Technology
Government considering linking ID details to social media profiles
In what it says is an attempt to address fake news, fraud, and unlawful content, the government is considering linking people’s ID cards to their social media profiles. According to a Bangkok Post report, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry claims doing this would also boost e-commerce on social media. Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn says a draft regulation on the subject is expected to be integrated into the Computer Crimes Act.
According to Chaiwut, the ministry is anxious to stop the spread of fake news and illegal content on social media and the latest proposal follows concerns raised by security agencies. He says the move is also aimed at promoting the digital economy and supporting the growth of e-commerce on social media platforms.
The minister goes on to address the prevalence of fake news on social media, pointing out that some people have already been prosecuted for helping to spread disinformation. Others have received court orders to remove such content. However, he says the use of avatars instead of profile pictures, along with fake email addresses and phone numbers, makes it difficult to track offenders.
Chaiwut’s ministry held a press conference on May 24 after 6 people were arrested for allegedly violating the Computer Crimes Act after posting content about Thailand’s fight against the pandemic. Another 12 were ordered to take down content they had posted or face prosecution.
Chaiwut acknowledges that his ministry will need the cooperation of social media platforms if user ID details are to be linked to their profiles. He says the regulation and associated guidelines are now being drafted and will be ready sometime next month.
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that an anonymous telecoms expert says everyone registering on social media platforms needs to provide an email address and phone number. The source points out that all Thai mobile phone numbers are already associated with ID cards or passports.
“This is already enough information for the state to track those behind misdeeds.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Technology
Chip shortage sees spike in new computer product prices
A global chip, or semiconductor shortage, is pushing new computer prices higher along with the demand for IT devices as more and more people turn to remote work and schooling. Somsak Pejthaveeporndej, chief executive of VST ECS Thailand, says the worldwide shortage includes integrated circuits that are used in a wide range of devices such as computers and IT products. Somsak says the company’s inventory for computer products has dropped from around 30 days to 15 days, after the chip shortage emerged in the middle of last year.
Even though he says the problem is expected to improve by the end of the year, new computer products, which include graphics cards, memory storage devices, and CPUs, have increased their prices anywhere from 950 to 6,300 baht.
Takon Niyomthai, head of IT business development at SET-listed IT retail chain Com7, says computer makers are focused on sending higher quality products to Europe and the US rather than Thailand, because they can charge a higher price. But in Thailand, he says entry-level notebook inventory is only 1 week long as demand is strong among locals clients.
“Notebooks, tablets and tailor-made computer desktops have shown strong growth in sales. More vaccination sites also means they need more computers for registration and data validation. Computers are also needed by freelancers and new businesses.”
Chukkrit Watcharasaksilp, chief of sales and marketing at Advice, says the company is moving towards offering drive-through pick ups via its website as online orders have surged. Graphic cards, hard disks, and entry-level notebooks have also increased due to the shortage of components.
Meanwhile, Narathip Wirunechatapant, chief executive of IT retailer Jaymart Mobile, says the smartphone sector has not been impacted as much as computer suppliers. He says the company redesigned Jaymartstore.com to allow customers to use digital token JFin coins to buy products.
“Our growth remains intact as there is still demand for smartphones costing 5,000-15,000 baht.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Technology
For the 0.81%: Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer
If you are a tech dinosaur who misses his flip phone and is still mourning the loss of MySpace and AOL, perhaps you’d better sit down before reading on. After a 25 year run, Microsoft announced that it is officially retiring Internet Explorer, once the browser that ruled the internet.
Before you fire up your old Netscape Navigator to Ask Jeeves what will happen next, you should know Microsoft has a plan. They will officially retire Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022, meaning they will no longer update, patch or support the browser. But Microsoft announced that Internet Explorer will be replaced by Microsoft Edge, their modern browser, across Windows 10 and all their platforms.
They made this announcement Wednesday in a blog post (apparently their Geocities page was down) while singing the praises of the Edge browser, which was first launched on Windows 10 and Xbox One in 2015.
“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.”
Microsoft Edge was released for Android and Apple’s iOS in 2017 and for MacOS in 2019, and is in preview for Linux currently. It will continue to support IE-based applications and websites for at least the next 8 years.
Once the dominating titan of web browsers, Internet Explorer was released in 1995 and by 2003 had a usage share of 95% of all internet browsing. Later years saw Firefox and then Google’s Chrome browser and Apple’s Safari. Primarily a desktop browser, the rise of mobile browsing further eroded its market dominance, with Explorer now holding a 0.81% share. Chrome now attracts 65% of internet users while Safari is second with 19%.
No conspiracy theories have been sighted yet, but maybe a search on Bing will reveal that Bill Gates is putting Internet Explorer out to pasture to focus his new bachelor free time and attention on getting 5G microchips into Covid-19 vaccines. (Complaints about these jokes can be sent directly to the author via instant message on ICQ or on his Friendster account.)
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Technology
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
A global chip shortage has affected almost every kind of business from automakers to sex toy makers. The shortage came about late last year when automakers thought demand would dwindle due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But, they were wrong. And, other manufacturers took note of the automakers’ large semiconductor orders and decided to ramp up their own.
Home appliances, servers, sex toys and heavy equipment makers are dealing with the fallout over the shortage of chips, with companies that don’t usually use chips as their core business feeling the effects. The rise in demand in conjunction with the decrease in availability has increased prices and wait times for such goods, with businesses racing to acquire as many chips as they can.
Since the pandemic, forced lockdowns have seen an increase in demand for electronics, as people have taken to working from home and entertaining themselves at home (in more ways than one). The chip shortage has spared few companies with even some tech giants taking to mass buying to protect themselves from the US-China trade war. Microsoft and Apple have said hardware sales were affected by the shortage with tablets and laptops seeing the largest drop in sales.
A recent Goldman Sachs Group Inc. report says semiconductors are an important manufacturing component for 12% of the US gross domestic product.
In Shenzhen, China, Petoneer has suspended sales of some pet gadgets, including a robotic cat toy after its chip supply ran out. A Petoneer sales executive says the company is looking into whether it can swap in types of chips that are more readily available.
Crave, Inc. a sex-toy company is being forced to redesign half of its products this year to adapt to the chip shortage. Its chief executive says a typical sex toy contains 30 different electronic parts, including chips. The company started stockpiling chips late last year as lead times started increasing. The chief executive says they are bracing for at least a year and maybe over 2 years for a shortage.
So, those who were looking for a new and improved way to pleasure themselves, the company says they are working to make sure its products will still be available.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
