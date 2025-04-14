Thailand waives park fees for Family Day celebration

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 14, 2025
55 1 minute read
Thailand waives park fees for Family Day celebration
Picture courtesy of Khao Yai National Park

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation will waive entrance fees to all national parks, botanical gardens, wildlife sanctuaries, and conservation sites in Thailand today in celebration of Family Day, observed annually on April 14.

According to Attapol Charoenshunsa, the director-general of the department, this initiative is part of an effort to promote visits to the country’s lesser-known national parks. With the holiday season attracting numerous tourists to popular locations like Khao Yai and Koh Phi Phi, he suggested that visitors explore alternative parks which provide equally impressive landscapes but are less frequented by tourists.

These include Sri Lanna in Chiang Mai and Sri Nan in Nan, renowned for stargazing opportunities; Mae Wong in Kamphaeng Phet, home to various rare animals; Phanom Dong Rak in Ubon Ratchathani, offering magnificent mountain vistas; and Phu Wiang in Khon Kaen, known for its fossil collection.

In the south, Laem Son in Ranong is celebrated for its mangrove forests, while Khao Lak-Lam Ru in Phangnga is popular for its scenic hiking trails. In the east, Tab Lan in Prachin Buri boasts lush rainforests and waterfalls, and Ta Phraya in Sa Kaeo provides landscapes similar to Khao Yai but with fewer visitors.

Related Articles

To ensure safety during the Songkran festival, the department has established seven tourist assistance centres nationwide, with emergency responders available around the clock.

The department also offers a travel insurance plan at 10 baht for Thai nationals and 40 baht for foreigners, covering accidents within national parks for seven days, reported Bangkok Post.

Attapol reported that yesterday, April 13, the first day of the Songkran holiday, 76,774 people visited national parks across Thailand, generating 6.6 million baht (US$196,990) in revenue. The most visited parks included Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima with 7,540 visitors, Nopparat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi in Phuket with 5,556 visitors, and Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet in Rayong with 3,148 visitors.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand launches elderly support initiatives for National Elderly Day Thailand News

Thailand launches elderly support initiatives for National Elderly Day

9 seconds ago
Thailand waives park fees for Family Day celebration Songkran News

Thailand waives park fees for Family Day celebration

15 minutes ago
Thai Meteorological Department warns of summer storms in 33 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thai Meteorological Department warns of summer storms in 33 provinces

28 minutes ago
Songkran drink-driving cases top 1,300 in two days Songkran News

Songkran drink-driving cases top 1,300 in two days

20 hours ago
Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities Northern Thailand News

Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities

20 hours ago
Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video) Songkran News

Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video)

20 hours ago
Man found dead after fall in Phuket&#8217;s Wichit district Phuket News

Man found dead after fall in Phuket’s Wichit district

22 hours ago
Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht Bangkok News

Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht

22 hours ago
Man in Chon Buri arrested for killing puppy in shocking incident Crime News

Man in Chon Buri arrested for killing puppy in shocking incident

23 hours ago
Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival Songkran News

Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival

23 hours ago
Photographer surrenders after fatal Suphan Buri shooting Crime News

Photographer surrenders after fatal Suphan Buri shooting

23 hours ago
Bangkok man charged with murder after shooting pregnant wife Bangkok News

Bangkok man charged with murder after shooting pregnant wife

23 hours ago
Retired officer found dead after shooting motorcycle taxi leader Crime News

Retired officer found dead after shooting motorcycle taxi leader

23 hours ago
Vietnamese woman arrested in Bangkok for Songkran thefts Bangkok News

Vietnamese woman arrested in Bangkok for Songkran thefts

24 hours ago
Thailand to curb illegal rentals with new booking regulations Thailand News

Thailand to curb illegal rentals with new booking regulations

24 hours ago
Songkran 2025 triggers travel surge across Thailand Songkran News

Songkran 2025 triggers travel surge across Thailand

24 hours ago
Chinese YouTuber mugged in Pattaya by fellow nationals Pattaya News

Chinese YouTuber mugged in Pattaya by fellow nationals

1 day ago
Summer storm warning for 44 Thai provinces including Bangkok Thailand Weather Updates

Summer storm warning for 44 Thai provinces including Bangkok

1 day ago
Where to experience Songkran in Koh Samui (2025) Things To Do

Where to experience Songkran in Koh Samui (2025)

1 day ago
Where to celebrate Songkran in Pattaya (2025) Things To Do

Where to celebrate Songkran in Pattaya (2025)

2 days ago
Maha Songkran World Water Festival splashes on Bangkok Bangkok News

Maha Songkran World Water Festival splashes on Bangkok

2 days ago
Canadian&#8217;s US,000 necklace stolen by transgenders in Pattaya Pattaya News

Canadian’s US$3,000 necklace stolen by transgenders in Pattaya

2 days ago
Where you can play Songkran in Chiang Mai (2025) Things To Do

Where you can play Songkran in Chiang Mai (2025)

2 days ago
Bangkok building collapse death toll rises to 32 Bangkok News

Bangkok building collapse death toll rises to 32

2 days ago
Pattaya herbal shop scams tourists, 3 arrested Pattaya News

Pattaya herbal shop scams tourists, 3 arrested

2 days ago
Songkran NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 14, 2025
55 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Songkran drink-driving cases top 1,300 in two days

Songkran drink-driving cases top 1,300 in two days

20 hours ago
Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities

Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities

20 hours ago
Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video)

Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video)

20 hours ago
Man found dead after fall in Phuket&#8217;s Wichit district

Man found dead after fall in Phuket’s Wichit district

22 hours ago