Thailand News Today – First episode of a new daily TV program | The Thaiger

Hot News
Thailand News Today – First episode of a new daily TV program
Thai exports figures rise in January
Whilst there’s been plenty of economic challenges around for Thailand, including the high Thai baht and a levelling out of tourist arrivals, exports for January 2020 unexpectedly rose according to ministry figures.
It’s the first rise in six months, and an increase of 3.35% from the exports 12 months earlier.
Reuters had earlier forecast a fall of 3% in shipments for the first month for the year, against December’s drop of 1.28%. January’s export figures have not been affected by the outbreak of a coronavirus.
17 kids rescued in Phuket human-trafficking raids
Thai police have taken 17 children into protective custody after a series of coordinated raids in tPhuket’s Patong district. Police say the children were being exploited by a human trafficking gang, who beat them with a wire clothes hanger if they didn’t bring home at least 3,000 baht each they’d earned from begging and selling flowers.
A 33 year old Cambodian and 22 year old Thai were arrested during the raids. All 17 children were Cambodian and were taken to a Phuket Shelter for Children.
2 dead, 18 injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat bus crash
Two people have been killed and 18 more inured in a bus crash yesterday in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Police say the bus overturned after sliding backward while ascending a steep hill in Khanom district, killing two passengers and injuring 18 others. The incident occurred at about 11:30am while the bus was transporting tourists back to Songkhla province after a trip to Surat Thani.
3 year old drowns at Blue Tree water park, Phuket
A 3 year old boy drowned yesterday afternoon at the Blue Tree water park in Cherngtalay, Phuket.
The incident at the newly-opened water park was reported about 6.30pm.
The father is a British national, the mother Thai. They told police they were at the water park with their two sons – aged 7 and 3. The 3 year old fell into the landing pool, was recovered soon after, but lifeguards and volunteer rescuers were unable to revive the child.
Thai soldiers kill 5 suspected insurgents in the South
Thai security authorities have confirmed that five suspected southern insurgents have been shot and killed by soldiers on a mountain side in Narathiwat.
The incident happened yesterday in the southern province bordering Malaysia. Military sources say that the security forces were pursuing the insurgents after being spotted near a checkpoint set up by para-military rangers in Village 8.
Security forces also seized five M16 assault rifles, a HK rifle and some supplies from the location on Tawae Mountain.
Mother and daughter arrested over 7 million baht fortune-telling scam
These two fortune tellers weren’t clever enough to predict their own arrest
A Thai fortune teller and her daughter were arrested after charging a customer more than 7 million baht for predictions and forecasts about her life.
48 year old Samorn and her daughter 19 year old Sukanya were arrested in Roi Et north-eastern Thailand.
Samorn aka. “Auntie Doctor” rented a space at a Roi Et market in 2018 where she met her victim Sukjai, promising her that she could rid her of bad luck. The rituals ended up costing her 7 million Thai baht.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Can't get enough Thaiger? Try Thaiger Radio @ 102.75FM with music, weather, traffic, news & local programming or view some Thailand Top 10s lists.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Crime
17 kids rescued in Phuket human-trafficking raids
“All 17 children were Cambodian and were taken to the Phuket Shelter for Children and Families on Koh Siray.”
Thai police have taken 17 children into protective custody after a series of coordinated raids in Patong. They say the children were being exploited by a human trafficking gang, who beat them with a wire clothes hanger if they did bring home enough money. Jaruwat Waisaya, an assistant to national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda, told a press conference in Phuket Town yesterday that the children were taken into protection after raids at four locations in Patong
Officers from the Anti-Human Trafficking Division of the Royal Thai Police first raided a home in Patong’s Soi Sila Uthit,where they arrested foreign national Ngo Sun, aged 33, whose nationality was not disclosed, and Thai national 22 year old Suphattra Charoensuk, originally from Koh Samui. Both were wanted on an arrest warrant issued on Friday.
At the house, police found three children and equipment for making flower garlands, which the children were forced to sell. Officers took 14 more children into protection at three other houses, where they also also found equipment for making garlands.
All 17 children were Cambodian and were taken to the Phuket Shelter for Children and Families on Koh Siray, according to Jaruwat.
“Officers will attempt to track down their parents. From questioning, the children were ‘hired’ by a group of foreigners. They told the children’s parents that they would take the children to work and pay the parents 5,000 baht per month.”
“After parents agreed, they brought the children into Thailand through jungle paths then came to Phuket. They rent houses where they stayed with the children and had children sell items on the beach. Some of the children are younger than 15 years old. They did not have any days off, and some of them worked from the morning until midnight.”
“They did not receive any money from the things they sold. If they could not reach the daily target, which was around 3,000 baht, they were hit with a clothes hanger and forced to work until they did. The investigation began when some of the children could not bear the beatings anymore and fled to other provinces.”
The suspects will be charged with human trafficking.
