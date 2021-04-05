Possible 9 pm closing of Bangkok bars to curb Covid-19 | Thaiger

Bangkok
Possible 9 pm closing of Bangkok bars to curb Covid-19
In order to limit outbreaks of Covid-19 before the upcoming Songkran holiday, the Health Ministry is eyeing more restrictive rules, including possibly shutting Bangkok bars at 9 pm. This week, new infections were found in the Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas of Bangkok, popular for evening entertainment such as bars and nightclubs. Entertainment venues are an easy target for Coronavirus spread due to loose enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions and often ventilation issues. The Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister said that a 48% positivity rate came from the nightclub clusters. Authorities may even consider closing some of the clubs in the areas with new outbreaks. A similar situation occurred last year when a Covid-19 outbreak tore through Bangkok’s nightlife scene. Nearly a quarter of all Thai Coronavirus infections reported Monday were found in Bangkok.
Following a string of stringent restrictions and rules to contain an outbreak that happened last December, Thailand had slowly been recovering and easing regulations, but some may be on their way back. With Songkran and then summer – much of Thailand’s peak travel periods, especially with plans to loosen quarantine restrictions for international travellers – the government will likely tighten restrictions to stop the recent surge in infections. More Covid-19 cases are expected because of the popularity of celebration and travel during the Songkran Festival. And fears of a third or even fourth wave of outbreaks has the government and medical officials worried.
Meanwhile, the director-general of the Department Of Disease Control says the Health Ministry is suggesting that nightclubs, bars, and even restaurants in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces close at 9 pm every day. They are also proposing a ban on selling alcoholic beverages. This advice will be submitted to the Centre For Covid Situation Administration subcommittee on Wednesday, with the recommendation that these restrictions be put in place for 2 weeks. Vaccination is still a priority in the fight against Covid-19 as well, but only about 42,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Thailand amongst the 240,000 jobs that have been injected so far. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration hopes to fast track vaccinations for the workers and residents of districts that are busy with evening entertainment venues.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Deputy PM says he doesn’t have Covid-19, despite rumours
Today Deputy PM and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow has quashed a rumour that he contracted Covid-19 in an entertainment venue on March 25. Alerts were raised as the Minister attended a cabinet meeting several days later. The minister denies that he has put anyone at risk of exposure and has already been tested for Covid-19 and is planning to be vaccinated quickly.
An outbreak just a few days ago from Bangkok entertainment area Thong Lor and Ekkamai has now been linked to at least 71 new coronavirus cases says the Department of Disease Control. Clubs, bars and other entertainment venues are high-risk locations that allow rapid spreading due to their poor ventilation and lenient mask-wearing enforcement. Research shows that this Coronavirus cluster actually originated at a venue in Pathum Thani and then employees, musicians and patrons spread it into the Bangkok bar scene. The 71 infections are spread throughout Bangkok and the three provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration called for anyone who had been to the Thong Lor and Ekkamai area bars Krystal Club, Bla Bla Bar and Beer House between March 25 and 31 to go to their website and complete a risk assessment form immediately.
Supattanapong will not be filling out the form, however, as he was nowhere near the area on the date in question.
“On March 25, I was inspecting the government’s community development projects in Bueng Kan and Udon Thani provinces. After I heard that my name was on the list of ministers who might have visited Thong Lor entertainment venues mentioned on social media, I went to Udon Thani Hospital on April 4, together with all my staff, for a Covid-19 test. The result was negative for everyone.”
After confirming that he was not in Bangkok at the time, but rather was in the northeast of Thailand, the minister had his staff undertake Covid-19 testing and posted his own negative test results publicly as a reassurance to the public. Meant to instil confidence in the government and the economic team, the gesture was meant to quell any fears or continued rumours in the public and amongst his colleagues that he was anything other than healthy.
“I would like to thank everyone for being concerned about me.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World & Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Bangkok may soon be classified as a “red” zone following new Covid clusters
Bangkok may soon be classified as a “red” zone under maximum control to prevent the spread of Covid-19 following the rise of infections linked to bars and entertainment venues, primarily off Sukhumvit Road in Thong Lor and Ekkamai. Thailand’s top virologist Yong Poovorawan says the recent Covid-19 clusters, along with Thailand’s slow rollout of vaccines, is “worrying” and fears that there is a chance of a new wave of infections.
The Department of Disease Control discussed imposing restrictions in Bangkok after the cluster of infections linked to nightlife venues. So far, 71 cases are linked to bars and entertainment venues in Bangkok. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says it has reached a “critical level.”
“The situation has reached a critical level, with a 48% positivity rate from these nightclub clusters.”
If the restrictions are approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, venues will need to close at 9pm and alcohol will be banned to prevent gatherings that risk the spread of Covid-19.
SOURCES: Khaosod | Bangkok Post
Some Bangkok international schools close following rise of Covid-19 cases in the area
Some international schools in Bangkok are temporarily closing down due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the area with 71 cases linked to bars and entertainment venues in parts of the city – primarily Thong Lor and Ekkamai along the Sukhumvit strip, and around Chatuchak, to the north of the city centre. Regent’s International School Bangkok sent out a letter to parents on Saturday saying a student’s parent had tested positive for Covid-19 and the entire campus would be closed for 3 days to be deep cleaned and disinfected.
The principal of the school wrote that they expect to open the campus tomorrow (which is also a Thai national holiday), but will continue to maintain “high standards of Covid-19 protection measures including wearing face masks, routinely using hand sanitiser, practicing social distancing and limiting gatherings. The campus will remain closed to visitors, even parents”.
The head of NIST International School also sent out a letter to parents and students saying the school would be closed Monday and Tuesday. While no cases have been reported at the school, the rise in coronavirus cases in the area prompted the school to transition to online learning for a few days just to be on the safe side.
“Many of you will be aware that there has been a significant increase in suspected and actual Covid-19 cases in and around the NIST campus neighbourhood over the past 48 hours. While we continue to follow government guidelines and have been in constant contact with our government liaison contracts, we are also very aware that our community is concerned about transmission and safety.”
