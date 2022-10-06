17 of Thailand’s national parks close waterfalls and attractions due to floods

Thailand’s national parks continue to bear the brunt of the country’s devastating floods. Seventeen national parks in the kingdom are now temporarily closing waterfalls and other natural sites due to the floods, Nation Thailand reported yesterday.

Below is a list of the 17 sites that will be temporarily closed:

Mae Keong Luang waterfall in Wiang Kosai National Park

Tat Mok and Song Nang waterfalls and the Huaibong service area in Tat Mok National Park

Doi Kham Fah in Pha Daeng National Park

Tourists sites and accommodations in Khuean Srinagarindra National Park

Tourists sites and accommodations in Na Yung Nam Som National Park

Hin Samchan, Huay Toei, and Huay Pai waterfalls in Phu Ruea National Park

Mae Sa and Mok Fa waterfalls in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park

Tha Pai Hot Spring in Huai Nam Dang National Park

Man Dang waterfall in Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park

Tham Than Lot Yai and Tham Than Lot Noi in Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park

Nab Daw campground and Huai Khe waterfall in Nam Phong National Park

Laem Samran campground in Phu Kao-Phu Phan Kham National Park

Accommodations in Sai Yok National Park

Water activities in Khao Yai National Park

Water activities in Ta Phraya National Park

Water activities in Pang Sida National Park

Water activities in Thap Lan National Park.

Thailand’s national parks office urges visitors to check official updates on the sites HERE.

National parks across the country have been temporarily closing their waterfalls due to overflows. In August, the water level in Khao Yai National Park’s Nang Rong Waterfall rose to over half a metre, submerging a bridge.

At another national park in the province, water levels rose to a level not seen in years. The water levels at Wang Takrai park in the Sarika subdistrict were between 50 centimetres and 1 metre.

