Songkran boosts Thai regional airport traffic with festive celebrations

Regional airports across Thailand are experiencing a surge in both domestic and international travellers as the nation celebrates the Songkran festival.

Yesterday, April 13, the first day of Songkran, cities like Phuket, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Songkhla, and Khon Kaen hosted their events, attracting thousands eager to join the annual celebrations.

In Phuket, Patong Beach became a hub of activity with merit-making ceremonies, traditional water blessings, and dance performances commencing early in the morning. Water fights were a common sight throughout the day, particularly along Bangla Road.

Chiang Mai observed a Lanna-style new year celebration, Pi Mai Mueang, at Tha Phae Gate. Key attractions included the ceremonial bathing of a Phra Buddha Sihing icon replica, a Songkran goddess procession, and a beauty pageant with 30 contestants dressed in traditional attire on bicycles, reminiscent of the lives of Lanna women in the past.

In the northeast, Nakhon Ratchasima residents participated in a morning merit-making ceremony, which featured the ceremonial bathing of Buddha images. Many paid homage to the city’s icon, Thao Suranari, also known as Lady Mo.

This year’s Korat Grand Songkran event attracted over 100,000 tourists, generating more than 50 million baht (US$1.49 million) in revenue, as reported by the Ministry of Culture, a co-sponsor of the event.

Thai airports

Khon Kaen saw the launch of a Songkran Two Ways tour by the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Khon Kaen office, offering free city bus rides for tourists to experience both traditional merit-making and festive celebrations. Highlights included spicy Isaan cuisine, water play, a human wave, and live Mor Lam music performed on city buses.

In Songkhla, the Hat Yai Midnight Songkran celebration featured a unique all-night water battle from Saturday night until Sunday morning, the only event of its kind in Thailand. Tourists, many from Malaysia, flocked to Sanehanusorn Road for foam parties and live DJ sets. Morning merit-making ceremonies were held, showcasing replicas of Phra Buddha Sihing and Luang Pu Thuat, revered figures in Hat Yai.

The Department of Airports (DoA), which oversees regional airports except for the six managed by the Airports of Thailand (AoT), noted a vibrant start to the Songkran holidays. On April 11, the day before the official holiday began, 44,819 passengers, 42,870 domestic and 1,949 international, and 299 flights passed through the 29 airports under its supervision, reported Bangkok Post.

Danai Ruengsuan, director-general of the DoA, announced the establishment of a joint operations centre from April 11 to 17 to ensure safe and efficient operations during this period. Airports under the DoA also hosted traditional water-pouring ceremonies and offered souvenirs to welcome tourists.