Throughout a mediaconference, Jaruwat made no mention of any involvement by Patong Police in the raids or the investigation. But Akkanit Danpitaksan, who took the post of Patong Police Chief on January 1, was present throughout.
SOURCE: The Phuket NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Opinion
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Adam Judd, writing for Pattaya Unplugged, has opined about western foreign tourists not being wanted in Thailand. He brings up some interesting topics, largely from the standpoint of an American living in Pattaya. Tell us what you think on our Facebook page.
The following are my opinions but based on many talks with people from many different backgrounds and cultures. This also comes from many years of knowing people in all of these demographics and spending time at a variety of local tourist attractions and businesses, not just the view from a barstool – Adam Judd
1. Western foreigners tend to complain more online, troll, write negative reviews and feedback and bicker amongst themselves in general. If you are bilingual or read comment threads and forums, it is mostly Western foreigners from England, America, Australia and Scandanavia complaining. In native language forums for India and Southeast Asian countries there is significantly less complaining and open infighting. This extends not only to forums but in person which brings me to number two….
2. Western foreigners are more demanding in person in general. If something goes wrong, especially Americans like myself, we complain loudly, long and demand a resolution, to talk to managers, etc. Many of the other tourist demographics will not make mountains out of molehills and or get upset over relatively minor issues. There is a reason why most news articles about a foreigner being attacked are usually Westerners, with the odd Korean and Russian here and there.
The sad thing here is that for those from a Western customer service upbringing they understand that a complaint is an opportunity to fix a problem and generally a customer who cares. Because of the face issue with many SEA nationals, they see a complaint as a personal attack or an insult, when it is not.
3. Westerners have in general more of a sense of entitlement than many other countries. Everyone wants to feel important but many Westerners, including myself, want to feel the most important. For someone from a society with billions of people or a social structure that values the group over the individual like the Japanese or parts of India, this isn’t as big of an issue and you get less of the first items, complaining and more demands.
4. Westerners often want to do something their way, and not go with the flow. I am very guilty of this. We are used to things how we like it and if it isn’t just the way we like it, to hell with everyone else. Folks from some societies and cultures are often used to things not going their way, the government running everything and not having the freedoms we often do.
Therefore, they tend to go with the flow easier and not complain, demand, etc. This can extend to minor things like demanding off menu items or services that aren’t on the menu and getting upset about it.
5. We often don’t spend as much as people think. There is a myth, and it is a myth, that no Russians, Chinese, Indians etc. Spend money on vacation. There are plenty of frugal and cheap Charlie’s in every country and there are also big spenders in every demographic. Some of the cheapest cost cutting people I have met in Thailand were my fellow Westerners.
Some of the largest spenders I have met were from the above demographics. It is mostly true, however, that most of the Chinese, Russians and Indians don’t spend their money at bars and gogos. There is a lot more to Pattaya then the bar scene.
Read the other five reasons Adam believes western tourists are not welcome in Thailand HERE.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
Thai exports figures rise in January
Whilst there’s been plenty of economic challenges around for Thailand, including the high Thai baht and a levelling out of tourist arrivals, exports for January 2020 unexpectedly rose according to ministry figures. It’s the first rise in six months, and an increase of 3.35% from the exports 12 months earlier.
The customs-cleared export numbers have been boosted by higher shipments of gold and oil-related products, accord to an update from the commerce ministry.
Reuters had earlier forecast a fall of 3% in shipments for the first month for the year, against December’s drop of 1.28% . January’s export figures are not affected by the outbreak of a coronavirus..
Looking at imports for the same month, they fell 7.86% in January, compared to a year earlier, after rising 2.54% in December. The forecast by economists was for a decrease of 15.85% in imports during January.
During 2019, exports from Thailand declined 2.65%.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Pattaya welcomes 4000 US soldiers for Cobra Gold in February
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
Hotels in Hua Hin ordered to check on Chinese tourists after confirmed coronavirus case
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
Thailand News Today – First episode of a new daily TV program
Uncertainty as Malaysian PM Mahathir resigns
Top 10 laws to beware of in Thailand
78 year old Briton and wife seriously injured in bloody domestic dispute in Pattaya
17 kids rescued in Phuket human-trafficking raids
World’s biggest band launch their new album “Map of the Soul: 7” BTS
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Mother and daughter arrested over 7 million baht fortune-telling scam
Thai exports figures rise in January
UPDATE: 3 year old drowns at Blue Tree water park, Phuket
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
3 year old drowns at Blue Tree water park, Phuket
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Thai soldiers kill 5 suspected insurgents in the South
2 dead, 18 injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat bus crash
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Trending
- Bangkok11 hours ago
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
- Top 102 days ago
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
- Expats3 days ago
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
- Opinion5 hours ago
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
- Events3 days ago
Thai MotoGP will go ahead after coronavirus check
- South2 days ago
Man comes face to face with 5-metre king cobra while in bed
- Coronavirus3 days ago
No virus cover-up, PM tweets
- Business3 days ago
Consumer groups warn of risks in buying a new Chevrolet