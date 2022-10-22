Connect with us

Hot News

SE Asia foreign ministers to hold emergency talks over Myanmar

Published

 on 

Foreign ministers of Southeast Asian countries are set to hold emergency talks over the current state of Myanmar. The talks will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia next week ahead of next month’s ASEAN leaders’ summit in Cambodia. Myanmar has descended into chaos since the military took over in February 2021. Now, reports say there are more than 2,300 killed during the junta’s brutal crackdown on dissent.

ASEAN allegedly made efforts to resolve the crisis, but nothing has worked so far. The bloc is reportedly frustrated by the escalating human rights atrocities which include the execution of political prisoners and the killing of women and children.

According to France 24, an Indonesian foreign official has confirmed the emergency meeting over Myanmar’s status. He also said that suspending the country’s ASEAN membership would not be easy.

“A special meeting is now needed as there are specific issues that will be looked into further before the leaders’ meeting. The Myanmar junta doesn’t show any desire or concrete steps for implementation (of the plan).”

Myanmar’s military took over in a coup on February 1, 2021, after stating that the country’s democratic general elections were fraudulent. The military, however, didn’t give concrete facts or proof of the elections being rigged. The election saw the National League for Democracy winning by a landslide, with Aung San Suu Kyi heading the political party. The coup saw Suu Kyi being detained and arrested in early-morning raids. She and other party members have been detained ever since, with recently being given a 26-year jail sentence.

When the coup started, the army said it would only take control for one year, but it is still in power, with conditions across the country getting worse. Human rights groups have accused the junta of committing war crimes and violating the human rights of the Burmese people.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 min ago

Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
Weather19 mins ago

Forever flooded – how do we break the disastrous cycle?
Transport1 hour ago

Thai Airways refunds possible, reorganisation approved
World2 hours ago

Netizens divided over two-faced cat
Transport2 hours ago

Free trial of Pink and Yellow monorail lines in December
Hot News2 hours ago

SE Asia foreign ministers to hold emergency talks over Myanmar
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Weather2 hours ago

Burmese man drowns in Phuket drain
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thailand’s face mask rules to be scrapped soon
Hong Kong3 hours ago

Hong Kong cancels screening of 2008 Batman flick over Chinese antagonist
Weather3 hours ago

In it together – Floods around the world
Wellness3 hours ago

Bangkok plans to give elderly a helping hand
Hot News4 hours ago

Events today in BKK
Video4 hours ago

From Retro Blogger to Modern-day Vlogger in Thailand feat. Jeroen Maduro | Thaiger Podcast Ep.9
World6 hours ago

Secrets of Silicon Valley’s underground Mercedes
Thailand21 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Watchdog warns True-DTAC merger will increase mobile tariffs by 240%
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending