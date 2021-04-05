Khon Kaen hospital’s 2 Covid-19 infected doctors limit services | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Khon Kaen hospital’s 2 Covid-19 infected doctors limit services
Health officials say 2 doctors who work at Khon Kaen University’s Srinagarind Hospital are now infected with Covid-19. The hospital is now responding to the situation by suspending the acceptance of new patients and postponing scheduled operations. According to the provincial public health office chief, the 2 doctors worked in the hospital’s Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine. All hospital staff and patients who may have been exposed by the doctors between March 22 and April have are being advised to be tested for the virus and self-quarantine.
The first doctor, a 26 year old man who is Khon Kaen’s 15th recorded Covid-19 infection, confirmed being infected with the virus on last Friday. He went to a restaurant, department store and also met with some patients and colleagues before he knew he was infected. The second doctor also was in close contact with doctors, hospital workers, and patients and also travelled to Bangkok before knowing he was infected.
The 2 men had reportedly been in contact with an infected person at a concert they attended at a restaurant named Magenta, in Hugz Mall, on March 26th. As a result, the restaurant will undergo an inspection to see if proper Covid-19 prevention measures were being followed. After hearing the news of the Covid infection, the concert’s singer posted negative test results for herself on Instagram.
Srinagarind Hospital representatives say they have stepped up their Covid-19 safety measures, including limiting medical services due to a reduced ability to provide assistance. Patients that had enough medicine were asked to reschedule any appointments from now until April 16. All non-emergency surgeries are delayed as well in order to give any urgent care patients a priority.
Despite these 2 new infections and various other clusters around the country, the Songkran holiday festivities, which is just 1 week away, are still scheduled to take place except for the ban on water-splashing.
Deputy PM says he doesn’t have Covid-19, despite rumours
Today Deputy PM and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow has quashed a rumour that he contracted Covid-19 in an entertainment venue on March 25. Alerts were raised as the Minister attended a cabinet meeting several days later. The minister denies that he has put anyone at risk of exposure and has already been tested for Covid-19 and is planning to be vaccinated quickly.
An outbreak just a few days ago from Bangkok entertainment area Thong Lor and Ekkamai has now been linked to at least 71 new coronavirus cases says the Department of Disease Control. Clubs, bars and other entertainment venues are high-risk locations that allow rapid spreading due to their poor ventilation and lenient mask-wearing enforcement. Research shows that this Coronavirus cluster actually originated at a venue in Pathum Thani and then employees, musicians and patrons spread it into the Bangkok bar scene. The 71 infections are spread throughout Bangkok and the three provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration called for anyone who had been to the Thong Lor and Ekkamai area bars Krystal Club, Bla Bla Bar and Beer House between March 25 and 31 to go to their website and complete a risk assessment form immediately.
Supattanapong will not be filling out the form, however, as he was nowhere near the area on the date in question.
“On March 25, I was inspecting the government’s community development projects in Bueng Kan and Udon Thani provinces. After I heard that my name was on the list of ministers who might have visited Thong Lor entertainment venues mentioned on social media, I went to Udon Thani Hospital on April 4, together with all my staff, for a Covid-19 test. The result was negative for everyone.”
After confirming that he was not in Bangkok at the time, but rather was in the northeast of Thailand, the minister had his staff undertake Covid-19 testing and posted his own negative test results publicly as a reassurance to the public. Meant to instil confidence in the government and the economic team, the gesture was meant to quell any fears or continued rumours in the public and amongst his colleagues that he was anything other than healthy.
“I would like to thank everyone for being concerned about me.”
Bangkok may soon be classified as a “red” zone following new Covid clusters
Bangkok may soon be classified as a “red” zone under maximum control to prevent the spread of Covid-19 following the rise of infections linked to bars and entertainment venues, primarily off Sukhumvit Road in Thong Lor and Ekkamai. Thailand’s top virologist Yong Poovorawan says the recent Covid-19 clusters, along with Thailand’s slow rollout of vaccines, is “worrying” and fears that there is a chance of a new wave of infections.
The Department of Disease Control discussed imposing restrictions in Bangkok after the cluster of infections linked to nightlife venues. So far, 71 cases are linked to bars and entertainment venues in Bangkok. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says it has reached a “critical level.”
“The situation has reached a critical level, with a 48% positivity rate from these nightclub clusters.”
If the restrictions are approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, venues will need to close at 9pm and alcohol will be banned to prevent gatherings that risk the spread of Covid-19.
CCSA Update: 194 new Covid-19 cases, outbreak at Narathiwat prison
194 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Most cases are linked to an outbreak at a prison in the southern province Narathiwat. A number of other cases are linked to bars and entertainment venues in Bangkok.
Out of the 194 new cases, 94 cases were in Narathiwat. Most are prison inmates. Previous reports say 112 cases are linked to the prison, including 23 officers, 87 male inmates, a female inmate and a nurse. It’s unclear is today’s count reported by the CCSA is in addition to the initial 112 cases reported by the Corrections Department.
The other local infections include 46 in Bangkok, 9 in Samut Prakan, 7 in Chon Buri, 7 in Suphan Buri, 4 in Samut Sakhon, 4 in Nonthaburi, 2 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 2 in Chaiyaphum, 2 in Chumphon, 2 in Pathum Thani, 1 in Tak, 1 in Samut Songkhram and 1 in Sa Kaew.
The other 13 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
Thailand now has 1,386 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 29,321 coronavirus infections and 95 deaths.
