Taiwan prepares for battle with China

After China’s repeated incursions by sea and air, Taiwan is gearing up for war. The country’s defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng, says China’s People’s Liberation Army destroyed what he calls a “tacit agreement” when it encroached the median line of the Taiwan Strait. According to RFA.org, Chiu told lawmakers in Taipei that Taiwan would react if China crosses an unspecified “red line.”

That line has reportedly been crossed multiple times since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan against the wishes of China. The median line lies around 40 kilometres from Taiwan’s waters. It was delineated by a US general when Beijing and Taipei clashed in 1954. The PLA has largely respected that line since that date until a foreign ministry spokesman said the line was nonexistent back in 2020.

“They want to build a new normal but we do not change … We will stand firm when they come. We do not give in.”

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly refused to join in a unification effort by China, saying her 23 million people do not wish to give up their sovereignty or democracy.

“China’s persistent military exercises, grey zone operations, and incursions with military personnel, weaponry, and drones into the areas around Taiwan undermine the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. These irresponsible actions encroach on Taiwan’s sovereignty and threaten peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. They also endanger air and maritime safety as well as international trade in an attempt to erode international law and norms.

“We know from history and current events that threats against any one country or region translate, directly and indirectly, to increasing threats against its neighbours. This is why global solidarity is key to countering authoritarian expansion, safeguarding democracy, and addressing shared challenges.”

Chiu reiterated that Taiwan is already building up its arsenal and preparing for war according to own plan.

“We want to ensure we have a certain period of stockpiles in Taiwan, including food, including critical supplies, minerals, chemicals and energy of course.”

A former CIA analyst published an article indicating that China could invade Taiwan as early as 2024, but others say an invasion in 2027 is more accurate. An expert on China at Taiwan’s Tamkang University, says the invasion is most likely already on the CCP’s agenda. The expert says that the timing, however, is not known.

 

Boddown
2022-10-06 13:02
I think there will be an even bigger war happening before end 2024 as the provocation has already started and its just a matter of time before someone lights the fuse.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

