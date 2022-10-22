Free trial of Pink and Yellow monorail lines in December

Though not fully finished and operational, the Thai government declared that the Pink Line and Yellow Line of the monorail system in Bangkok will be opened for a free trial in December. More progress on the construction has been made on the new lines of the rapid transit system and the government hopes to show the public the lines in two months.

The government says the new lines will provide better transportation around the city and, in turn, improve Bangkok residents’ quality of life. They will offer free rides throughout the month of December as a trial.

The new monorail routes are considered secondary rapid transit lines to help further connect the capital city. The Pink Line runs from Minburi in Bangkok to Khae Rai in the neighbouring Grater Bangkok province of Nontha Buri. The Yellow line runs from Ratchada-Lat Phrao in Bangkok to another neighbouring province, Samut Prakan, terminating in the Samrong area.

PINK

The Pink Line monorail linked stretches 34.5 kilometres with 30 stops along the way. It starts at the Nontha Buri government complex on Rattanathibet Road and travels west until it terminates at Minburi Station near Ramkhamhaeng Soi 192. It will link to the Orange Line metro service and connect to the metro’s Purple Line.

The new monorail line will also connect the government complex on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok near Don Mueang International Airport, which houses many government agencies including an immigration office.

YELLOW

The Yellow Line of the monorail travels from the south of Bangkok in Samut Prakan, calling at 23 stations. The route spans 20 kilometres beginning at Ratchadaphisek station. The line runs through many commercial areas and busy residential neighbourhoods and is very well connected to other public transport.

The monorail will have transit connections to the Airport Rail Link at a junction on Rama 9 road. According to ASEAN Now, it will also have connections to other metro lines, meeting the Orange Line, Green Line, Gray Line, and Blue Line along its route.