Songkran: Economy booster or Covid-19 spreader? | Thaiger

Songkran
Songkran: Economy booster or Covid-19 spreader?
While the government is encouraging people to enjoy themselves and spend money in the struggling economy for the upcoming Songkran Festival, some Covid-19 experts are warning that this may bring about a third or even fourth wave of infections. The past has shown that people letting loose and partying free is often the source of viral outbreaks, as was the case last year and again just recently in Bangkok pubs of Thong Lor. The chief of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, Dr Yong Poovorawan, posted a warning on his Facebook page Sunday to those who would go out and celebrate recklessly.
“Be prepared to see the daily infection rates jump from tens to hundreds per day after the Songkran festival. We have become too complacent and that means we need to waste a lot of financial resources for testing, monitoring and curing the disease.”
Yong warned that relaxed restrictions in popular areas for nightlife and entertainment are a major contributing factor to the rapid spread of Covid-19 infections. Songkran would be a macro version of this. While vaccines are now becoming available throughout Thailand, the rate of vaccination and the speed at which they’re being deployed is not fast enough to keep us safe from outbreaks. While Phuket aims to have a 70% vaccination rate by July 1st, all of Thailand will likely not be fully vaccinated before the end of the year. Some estimate it will take 2 years for immunization rates to hit 70% worldwide.
While Thailand has relatively few Covid-19 infections leading into Songkran, a few recent spikes have officials wary again. Prisons in Surat Thani and Narathiwat have gone into lockdown after over 100 infections were discovered. And an outbreak just a few days ago from an entertainment area has now been linked to at least 71 new coronavirus cases, including a now-debunked rumour of the Deputy Prime Minister’s infection, says the Department of Disease Control. In Khon Kaen, 2 doctors were found to be infected with Covid-19, and their hospital decided to cease taking on new patients and postponed scheduled operations as a result.
Authorities still plan on moving ahead with Songkran festivities despite worries of the spread Covid-19. It is advised that those celebrating exercise caution, social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand sanitizing to try to neutralise any new outbreaks.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Songkran
Songkran, Thailand’s wettest holiday, dampened by Covid-19
Holiday spending during Songkran, the one time when “raining on one’s parade” is a plus, is projected to be the lowest in 9 years at about 113 billion baht, down 17% from 2019 with people still facing concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic. The tourism industry has been hoping for a big boost from the celebration, but it is seeming less likely. A poll by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce of 1,256 people in the last week of March predicts a less enthusiastic Songkran festival again this year, according to the UTCC president.
“The lower spending means the Songkran festival will not be as vibrant as usual, though it’s unlikely to be gloomy either,”
Covid-19 is to blame for the dampening of the spirit of the usually soaking-wet Songkran holiday, with many people feeling nervous about the health of their bodies and bank accounts. Fears after the massive outbreak in Samut Sakhon and around Bangkok, in Bang Khae and Pathum Thani, may keep Songkran celebrations local and in-home, driving down holiday spending significantly. The damage to the Thai economy without signs of any immediate relief also has people watching their budgets more closely.
The UTCC poll found that more frugal activities were among the most popular during a Covid-19 Songkran, especially since the government is currently banning water fights and splashing again this year and strictly regulating holiday events to prevent a coronavirus outbreak. Making merit tops the list of activities, followed by eating and celebrating at home. The third most popular is “rod nam dam hua,” a traditional ceremony where the younger generation pours jasmine water on the hands of elders and parents to receive blessings and to wish the elders good health.
Only about 22% of those polled said they will increase their spending this year, while 43% say they will spend about the same and nearly 35% will tighten their budget and reduce expenses this Songkran due to Covid-19. 26% of respondents plan on staying home, while 10% will travel to their home province. 15% have other inter-province travel plans and 39% plan to stay within their current province. Chon Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Trat are among the most popular holiday destinations. 10% have not made any plans yet.
Those who are planning to do any tourist travel are not likely to spend big either. 44% are planning only a single-day trip, not a longer, less thrifty holiday. Travellers to tourist destinations are expected to spend an average of 5,180 baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Songkran
TAT New York office to host a virtual Songkran from Chiang Mai
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is set to host a virtual Songkran celebration from Chiang Mai next month in its New York office to celebrate the Thai New Year. “Spring into Songkran Splendours” will be broadcast live from Chiang Mai and is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 from 8pm-9pm Eastern Standard Time. Free registration is available online by following this link.
The broadcast will feature several segments that highlight Thailand’s traditional culture, festivals and food. Beginning with a segment on the meaning and importance of Songkran, it will then broadcast a traditional water blessing from the Ban Rai Kong Khing community. The community is known for practising holistic wellness, making organic products, and offering homestays in Chiang Mai. Further segments will focus on elephant care tourism and Thai food culture. Santi Sawangcharoen, Director of the TAT New York Office, says he looks forward to a chance to enjoy the holiday while awaiting the reopening of Thailand.
“As we prepare for travel’s rebound during the new normal, celebrating Songkran virtually will allow us to gather and enjoy the meaning of the holiday in a new way that feels exciting at this time.”
Chiang Mai’s Patara Elephant Farm, a family-run conservation project, will give a presentation on how to better the conditions of Thai elephants through conservation, healthcare, and sustainable solutions. Celebrity chef Arnold Myint, star of Top Chef and the Food Network, will give a virtual cooking class featuring Thai Papaya Salad, or Som Tam, in Thai language.
The virtual celebration comes as Thai authorities wrestle over how to celebrate the upcoming Songkran holiday during Covid-19 times. Recent decisions are leaning towards a dry celebration for a day that’s traditionally drenched in water fights. Large events must submit a plan of activities for Songkran, which are subject to approval.
Chiang Mai, the home of TAT’s virtual Songkran event, was recently ranked as the “Friendliest City in the World” in the Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards by Conde Naste. It’s hoped that the city’s friendly spirit will inspire people worldwide to join in Thailand’s Songkran New Year celebration.
SOURCE: TAT News
Songkran
Bangkok sets rules for a dry Songkran, large events must submit a plan
It’s going to be another dry Songkran in Bangkok. No water gun flights. No buckets of water poured on passersby. City officials say strict measures will be in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the holiday, which was extended and now stretches from April 10 to 15.
While water splashing is banned, Songkran’s traditional activities, like religious ceremonies and paying respect to elders, is still allowed, but under strict guidelines. Under new measures by the city’s communicable disease committee, large events with more than 100 people will need to submit a plan outlining disease control measures. Events drawing in more than 300 people will need permission from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
Large events need to be in an open area with good ventilation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Any activities involving large groups of people that involve close contact or “disorder,” like water flights and foam parties, are not allowed, according to Nation Thailand.
Nation Thailand also reports that event organisers should avoid catering or hosting long meals.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
