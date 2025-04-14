Thailand waives park fees for Family Day celebration

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation will waive entrance fees to all national parks, botanical gardens, wildlife sanctuaries, and conservation sites in Thailand today in celebration of Family Day, observed annually on April 14.

According to Attapol Charoenshunsa, the director-general of the department, this initiative is part of an effort to promote visits to the country’s lesser-known national parks. With the holiday season attracting numerous tourists to popular locations like Khao Yai and Koh Phi Phi, he suggested that visitors explore alternative parks which provide equally impressive landscapes but are less frequented by tourists.

These include Sri Lanna in Chiang Mai and Sri Nan in Nan, renowned for stargazing opportunities; Mae Wong in Kamphaeng Phet, home to various rare animals; Phanom Dong Rak in Ubon Ratchathani, offering magnificent mountain vistas; and Phu Wiang in Khon Kaen, known for its fossil collection.

In the south, Laem Son in Ranong is celebrated for its mangrove forests, while Khao Lak-Lam Ru in Phangnga is popular for its scenic hiking trails. In the east, Tab Lan in Prachin Buri boasts lush rainforests and waterfalls, and Ta Phraya in Sa Kaeo provides landscapes similar to Khao Yai but with fewer visitors.

To ensure safety during the Songkran festival, the department has established seven tourist assistance centres nationwide, with emergency responders available around the clock.

The department also offers a travel insurance plan at 10 baht for Thai nationals and 40 baht for foreigners, covering accidents within national parks for seven days, reported Bangkok Post.

Attapol reported that yesterday, April 13, the first day of the Songkran holiday, 76,774 people visited national parks across Thailand, generating 6.6 million baht (US$196,990) in revenue. The most visited parks included Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima with 7,540 visitors, Nopparat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi in Phuket with 5,556 visitors, and Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet in Rayong with 3,148 visitors.