal coalition wins Australian election | The Thaiger

World
Conservative Liberal coalition wins Australian election
(For US readers, ‘Liberal’ is the name of the main conservative party in Australian, not to be confused with the way the term ‘liberal’ is used in American politics)
Australia’s ruling Liberal conservative party coalition has defied polls to hold onto power in the Australian national election yesterday.
While it remains unclear if PM ScottMorrison’s Liberal party and their country-based National party coalition partners will win enough seats to form a majority government, the leader of the opposition Labor party, Bill Shorten conceded defeat shortly before midnight.
“In the national interest, a short while ago I called Scott Morrison to congratulate him.”
Shorten also announced he would stand down as leader of his party in the wake of its poll-defying defeat. The result was another monumental upset and a failure by pollsters who had been predicting a comfortable victory for Labor after six years in opposition.
Australia has compulsory voting and a complex preferential voting system, with big political, economic and cultural shifts from state to state. Australia has six states and two territories, once separate British colonies and now federated as the Commonwealth of Australia since 1901.
Morrison, who just weeks ago looked set for an electoral drubbing, is taking the plaudits for the turn-around win. Turning the polls on their head, he had been fated to enter the history books as one of the most short-lived prime ministers in Australian history.
But he closed the gap with a negative campaign and backing from the country’s largest media organisation, owned by Rupert Murdoch (who also owns Fox News in the US) , targeting older, wealthier voters concerned over Labor plans to cut various tax loopholes in order to fund spending on education, healthcare and climate initiatives.
In northern Sydney, former PM Tony Abbott, who once described climate change as “crap”, lost a seat he has held for a quarter century to independent challenger Zali Steggall, a lawyer and Olympic medallist in Alpine skiing.
SOURCES: News.com.au | AFP
Twitter and Facebook work to block anti-vax misinformation
If you search for the word ‘vaccines’ in Twitter, the first thing you see from today is a post from the US Department of Health and Human Services pointing you to reliable health information instead of misinformation from the anti-vax adherents.
Twitter says it now has a new tool in ‘search’ prompting users to head to vaccines.org, which is run by informed officials and health professionals. Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter are facing intense pressure from lawmakers to remove anti-vaccination propaganda from their platforms. The push-back is coming from officials and netizens.
The tool shows up on Android, iOS, Twitter’s mobile site, and on the newly designed desktop site in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Korea – more countries soon.
Twitter has used a similar tool that prompts users who search for terms related to suicide to contact a hotline for help. According to the blog post, Twitter intends to extend this tool to other health-related search terms in the future.
Last week, it was announced that Instagram would hide search results for anti-vax hashtags on its platform, effectively blocking any associated content. Two months ago Facebook announced it would also work to curb vaccine misinformation.
Boeing knew about problems with 737 Max 8 jets before second crash
They knew because plenty of pilots told them, on tape.
In the months between the two Boeing 737 Max airplane crashes, pilots from American Airlines confronted a Boeing official about the controversial MCAS computerised anti-stall system that preliminary reports have now implicated in both deadly wrecks. The audio of the meeting has been obtained by the US’ CBS News.
(MCAS stands for Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System)
The meeting was held just weeks after the Lion Air 737 Max 8 crash in October when it plunged into the Java Sea just after take off in Jakarta. It was also four months prior to the 737 Max 8 operated by Ethiopian Air when it crashed in Ethiopia.
In the recording an unidentified Boeing official is heard telling pilots that software changes were on the way but that the company “didn’t want to hurry the process”.
The American Airlines pilots told the official they weren’t aware of the new 737 Max 8’s software-controlled stability program, MCAS.
A pilot calls out in the recording… “We flat out deserve to know what is on our airplanes.”
Referring to the pilots in the ill-fated Lion Air flight… “These guys didn’t even know the damn system was on the airplane. Nor did anybody else.”
The Boeing official then defends the situation saying… “I don’t know that understanding this system would have changed the outcome of this. In a million miles you’re going to maybe fly this airplane and maybe once you’re going to see this ever.”
The New York Times has reported on the November 27 meeting between the American pilots and Boeing staff earlier this week, citing recordings of the meeting.
Boeing has not made any official comment about the release of the audio.
All Boeing’s 737 Max 8 and 9 model aircraft have been grounded worldwide following the Ethiopian Air crash in March. 346 people were killed in the two crashes.
Boeing has not received any orders, for any of its planes, in the wake of the controversy.
According to CNN, the US aircraft manufacturer recently revealed that it knew as early as 2017, a year before the Lion Air disaster, that it was aware an indicator linked to the sensors was not functional in many 737 Max model aircraft. It said it had planned to deploy a fix in a regularly scheduled software update.
The New York Times reports that one of the American Airlines pilot in the November 27 meeting, Todd Wissing, said… “I would think that there would be a priority of putting explanations of things that could kill you.”
SOURCE: The New York Times
US-China trade tensions reverberate around the world
New global diplomatic and economic fault lines are appearing, with new and untested consequences emerging. ‘Volatile’ does’t even start to describe the current situation.
US President Donald Trump’s combative stance, made clear with a new round of import tariffs imposed, continues to upend decades of trade diplomacy and cautious negotiations as he tries to coax China to change their trading tactics.
Brahma Chellaney of the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi was quoted by AFP saying… “A paradigm shift in America’s China policy is under way, with major implications for the world’s most important bilateral relationship and, more importantly, for global security.”
The rattles are already reverberating around the world’s stock markets.
“The market is pricing trade tensions but not a trade war,” says the Bank of America economist Ethan Harris.
“Importantly, the markets could view brinkmanship as similar to a trade war in the short run. By contrast, we think the rates market is already factoring in continuing brinkmanship which could continue for weeks.”
Bloomberg reports that China’s yuan, Thailand’s baht and the Philippine peso are the most at risk currencies in a trade war.
The fallout will have profound implications for the rest of the world, particularly European and Asian markets, trying to engage with two completely opposite trade world views.
At this stage President Trump’s ham-fisted tactics haven’t had any major negative consequences for the US economy, but the fallout from the escalating US and China trade rivalry is starting to be felt worldwide.
Humiliating the Chinese never works as a tactic, as history has shown, and economic advisors are trying to convince Donald Trump to tone down his rhetoric or remain at risk of a long-term trade tensions where the US is unlikely to end up with much advantage, let alone a ‘win’.
Even if their trade war doesn’t escalate further, there are plenty of other areas for confrontation, such as China’s growing technological might – its ultrafast 5G cellular network is just an example.
China’s Belt and Road Initiative of infrastructure and trade development across Asia and Africa and even into Europe will also keep tensions simmering as the US finds itself increasingly on the sidelines.
