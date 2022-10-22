Connect with us

Transport

Free trial of Pink and Yellow monorail lines in December

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Pink and Yellow Line monorail routes will get a free preview in December. (via Wikipedia)

Though not fully finished and operational, the Thai government declared that the Pink Line and Yellow Line of the monorail system in Bangkok will be opened for a free trial in December. More progress on the construction has been made on the new lines of the rapid transit system and the government hopes to show the public the lines in two months.

The government says the new lines will provide better transportation around the city and, in turn, improve Bangkok residents’ quality of life. They will offer free rides throughout the month of December as a trial.

The new monorail routes are considered secondary rapid transit lines to help further connect the capital city. The Pink Line runs from Minburi in Bangkok to Khae Rai in the neighbouring Grater Bangkok province of Nontha Buri. The Yellow line runs from Ratchada-Lat Phrao in Bangkok to another neighbouring province, Samut Prakan, terminating in the Samrong area.

PINK

The Pink Line monorail linked stretches 34.5 kilometres with 30 stops along the way. It starts at the Nontha Buri government complex on Rattanathibet Road and travels west until it terminates at Minburi Station near Ramkhamhaeng Soi 192. It will link to the Orange Line metro service and connect to the metro’s Purple Line.

The new monorail line will also connect the government complex on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok near Don Mueang International Airport, which houses many government agencies including an immigration office.

YELLOW

The Yellow Line of the monorail travels from the south of Bangkok in Samut Prakan, calling at 23 stations. The route spans 20 kilometres beginning at Ratchadaphisek station. The line runs through many commercial areas and busy residential neighbourhoods and is very well connected to other public transport.

The monorail will have transit connections to the Airport Rail Link at a junction on Rama 9 road. According to ASEAN Now, it will also have connections to other metro lines, meeting the Orange Line, Green Line, Gray Line, and Blue Line along its route.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand26 seconds ago

Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
Weather18 mins ago

Forever flooded – how do we break the disastrous cycle?
Transport1 hour ago

Thai Airways refunds possible, reorganisation approved
World2 hours ago

Netizens divided over two-faced cat
Transport2 hours ago

Free trial of Pink and Yellow monorail lines in December
Hot News2 hours ago

SE Asia foreign ministers to hold emergency talks over Myanmar
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Weather2 hours ago

Burmese man drowns in Phuket drain
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thailand’s face mask rules to be scrapped soon
Hong Kong3 hours ago

Hong Kong cancels screening of 2008 Batman flick over Chinese antagonist
Weather3 hours ago

In it together – Floods around the world
Wellness3 hours ago

Bangkok plans to give elderly a helping hand
Hot News4 hours ago

Events today in BKK
Video4 hours ago

From Retro Blogger to Modern-day Vlogger in Thailand feat. Jeroen Maduro | Thaiger Podcast Ep.9
World6 hours ago

Secrets of Silicon Valley’s underground Mercedes
Thailand21 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Watchdog warns True-DTAC merger will increase mobile tariffs by 240%
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending