Technology
New internet freedom study lowers Thailand to 3rd to last
A new report on internet freedom and censorship around the world has placed Thailand in the third-lowest ranking, dropping 2 levels from last year. On a scale of 1 to 11, one being nearly unrestricted and 11 being fully locked down, Thailand is now ranked an 8, with the report declaring Thailand’s internet freedom 73% restricted.
Comparitech, the company that conducts these rankings, measures countries around the world on restrictions on things like torrenting (downloading files, often illegally), porn, social media, chatting and messaging apps, VPNs (to anonymise access and often skirt these restrictions), and political media.
The ratings drop from 6 to 8 is attributed to 2 main factors – censorship of pornography and political censorship. An online porn ban blocked 190 popular porn websites including Pornhub, which ranked in the top 20 most visited websites in Thailand. Online porn is wildly popular with Pornhub culling 10 million more visitors a month in the US than Zoom (629.5 million) and nearly 100 million more hits than Netflix’s 541 million monthly views.
The new restrictions PM Prayut Chan-o-cha imposed on news posted online, moving the restriction from fake news to any news that could incite fear regardless of truth, that have been widely decried and ruled unconstitutional likely did not help Thailand’s ranking in the internet freedom study.
Thailand ranked as one of 3 countries worldwide with increased internet censorship, along with Guinea and Greece who went from the freest ranking to a 3 due to some throttling of press freedom and political media.
The score of 8 out of 11 puts Thailand in the company of regular internet freedom restrictors like the United Arab Emirates, Turkmenistan, and Belarus, and also newly ranked Qatar and Syria. All ban porn, censor political content, and restrict some social media and VPN usage.
But take heart, Thailand is still freer than other countries, like Iran who scored a 10 on the scale and of course China and North Korea that ranked a full 11 with the harshest internet restrictions in the world.
SOURCE: Comparitech
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Lawsuit against Royal Thai Police filed by injured press members
New internet freedom study lowers Thailand to 3rd to last
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Assassination plot of Burmese UN Ambassador thwarted
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Covid UPDATE: New high of 21,838 infections, provincial totals
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Covid-19 nasal spray vaccines in development in Thailand
Workers still locked up in Thai construction ‘camps’ | VIDEO
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 21,838 new infections – a new record, news briefs
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
Saiyok Floatel given 30 days to remove floating structures
Man arrested for stealing just over 1,000 baht in Wichit, Phuket
Civil Court rules against PM, says he exceeded his constitutional authority
PM calls for expedited probe into “Sandbox” traveller’s death; victim’s timeline released
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
August flight plans: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
Hua Hin Maya Club execs get 3 months for superspreader event
16 new dark red provinces and restrictions extended to August 16
Covid UPDATE: 18,027 infections, provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket2 days ago
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
- Crime1 day ago
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Delta variant now the predominant strain, 78% of Thai infections
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways selling 10 properties to raise capital
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Controversial food delivery only rule faces criticism
- Crime2 days ago
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered
Recent comments: