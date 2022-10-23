Connect with us

Southern Thais prefer PM Prayut over other candidates in recent poll

Published

 on 

A new poll is revealing that southern Thais prefer Prayut Chan-o-cha for the post of prime minister over other politicians. The National Institute of Development Administration polled on October 17-20, on 2,001 eligible voters. The voters were from all levels of education, occupations and incomes, and were aged 18 and over.

According to Bangkok Post, the poll was summarised as being the opinions on “the right man and right party for southerners.” The poll results saw Prayut leading by around 10%. The rankings by southern Thais are as follows:

  • 23.94% for Prayut
  • 13.24% for Paetongtarn of the Pheu Thai Party
  • 12.79% said no one was suitable
  • 11.24% Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party
  • 6.14% Sereepisuth Temeeyaves of the Seri Ruam Thai Party
  • 5.95% Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party
  • 5.3% Korn Chatikavanaij of the Chart Pattanakla Party
  • 5.10% Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party
  • 4% Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party
  • 2.9% Wan Muhamad Nor Matha of the Prachachart Party
  • 2.4% Somkid Jatusripitak of the Sang Anakot Thai Party
  • 1.5% Cholnan Srikaew of the Phieu Thai Party
  • 1.1% Chadchart Sittipunt, the Bangkok governor
  • 4.4% combined were for multiple other parties

As for which party in which they would vote for an MP in the constituency system, the Democrat Party accounted for about 27% of the answers. The Pheu Thai Party followed, accounting for almost 15% of the answers. The Palang Pracharath Party accounted for about 12% of the answers. The rest of the answers saw various other parties as being chosen.

Asked which party they would vote for in the party-list system, the answers were largely in the same order the Democrat Party accounted for almost 28% of the choice, while the Pheu Thai Party followed, accounting for almost 16% of the choice respondents.

 

Ann Carter

Trending